Country music fans’ boots are on the Empire Polo Club grounds for Stagecoach 2025. The three-day outdoor festival’s offering was filled with the genre’s biggest names and rising stars. This was the main takeaway from headliner Zach Bryan’s set.

Instead of bringing out one of his superstar collaborators, the “Blue Jean Baby” singer brought out a longtime supporter for a surprise duet–Willow Avalon.

Back in 2023, Avalon covered his song “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves. Given supporters’ past reaction to the clip, the pair decided to give fans an official live rendition (viewable here).

“A cold shoulder at closing time / You were begging me to stay ’til the sun rose / Strange words come on out / Of a grown man’s mouth when his mind’s broke,” sang Zach.

He invited the crowd in to belt the line: “Pictures and passin’ time / You only smile like that when you’re drinking.”

Zach took back control, singing: “I wish I didn’t, but I do / Remember every moment on the nights with you.”

Willow Avalon chimed in, harmonizing: “You’re drinkin’ everything to ease your mind / But when the hell are you gonna ease mine? / You’re like concrete feet in the summer heat / That burns like hell when two soles meet.”

The duo’s duet earned raved reviews from folks at the festival and users online. But for Avalon the moment meant so much more. She took to Instagram thanking Zach Bryan for inviting her to share the stage with him