Last month, while presenting the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group at this year’s American Music Awards, two burgeoning country stars — both playing homage to the storied genre, made headlines. As Megan Maroney, the blonde up-and-comer who often answers to “Emo Cowgirl” gave Shaboozey, fellow Country crooner known for his chart topping track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” that mixes country and rap — a quick music history lesson, sharing a story of the how the Carter Family won Favorite Country Duo or Group in 1974. She ended her story by giving them credit, where it perhaps wasn’t due, saying they “basically invented country music.” He gave her a side eye so fierce for the comment that the internet noticed. Later, he explained, while defending Maroney, the reason for his reaction. “When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased,” he shared via Twitter. It’s a sentiment many Black artists like Shaboozey have attempted to share as they navigate the world of American roots music, a sound made up of decades of blues, bluegrass, folk, gospel, and country.

Since the advent of radio, Black artists have been categorized by their race rather than their sound. In a segregated system that was more concerned by marketing to white people vs. Black people, and choosing which airwaves songs would play based more on physical characteristics than sound, it’s no surprise that it’s taken until 2025 for an artist like Beyoncé to become the first Black woman to win the Grammy for Best Country Album. But the truth is that people across races have been creating American roots music since the African rhythms, call-and-response vocals, and the banjo (which has African origins), blended together with the fiddles and ballads of Britain and Ireland, with Native American musicianship and storytelling. It’s a genre that is chiefly American, and although people may assume it was created by those who had the platforms to speak about it during their time (*cough* The Carter Family *cough), it would not have been and could not have been created anywhere other than the sonic melting pot of this country.

Still, even in 2025, though the face of these genres are changing, many Black singers and songwriters have yet to experience success, thanks in part to the subconscious and industry-created bias that they ‘don’t belong’ in certain genres. Because of this, we’re sharing the names and music of just a few of those artists you should watch, but more importantly, listen to. Here are Black roots artists that are breaking the rules of genre and reclaiming the sound that has always been theirs.