Coachella unveiled its 2026 lineup last week, and now, Goldenvoice’s country counterpart festival is readying for next year, too. Today (September 25), the lineup for Stagecoach 2026 — which runs from April 24 to 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California — was announced.

Some of the more notable names include Post Malone, BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Teddy Swims.

Elsewhere on the poster are Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Brooks & Dunn, Bush, Counting Crows, Diplo, Hootie & The Blowfish, Journey, Ludacris, Noah Cyrus, Pitbull, Third Eye Blind, and The Wallflowers.

Passes go on sale beginning October 2 at 11 a.m. PT via the festival website.

Check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.