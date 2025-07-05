Apple Music launched almost exactly ten years ago now, and in the decade since, it has become a culture-defining streaming platform. Users have logged billions of plays over the years, and now Apple Music has celebrated that by sharing the list of the service’s 500 most-streamed songs ever. They’ve been rolling out the list gradually over the past few days, but now the whole thing is here.

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran, as his “Shape Of You” was the most-played song globally during the first decade of Apple Music. The Weeknd is No. 2 with “Blinding Lights,” and he’s also the artist with the most R&B/soul songs on the chart, with nine of them. Drake is No. 3 with “God’s Plan,” and he has more songs in the top 500 than any other artist thanks to his 27 entries. (“One Dance” is another of his that made the top 10, at No. 7.)

Taylor Swift is also heavily represented, coming in right behind Drake with 14 total songs on the list. Billie Eilish leads the charge for Alternative songs, with nine on the list, and “Bad Guy” is the top-streamed song in the genre (it’s also No. 10 on the overall list and is the most-streamed song by a female-identifying artist).

As for country music, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is in the lead there, while Morgan Wallen has the most total country songs on the chart with nine. Finally, among Latin artists, Bad Bunny has more songs on the list than anybody else, with 10.

Check out the full playlist here or below.