In Defense Of Having Opinions

These days, it feels like we exist in a paradox, in which every day we’re bombarded with more criticism than your typical 16th-century peasant would’ve received in three lifetimes. And yet rarely does that criticism take the forms that we’ve been trained to recognize: “I did/didn’t like this because it made me feel X.” It’s almost never that. So much feedback, and yet: it’s rarely a grievance; almost always a thesis.

When someone annoys us online, we feel compelled to ascribe a moral dimension to their obnoxiousness. The bean dad (remember him? sorry for reminding you) can’t just be an obnoxious guy, we have to inflate his behavior into a moral sin (neglect, child abuse, etc). That allows us to pathologize basic obnoxiousness so that it becomes not just a matter of personal taste, but a societal ill to be called out. It is not simply our preference to dislike a guy. It is our moral duty, to raise awareness about Why What He’s Doing Is Actually Toxic, OKAY? (One of the basic tenets of modern discourse is that awareness of a bad thing will automatically rectify it — through awareness magic, I suppose).

It’s important not to let personal biases blind you to the good things in life, but at some point we, and specifically I mean Americans here, seem to have turned this into a crusade to obliterate all subjectivity. We have facts and fake news, moral rights and moral wrongs, focus groups, and “many people are saying,” and yet it’s become almost taboo to enjoy or dislike something “just because.”

I say: it’s time to embrace your inner caprice. Having your own distinct preferences is one of the bedrock pleasures of being human.

I suspect part of our inability to apply this kind of personal reaction is a response to feelings of collective powerlessness and precarity. It’s the internet that gives us access to all this feedback in the first place, but even the internet, which once promised to circumvent sluggish institutions and empower the individual (it’s almost hard to remember now, but it really did) has basically crystallized into a set of sluggish institutions all its own. There’s a widespread feeling that we don’t have much real say in the direction of society beyond our own consumer choices. Acting in kind, political parties have come to resemble competing lifestyle brands. Increasingly it feels like “taste” is the only thing we have left.

Our response to that trend has been to try to leverage that asset into something more. Where taste becomes not just taste but moral action — a society-shaping force. But not only is taste not that, in trying to turn it into something more, we lose precisely what makes it fun in the first place: the privilege of not having to be an example to anyone and answering only to yourself. There’s a powerful truth to “I like this,” one that refuses to presume.

Turning every personal reaction into a public service announcement naturally assuages the guilt we feel for “being negative” (a feeling I suspect Americans are trained to avoid more than other cultures), but it does so at the expense of turning us presumptuous and self-righteous (as some foreign visitors among us have already written about eloquently). Nothing is mere preference; everything is a lesson and a teachable moment. It’s the perfect coping strategy because it appeals to our basic narcissism. What if you were the main character of reality?!