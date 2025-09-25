Coachella unveiled its 2026 lineup last week, and now, Goldenvoice’s country counterpart festival is readying for next year, too. Today (September 25), the lineup for Stagecoach 2026 — which runs from April 24 to 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California — was announced.
Some of the more notable names include Post Malone, BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Teddy Swims.
Elsewhere on the poster are Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Brooks & Dunn, Bush, Counting Crows, Diplo, Hootie & The Blowfish, Journey, Ludacris, Noah Cyrus, Pitbull, Third Eye Blind, and The Wallflowers.
Passes go on sale beginning October 2 at 11 a.m. PT via the festival website.
Check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.
Stagecoach 2026 Lineup
Adrien Nunez
Amos Lee
Avery Anna
Bailey Zimmerman
Bayker Blankenship
Benjamin Tod
BigXthaPlug
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
Brandon Wisham
Braxton Keith
Brett Young
Brooks & Dunn
Bush
Cameron Whitcomb
Charles Wesley Godwin
Chase Matthew
Chase Rice
Cody Johnson
Corey Kent
Counting Crows
Diplo
Eli Young Band
Elizabeth Nichols
Ella Langley
Gabriella Rose
Gavin Adcock
Guy Fieri
Hannah McFarland
Hootie & the Blowfish
Hudson Westbrook
Ink
Jake Worthington
Josh Ross
Journey
Julia Cole
Kameron Marlowe
Kevin Smiley
Lainey Wilson
Lane Pittman
Larkin Poe
Little Big Town
Ludacris
Lyle Lovett
Marcus King Band
Max McNown
Michael Marcagi
Nate Smith
Neon Union
Noah Cyrus
Noah Rinker
Ole 60
Pitbull
Post Malone
Redferrin
Red Clay Strays
Riley Green
Ryan Hurd
S.G. Goodman
Sam Barber
Something Out West
Tayler Holder
Teddy Swims
The Road
The Wallflowers
Third Eye Blind
Treaty Oak Revival
Tyler Braden
Ty Myers
Warren Zeiders
Willow Avalon
Wyatt Flores
Wynonna Judd
Zach John King
