The Best Ways To Research Down Ballot Candidates And State Measures

The 2020 Election is rapidly approaching. If you’re heading to the polls — or filling out that mail-in ballot — for the first time this year with the sole mission of ending the current presidential administration, we understand your position. But since you’re putting in the effort to vote for president, you might as well take some time to see what down-ballot candidates and state measures you might get behind, too. Sure, navigating the numerous state rules around voting and having to deal with a contentious and ugly political landscape is already draining enough, but the truth is, the presidency isn’t the only thing we’re voting on this year. Depending on what state you’re in, you might also be voting on marijuana legalization, healthcare, climate change, criminal justice reform, and a whole host of other issues that you probably care about almost as much as who sits in the Oval Office. Then there are the local races, the District Attorney, etc. To help you navigate the local measures and candidates who speak to the issues you’re focused on, we’ve collected the tools you need for down-ballot research below. This information will help you head to the polls dialed in and ready to cast your vote (for more than just the president) with confidence.

Why Should I Care About Down-Ballot Candidates And State Measures And What Is The Best Way To Research? Simply put, local elections and state measures will have a more noticeable impact on your day to day life. Do you have an opinion about how your local law enforcement responded to the George Floyd protests? You should definitely check if your sheriff is running for reelection. Want to join California, Colorado, and the rest of the weed-friendly states by legalizing recreational marijuana? Vote for it. Think your city council should defund the police? Better check who is running and where they stand on reallocating police funds towards community efforts. Did your Governor do a good job responding to COVID-19, or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, is your Governor Rick DeSantis? These are important questions you need to ask yourself as you assess your voting options because it all goes down in the state measures and with the down-ballot candidates. Ballotpedia If you haven’t even bothered to look at your ballot, your first stop should be Ballotpedia. Finding raw and unbiased information on your local candidates and state measures can be challenging and Ballotpedia offers a Wikipedia-like rundown on everything and (almost) everyone on your ballot. Ballotpedia will give you some larger context on each candidate that your ballot doesn’t have the room to provide and will link you to resources to help you understand what a “yes” and “no” vote really means on any particular state measure. With election information for all 50 states, Ballotpedia will even give you the tools you need to fill out a sample ballot that you can take with you to the polls or reference while filling out your official ballot, but it should no means be your only stop. Though it has a lot of information, it doesn’t have everything and there is a definite blind spot when it comes to certain small-town mayors and sheriffs, so use it as a starting point rather than an end-all-be-all of information.