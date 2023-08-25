Zach Bryan’s self-titled album is here. On the 16-track project, the country star invited a host of special guests to contribute to one of his most personal works to date, including War And Treaty, Sierra Ferrell, The Lumineers, and Kacey Musgraves. Of the offerings, Bryan and Musgraves’s song “I Remember Everything” is a painstaking tale of two lovers at the end of their romantic road.

From Bryan’s narration, the fictional love between him and Musgraves is perfectly flawed. “Rotgut whiskey’s gonna ease my mind / Beach towel rests on the dryin’ line / Do I remind you of your daddy in his ’88 Ford? / Labrador hangin’ out the passenger door / The sand from your hair is blowin’ in my eyes / Blame it on the beach, grown men don’t cry / Do you remember that beat down basement couch? / I’d sing you my love songs, and you’d tell me about / How your mama ran off and pawned her ring / I remember, I remember everything.”

However, Musgraves begs to differ, singing, “You’re drinkin’ everything to ease your mind / But when the hell are you gonna ease mine? / You’re like concrete feet in the summer heat / It burns like hell when two souls meet / No, you’ll never be the man that you always swore / But I’ll remember you singin’ in that ’88 Ford.”

The record, solely produced by Bryan, shows why country music has stood the test of time. Listen to the track above.

Zach Bryan is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.

