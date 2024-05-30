Shaboozey can already chalk 2024 in the win column. The Virginia-bred genre-bending country artist was featured twice on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. “SPAGHETII” with Linda Martell and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIN'” peaked at No. 31 and No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively, but Shaboozey’s highest-career Hot 100 mark was earned solo. Shaboozey’s dropped “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in mid-April, and since then, the unfairly catchy single peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, spent three weeks at No. 1 on Country Streaming Songs, and inched toward the top of several other Billboard charts.

It all set the stage for Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Find everything you need to know about Shaboozey’s upcoming album below.