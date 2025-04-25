With its one-year anniversary approaching, Shaboozey has revisited his album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. One of the deluxe project’s standout additions is Shaboozey’s collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Amen.”

Both country cowboys use the triumphant track to battle their internal demons while encouraging others to do the same.

“On a lost and lonely highway paying for my sins / If heaven saw me out last Friday I’m lying in it / I’m getting used to getting sideways ’til I can’t see straight / Them angels know they don’t look my way / I’m way too gone to save / I’m digging my grave down 12 feet deep / Got none left so I’m on my knees begging / Somebody say a prayer for me,” sings Shaboozey.

On the track’s second verse, Jelly Roll shares his testimony. “In a dusty Silverado running low on gracе / Heading nowhere fast with my feet up on thе dash / Just hoping I see the day / I ain’t ashamed of the man in the mirror / And the man upstairs ain’t either / And I can finally set my life straight / And be the man my mama raised,” sings Jelly Roll.

Watch Shaboozey’s visualizer for “Amen” with Jelly Roll.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition is out now via American Dogwood / EMPIRE. Find more information here.