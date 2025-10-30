As the NBA’s 80th(!) season got underway last week, one of the league’s brightest stars took the next step in expanding his footprint beyond the game. Like Kawhi Leonard before him, Anthony Edwards teamed up with Culture Jam to release Legend In My Hood, the second in the media imprint’s ongoing series pairing athletes with recording artists to executive-produce anthemic albums telling their personal stories.

This version was announced with a thrilling, Don Cannon-produced collaboration between Pusha T and Wale, “Damage Control,” and was accompanied on release by the Big Sean and Hit-Boy reunion “Moving Different.” Other artists featured on the album include Ant’s fellow ATLiens Baby Drill, Hunxho, and Quavo, along with a who’s-who of rising stars including Hurricane Wisdom, Nardo Wick, Rob49, and more.

Basketball and rap go together like peanut butter and jam; It’s a cliché, but we have those for a reason. As both art forms — and yes, both basketball and rap are art forms — began to peak in popularity at the same time, and share humble origins, it was only natural that some of the best players would have some musical aptitude, and vice versa.

While Edwards doesn’t rap on the album, he did have a guiding hand in its production and direction, with some assistance from Culture Jam founder Eesean Bolden. Ant-Man is credited as co-executive producer, and told Uproxx his goal for the album was to open his world to fans, beyond the sound bites and highlight plays that have made him such a charismatic — and sometimes controversial — star.

“This album is everything we’re about,” he said. “Family, hard work, and believing in yourself when nobody else does. Putting this together with my brother and some of the best in the game, that’s love right there.” His brother Bubba, who does rap under the handle B Different, and appears on the album in both capacities (as brother and as rapper), echoed this sentiment in a longer interview via Zoom.

“I would say I just want people to understand that he’s just a vibe,” B Different said of his own goal for Legend In My Hood. “To put a project like this together is like you’re telling people a different type of story, so they understand he’s not a one-trick monkey. He’s very talented in many different ways. He has a broad mind. He doesn’t have just one taste he wanna hear.”

Getting the contributors, though, is Bolden’s job. “We had a list of artists that we wanted to make the project,” he explains. “Some did, some didn’t, just due to logistics and stuff like that. It’s really cool because some artists that are on the track, there’s some stories kind of tied to it with Ant. Like, Wale being kind of the first to really support Ant and wear his shoes way early on.”