Post Malone just announced The Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll. When he did, he seemingly let the cat out of the bag that he would be performing at the 2025 edition of Coachella. Well, now, the official 2025 Coachella lineup has been revealed.

The three main headliners will be Lady Gaga, who closes on Fridays, April 11 and 18, Green Day, who’ll wrap up on Saturdays, April 12 and 19, and Post Malone, who’ll shut down the whole thing on Sundays, April 12 and 20. Meanwhile, Travis Scott, who was previously billed to headline twice but missed out both times — his 2020 headlining set was canceled along with the rest of the festival due to COVID-19, while his 2022 set was eighty-sixed in the wake of the Astroworld disaster — is billed as a special guest. This comes after it was reported that both Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna turned down offers to play the 2025 fest.

Other big-font performers for the festival include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa, Anitta, and Jennie, while recent breakouts like GloRilla, Thee Sacred Souls, Shaboozey, Rema, and d4vd join longtime festival fixtures like Japanese Breakfast, Ty Dolla Sign, Jimmy Eat World, and T-Pain for another eclectic, forward-looking lineup of hitmakers both old and new.

The 2025 festival is set to take place during the weekends of April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20. Passes are sold out, but there is a waitlist on the Coachella website.