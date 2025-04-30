Ludacris Takes On The ‘Sound Check’ Challenge At Dreamville Festival

This week, Sound Check‘s Jeremy Hecht goes mobile for a fun on-location episode from Dreamville Festival. His guest: Ludacris, one of the biggest names in hip-hop, who shares his picks backstage ahead of his hit-packed performance. Although this time around, Jeremy doesn’t get to guess Luda’s “desert island” pick from a pair of choices, he does get a strong sense of the hitmaker’s musical taste, and still gets a chance to stump the star, reciting one of Chris’s own verses back to him (“Which song is that?” Luda wonders).

Among the choices Ludacris faces in this special episode are his favorite bar-for-bar verses (UGK’s “Wood Wheel” vs. OutKast’s “Elevators (Me & You)”), a pick between two of rap’s GOATS (Jay-Z’s “D’Evils” vs. Lil Wayne’s “Mr. Carter”), and a pair of songs from movies that Luda himself appears in (Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” from Furious 7 and Three 6 Mafia’s “Hard Out Here For A Pimp” from Hustle & Flow). He even has to make a pick between a pair of his unlikeliest collaborators: Justin Bieber and Sum 41.

Watch Sound Check with Ludacris at Dreamville Festival above.

Previous episodes of Sound Check include challenges from Big Sean, The LOX, and OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia.