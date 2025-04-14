Yesterday (April 13) Post Malone closed out the first weekend of Coachella 2025. The “California Sober” musician’s headlining performance marked an impressive feat in his career. But as he played to the sold-out crowd, Post Malone couldn’t help but think back on his professional journey.

During his set, Post Malone took a moment to address early critiques and not so nice labels including being called a one-hit wonder.

“Lots of motherf*ckers called me a one-hit wonder,” he said. “And I just wanted to say that if you don’t believe in yourself, then nobody f*cking else will. No one can f*cking stop you.”

Posty urged festivalgoers to pursue their passion despite any discouragement they may face.

He closed the motivational speech with a word of encouragement. “I want you to keep doing what you f*cking love and love who you love and love what you love and keep doing it and keep f*cking kicking ass because there’s no one on this f*cking planet that can tell you sh*t,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you want to do in life… do whatever the f*ck you want to do and do it as hard as you can. Don’t let anybody stop you because nobody can stop you.”

Back in 2016, “White Iverson” was considered to be Malone’s only breakout record. Fast-forward to today (April 14), he now has six No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs and three No. 1 Billboard 200 albums.