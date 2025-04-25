Coachella 2025 is over, which means it’s now time for country music to take the stage: This weekend, from April 25 to 27, is the Stagecoach festival. Coachella had a livestream that made the fest more accessible for those who couldn’t attend in person, and Stagecoach is getting a similar treatment.

How To Watch The Stagecoach 2025 Livestream

Amazon is hosting the livestream and will broadcast it across two channels, available via Amazon Music, Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The broadcasts begin each day of the festival at 4 p.m. PT.

The headliners for this weekend’s festival are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. Also highlighting the lineup are from Lana Del Rey, Nelly (celebrating 25 years of his album Country Grammar), Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Creed, and Backstreet Boys, as well as more country-associated artists like Brothers Osbourne, Sturgill Simpson, Shaboozey, Midland, and Scotty McCreery. Just today, Mumford & Sons joined the lineup as a last-minute addition.

The livestream schedule appears to be rolling out gradually day-by-day, so for now, check out the scheduled for the first day below.

Stagecoach 2025 Livestream Schedule for Friday, April 25

Channel 1

4:10 p.m. PT — Nikki Lane

4:45 p.m. PT — Bryan Martin

5:20 p.m. PT — Sierra Ferrell

6:10 p.m. PT — Dylan Scott

6:55 p.m. PT — Mumford & Sons

7:50 p.m. PT — Brothers Osborne

8:50 p.m. PT — Lana Del Rey

9:55 p.m. PT — Zach Bryan

11:25 p.m. PT — T-Pain

Channel 2

4:10 p.m. PT — Tanner Usrey

4:30 p.m. PT — Tigirlily Gold

5:05 p.m. PT — Drake Milligan

5:35 p.m. PT — 49 Winchester

6:20 p.m. PT — Avery Anna

6:50 p.m. PT — Tucker Wetmore

7:35 p.m. PT — Paris Hilton

8:15 p.m. PT — Whiskey Myers

9:00 p.m. PT — Diplo

10:10 p.m. PT — Carly Pearce

11:05 p.m. PT — Vavo