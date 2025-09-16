Over the past few days, it was rumored that Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G were headlining Coachella in 2026, but it was not confirmed. Well, it is now: Festival organizers shared the lineup today (September 16), and indeed, Carpenter and Karol are headlining, as is Justin Bieber, while Anyma is slotted for a special performance.

Some of the most notable other artists on the bill include The xx making their big comeback after years away and Nine Inch Noize, which is presumably a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and collaborator Boys Noize (especially since he appears on the lineup by himself, too).

Also on the poster are Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims, The Strokes, Givēon, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Young Thug, Kaskade, BigBang, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Devo, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Blood Orange, Moby, Lykke Li, Joyce Manor, Slayyyter, Wednesday, Swae Lee, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, Davido, Geese, Bedouin, Blondshell, Little Simz, Armin van Buuren, Holly Humberstone, Black Flag, Röyksopp, Model/Actriz, Jane Remover, Samia, and others.

The dates for the festival were announced previously: April 10 to 12 for the first weekend and April 17 to 19 for the second. Advance tickets went on sale earlier this year, but fans can sign up (here) to register for passes going on sale starting September 19 at 11 a.m. PT.

Check out the Coachella 2026 poster below.