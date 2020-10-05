You Can Still Register To Vote In (Almost) Every State, Here’s How

Election 2020 is less than 30 days away and… not to go hyperbolic here, but it may go down as the most consequential election any of us will ever vote in. The political landscape is contentious, fraught, and genuinely dangerous for many Americans. Last week alone we saw one of the most insane televised debates in the history of American politics, we found out Melania hates Christmas, and the President of the United States contracted COVID-19 and had to be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center. So we don’t blame you for lagging on your voting plan for November 3rd. But the days of lagging need to officially end today. In fact, if you’re not registered and live in Alaska, you’re already too late. Assuming you live in one of the other 47 states, here’s a little checklist to help you out: Are you already registered to vote? CHECK HERE!

Will you be voting in person or by mail? LEARN HOW HERE!

Interested in early voting? SEE BELOW!

Looking for other ways to help? LEARN HOW HERE! Most of all… Do you live in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, or Texas? If so, you need to get registered this week (and in some cases today)! This election is going to be a difficult one on every level. Poll closures, a lack of election volunteers, and different state rules on mail-in ballots are setting us up for an absolute sh*tshow, and whether you’re a longtime voter or a someone who is voting for the first time, you shouldn’t have any expectations about how the process will go down. Take time and go with the flow. Here’s everything you need to do right now to prepare for the 2020 Election. Which is on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, by the way. 11/3/2020. Lock it in.

STEP 1: Register to Vote/Check Your Voter Registration Are you registered to vote? If not, what the hell are you waiting for? It’s definitely time to register if you haven’t. If you are already registered to vote but for some reason have a sneaking suspicion that you’ve been removed from a voter roll or you’re just (reasonably) paranoid, head to Vote.org, which has links to check your voter registration for each state. Please note that while several states allow you to register to vote in person on Election Day if you’ve missed your state’s deadline, we are living in pandemic times, so how available and convenient that process will be may vary on a county to county basis. Here’s an easy, UPROXX-supported way to register online: Or you can follow these instructions for your state below. Voter registration is closed in the following states: Alaska, Rhode Island (RI has in-person, day-of registration), South Carolina (online registration is closed, mail-in registration closes Oct. 5th) Voter registration will close this week in the following states: Arizona (Oct. 5th), Arkansas (Oct. 5th), Delaware (Oct. 10th), Florida (Oct. 5th), Georgia (Oct. 5th), Hawaii (Oct. 5th), Idaho (Oct. 9th), Indiana (Oct. 5th), Kentucky (Oct. 5th), Mississippi (Oct. 5th), Missouri (Oct. 7th), Montana (Oct. 5th), New York (Oct. 9th), Ohio (Oct. 5th), Oklahoma (Oct. 9th), Tennesse (Oct. 5th), Texas (Oct. 5th>)

Voters May Register To Vote In Person On Election Day In The Following States If They Missed The Voter Registration Deadline: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, Wyoming. Voter Registration is still open in the following states: Alabama — October 19th, 2020. Alabama voters register here. Arizona — October 5th, 2020. Arizona voters register here. Arkansas — October 5th, 2020. Arkansas does not offer online registration. Fill out an application to vote in Arkansas here. California — California voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered by October 19th, 2020. California voters register here. Colorado — Colorado voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered by October 26th, 2020. Colorado voters register here.

Connecticut — Connecticut voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered by October 27th, 2020. Connecticut voters register here. Delaware — October 10th. Delaware voters register here. Florida — October 5th. Florida voters register here. Georgia — October 5th, Georgia voters register here. Hawaii — Hawaii voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered by October 5th, 2020. Hawaii voters register here. Idaho — Idaho voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t register by October 9th, 2020. Idaho voters register here. Illinois — Illinois voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 6th, 2020 for mail-in applications, and October 18th, 2020 for online applications. Illinois voters register here. Indiana — October 5th, 2020. Indiana voters register here. Iowa — Iowa voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 24th, 2020. Iowa voters register here. Kansas — October 13th. Kansas voters register here. Kentucky — October 5th, 2020. Kentucky voters register here. Louisiana — October 5th, 2020 if registering in person or by mail. October 13th to register online. Louisiana voters register here. Maine — Maine voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 13th, 2020. Maine does not offer online voter registration, voters must register at their town hall. For more information on register to vote in Maine, click here.

Maryland — Maryland voters can register to vote on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 13, 2020. Maryland voters register here. Massachusetts — October 24th, 2020. Massachusetts voters register here. Michigan — Michigan voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 19th, 2020. Michigan voters register here. Minnesota — Minnesota voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote in person by October 13th, 2020. Minnesota voters register here. Mississippi — October 5th, 2020. Mississippi does not offer online voter registration and voters must register to vote 30 days prior to Election Day either in person or by mail. To learn more about registering to vote in Missippi click here. Missouri — October 7th, 2020. Missouri voters register here. Montana — Montana voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 5th, 2020. Montana does not offer online voter registration. To learn more about register to vote in Montana, click here. Nebraska — October 16th, 2020 for voters registering by mail on online, October 23rd, 2020 for voters voting in person. Nebraska voters register here.

Nevada — Nevada voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 6th, 2020 by mail or in person, or October 29th, 2020 online. Nevada voters register here. New Hampshire — New Hampshire voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 21st, 2020. New Hampshire does not offer online voter registration, voters must register in person or via mail. To find out more information about voting in New Hampshire, click here. New Jersey — October 13th, 2020. New Jersey voters register here. New Mexico — October 6th, 2020 online, or October 31, 2020, if registering in person. New Mexico voters register here. New York — October 9th, 2020. New York voters register here. North Carolina — October 9th, 2020, or October 15th-31st to register in person. North Carolina voters register here. North Dakota — North Dakota is doing it right. You do not need to register to vote in the state of North Dakota, just bring valid ID and proof of residency to vote. North Dakota voters find your polling place here. Ohio — October 5th, 2020. Ohio voters register here. Oklahoma — October 9th, 2020. Oklahoma does not allow online voter registration, voters must print-out an application and mail it to their local election office. To print out an application, click here. Oregon — October 13th, 2020. Oregon voters register here. Pennsylvania — October 19th, 2020. Pennsylvania voters register here. South Dakota — October 19th, 2020. South Dakota does not allow online voter registration. Voters must print-out an application and mail it to their local election office. To print out an application, click here. Tennesse — October 5th, 2020. Tennessee voters register here. Texas — October 5th, 2020. Texas does not offer online voter registration. Voters must print out an application and send it to their local election office. To print out an application, click here.

Utah — Utah voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 23rd, 2020. Utah voters register here. Vermont — Vermont voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by November 3rd, 2020. Vermont voters register here. Virginia — October 13th, 2020. Virginia voters register here. Washington — Washington voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 26th, 2020. Washington voters register here. Washington D.C. — D.C. voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 13th, 2020. Washington D.C. does not allow for online registration, voters must register by mail or in person. For more information on voting in Washington D.C. click here. West Virginia — October 13th, 2020. West Virginia voters register here. Wisconsin — Wisconsin voters can register to vote in person on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 14th, 2020 online or by mail, or October 30th, 2020 in person. Wisconsin voters register here. Wyoming — Wyoming voters can register in-person to vote on Election Day if they haven’t registered to vote by October 19th, 2020 by mail. Wyoming voters must register to vote via mail in the presence of a notary or in person. For more information on voting in Wyoming, click here. Decide If You Want To Vote By Mail Like registering to vote, the rules for voting by mail differ from state to state. The rules can get so complicated, that an entire article is needed just to cover each rule. Luckily for you, we already put that one together. If you’d like to learn how to register to vote by mail for your state, go here.