It might seem a little early to start thinking about the NBA All-Star game, but actually, voting just opened on December 17. While we wait to see which players will be participating in 2026, the NBA is already starting to reveal what All-Star Weekend is going to look like.

Today (December 18), the league announced that Shaboozey, Ludacris, and Cortis will headline the league’s NBA Crossover concert series. The shows are going down at the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 12 to 14.

Cortis said in a statement, “It’s a huge moment for us to be the first K-pop group to perform at NBA Crossover, kicking off All-Star Weekend. We’re grateful for the opportunity and excited to hit the stage, connect with fans up close, and officially tip off this incredible weekend.”

They’re performing on the 12th, then it’ll be Ludacris on the 13th and Shaboozey on the 14th.

Per a press release, the Crossover event “showcases the NBA’s deep connection to art, fashion, music and technology, giving fans a front-row seat to action packed basketball programming at G League Park, exclusive opportunities at NBA Creator Court, and festival-style music experiences at Hardwood Central —including the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert with Ludacris on Friday night.” It adds, “During marquee in-arena events at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, Hardwood Central will evolve into a watch-party destination, complete with live commentary and special giveaways.”

Tickets for NBA Crossover are available now, here.