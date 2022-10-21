With Marvel in its current state — having released probably their three worst movies, all in a row — now would be a great time for DC to become what it has occasionally flirted with being: the anti-Marvel. Where Marvel can feel like a movie factory, adhering to a strict formula and hiring directors mostly for their name recognition while forcing them to color within rigidly-defined lines, DC has, at least at times, seemed to allow for more creative freedom, living and dying by their latest director’s vision, for better or worse.

If the MCU put out a more consistent product at the expense of sometimes being boring, DC was at least a little weird. Their more freewheeling approach meant that sometimes we might get a total misfire like Batman V. Superman, but other times we’d get an Aquaman or a Shazam (the latter being far and away my favorite superhero movie of the last five, if not 10 years). Which brings us to Black Adam, who also wears a lightning bolt on his chest and says “Shazam” (we’ll get to that).

Released hot on the heels of a high-profile corporate shakeup at Warner Bros (shelving Batgirl and whatnot) Black Adam at first flirts intriguingly with being a genuinely anti-Marvel kind of film. It gets our hopes up juuust long enough to make it extra disappointing when they’re eventually crushed by the demands of yet another expanded universe. This has only ever worked for Marvel and even for them it’s not so great lately. Maybe stop making five-year plans and try to make one scene work first?

The film, written by at least three dudes and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, requires a lengthy prologue scene set in the ancient kingdom of Khandaq, where the darker-skinned locals have been forced, by the tyrannical colonizer Ahn-Kot, to mine for “Eternium.” This in order to create for him “the crown of Sabbac,” which would, presumably, be bad. A young Khandaqi boy tries to inspire a revolt, and just when he’s about to be executed by Ahn-Kot’s big-nosed, large-toothed henchmen (Ahn-Kot himself has extreme art bangs and no eyebrows), the council of wizards who control the universe step in to Shazam the boy into a badass superhero. Djimon Hounsou reprises his role as the lead wizard from Shazam, making Black Adam the second film in the expanded Hounsouverse (the DJEU, if you will).

This superhero becomes the champion of Khandaq, vanquishing Ahn-Kot (destroying the palace in the process) and returning to the Earth to hibernate until the people of Khandaq need him again. Fast-forward five thousand years, and Khandaq is being controlled, and once again stripped of its natural resources, by a gang of mercenaries known as the “Intergang” — who seem mostly to be British soccer hooligans in fatigues. An archaeologist named Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) worries that Intergang is getting too close to digging up the Crown of Sabbac, but when she goes to move it, she’s captured by Intergang. With her only move left, she once again summons the Shazam man, who we discover is actually named “Teth-Adam,” for reasons unclear.

Teth-Adam (The Rock) starts merc-ing bread pie eaters left and right, which seems like a pretty good thing (if a bit vengeful). But that’s when Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), the evil (ish?) government functionary from Suicide Squad, decides to send in The Justice Society on their fancy plane. They arrive saying they’ve come to “restore global stability” in Khandaq by putting a lid on this “weapon of mass destruction.”

You don’t have to be too conspiratorial to see the metaphorical value here. A deep state agency ignores 5,000 years of a middle eastern country being pillaged by colonizers, and, just when that country finally finds a champion strong enough to stop it, that agency says “no, not like that” and sends in a team of super soldiers to preserve the status quo.

Now here, HERE was a genuine, and ballsy, opportunity for DC to become the perfect anti-Marvel. Marvel’s entire project has been basically to invent a fictional supra-democratic apparatus that goes around the universe restoring stability. They always seem to know best and we can still root for them because they have, like… trauma (Black Widow) and post-modern dialogue and people who they love and with whom they have slow missionary sex on the beach (Eternals). The Avengers are basically the CIA as the CIA would like to imagine itself.