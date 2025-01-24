Country music bad boy Morgan Wallen has turned his recent run-in with the law into new material. Today (January 24), the “I Had Some Help” singer announced his forthcoming, I’m The Problem.

Although he didn’t reveal when the body of work is expected to drop, the title track will hit streaming soon. Also, Wallen did not waste anytime sharing his I’m The Problem Tour dates. “This tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I’m The Problem,” he wrote on Instagram. “Excited to tell y’all more about it soon, but the title track will be out next Friday 1/31.”

Special guest set to join Wallen on the road include Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Corey Kent, Koe Wetzel, Ella Langley, and Gavin Adcock.

The pre-sale sign-up for Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem Tour will start on January 28, 10 am Central. The pre-sale will formally launch January 30, 10 am Central. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full tour schedule.