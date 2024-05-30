Shaboozey can already chalk 2024 in the win column. The Virginia-bred genre-bending country artist was featured twice on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. “SPAGHETII” with Linda Martell and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIN'” peaked at No. 31 and No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively, but Shaboozey’s highest-career Hot 100 mark was earned solo. Shaboozey’s dropped “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in mid-April, and since then, the unfairly catchy single peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, spent three weeks at No. 1 on Country Streaming Songs, and inched toward the top of several other Billboard charts.
It all set the stage for Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Find everything you need to know about Shaboozey’s upcoming album below.
Release Date
Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is out 5/31 via American Dogwood/EMPIRE. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Horses & Hellcats”
2. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
3. “Last Of My Kind” Feat. Paul Cauthen
4. “Anabelle”
5. “East Of The Massanutten”
6. “Highway”
7. “Let It Burn”
8. “My Fault” Feat. Noah Cyrus
9. “Vegas”
10. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” Feat. BigXThaPlug
11. “Steal Her From Me”
12. “Finally Over”
Singles
As mentioned, Shaboozey had a leg up in the race for the song of the summer by releasing “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in April. He also previously released “Anabelle,” “Let It Burn,” and “Vegas.”
Features
BigXThaPlug, Noah Cyrus, and Paul Cauthen are featured.
Artwork
Shaboozey posted the album cover artwork across his socials, as seen below.
Tour
As of this writing, Shaboozey has not confirmed a tour in support of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, but as the album’s title indicates, that doesn’t mean he won’t.