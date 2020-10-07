Getty Image
Trump Took A Shot At Lincoln Project Cofounder Steve Schmidt And Got Absolutely Torched

Since returning home to the White House on Monday evening after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, Donald Trump has been tweeting more than ever, which is a lot if you’re at all familiar with the President’s Twitter habit. However, this time, Trump stepped on a land mine when he decided to insult GOP strategist Steve Schmidt, who famously ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a newly-formed political team consisting of “Never Trump Republicans.” Their aggressive attack ads have consistently gone viral and are clearly getting under the president’s skin based on this latest dust-up.

The situation began when former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren chastised Schmidt for calling Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn a “five star fool.” Van Susteren’s tweet caught the President’s attention, and he saw an opportunity to take a crack at The Lincoln Project co-founder. In a boastful tweet, Trump wrote, “I’ve beaten him and his very few remaining clients so much, and so badly, that he has become a blathering idiot.”

This information was not only false, but the attack proved to be a mistake as it provoked Schmidt into unloading a massive Twitter thread taking the president to task for everything from his low SAT scores to his COVID diagnosis to his alleged $500 million debt.

Schmidt also made constant references to “Covita” the latest attack ad from The Lincoln Project. Released on Wednesday morning, the new spot parodies the hit musical “Evita” while criticizing Trump for his lack of concern for White House staffers after he immediately took off his mask before entering the residence despite being infected with COVID.

Judging by his tweet lashing out at Schmidt, it would seem Trump was not a fan. Then again, this could just be another example of Trump being Trump.

You can watch “Covita” below:

