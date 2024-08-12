Post Malone has a lot going on right now, and the folks at CBS Sunday Morning figured it was interesting enough to give Malone a segment on yesterday’s (August 11) episode. During the conversation, Malone spoke about dealing with some labels placed on him early in his music career.

He was asked how it felt being called a “culture vulture” and “one-hit wonder” and he responded, “It sucked. I was a kid.” When asked how he dealt with it, Malone said with a laugh, “Drink a lot.” He added, “It’s hard not to [take it personally].”

He added of his music, “It’s not for the people who hate you. It’s for the people who love you and yourself.”

Elsewhere, the segment followed Malone as he and Luke Combs filmed a video for their collaboration “Guy For That.” Malone also spoke about how he has been received by the country music community as he prepares his new album F-1 Trillion, saying, “Everyone here was so accepting and kind.”

Malone was also asked what first inspired him to want to play the guitar, and he said, “Guitar Hero, it was, 100 percent. And I was like, ‘Alright, well, let me get a real guitar and see if it translates. And it did not!”

Check out the segment above.