Since returning home to the White House on Monday evening after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, Donald Trump has been tweeting more than ever, which is a lot if you’re at all familiar with the President’s Twitter habit. However, this time, Trump stepped on a land mine when he decided to insult GOP strategist Steve Schmidt, who famously ran John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, a newly-formed political team consisting of “Never Trump Republicans.” Their aggressive attack ads have consistently gone viral and are clearly getting under the president’s skin based on this latest dust-up.

The situation began when former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren chastised Schmidt for calling Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn a “five star fool.” Van Susteren’s tweet caught the President’s attention, and he saw an opportunity to take a crack at The Lincoln Project co-founder. In a boastful tweet, Trump wrote, “I’ve beaten him and his very few remaining clients so much, and so badly, that he has become a blathering idiot.”

This information was not only false, but the attack proved to be a mistake as it provoked Schmidt into unloading a massive Twitter thread taking the president to task for everything from his low SAT scores to his COVID diagnosis to his alleged $500 million debt.

You’ve never beaten me at anything. This is our first dance. @realDonaldTrump. Did you like #covita. @ProjectLincoln. @TheRickWilson @stuartpstevens @reedgalen. We are so much better at this than your team of crooks, wife beaters, degenerates,weirdos and losers. You are losing 1 https://t.co/w1E9ZvRaYc — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump We heard you loved Evita. You saw it so many times. Where will you live out your years in disgrace? Will you buy Epstein’s island? One last extra special deal from him? Or will you be drooling on yourself in a suite at Walter Reed? Maybe you will be in prison?2 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

I bet you fear that. @ManhattanDA may not be around to cover for you or your crooked kids anymore. @elizaorlins doesn’t believe in different sets of rules for the Trump’s. What about the State AG? You know what you’ve done. Oh Donald. @realDonaldTrump who do you owe 3/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

Almost $500 million in personally guaranteed loans to? Its’ all coming down. You think you and your disgusting family are going to be in deal flow next year? Are you really that delusional? You are lucky Chris Wallace interrupted you after @JoeBiden said you @realDonaldTrump 4/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

Weren’t smart. You started to melt down. That’s the place that hurts the most. Right? Fred SR knew it. You’ve spent your whole life proving it. You aren’t very smart. You couldn’t take the SAT’s on your own. What was the real score? 970? We both know you know. Are the steroids 5 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

Wearing off? Is the Euphoria fading? Do you feel foggy? Tired? Do you ache? How is the breathing? Hmmm. Are you watching TV today @realDonaldTrump. We will have some nice surprises for you. Everyone is laughing at you. You are a joke. A splendid moron turned deadly 🤡 clown. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump you are the worst President in American History. Disgrace will always precede your name. Your Grandchildren and great grandchildren will grow up ashamed of their names. One day I suppose there will be some small and not much visited library that bears your name — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 7, 2020

Schmidt also made constant references to “Covita” the latest attack ad from The Lincoln Project. Released on Wednesday morning, the new spot parodies the hit musical “Evita” while criticizing Trump for his lack of concern for White House staffers after he immediately took off his mask before entering the residence despite being infected with COVID.