Morgan Wallen is officially entering the music festival space: It was announced today (October 17) that Wallen in teaming with Hangout Music Festival and Coachella producers AEG Presents to launch Sand In My Boots. The inaugural edition is set to go down in Gulf Shores, Alabama (at the site that also hosts Hangout) from May 16 to 18, 2025.

The lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, but a press release teases “a highly curated multi-genre lineup with some of Wallen’s closest friends, favorite artists, those who have inspired him, and that he has always wanted to perform with,” all of whom were “handpicked by Wallen.”

Ticket details also haven’t been announced yet, but more information about that and the lineup is coming soon. In the meantime, more info can be found on the festival website.

In a video message announcing the fest, Wallen said, “Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all. We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 to 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we’ll get you some more info soon!”

Stacy Vee, EVP of Goldenvoice and Producer of Stagecoach, also noted in a statement, “Creating a Festival with Morgan has been a dream come true… and some of the most fun I have ever had booking a show! I can’t wait for fans to come and experience one of the most eclectic and electric lineups and on-site experiences the world has ever seen.” AEG Presents and Hangout Festival Producer Reeves Price added, “The opportunity to bring Morgan’s world to life on the beach in Gulf Shores is something very special. The fact that it coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Hangout Festival only makes it more special. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the beach in May.”