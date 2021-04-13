You Don’t Have To Embrace Stats Meant For Sports Executives

Watching the Masters over the weekend I was bombarded, over and over, with a stat that didn’t exist when I started watching golf as a kid. Maybe you remember those old standbys — greens in regulation, putts per round, driving distance, fairways hit, etc. Those are gone, replaced with a newer, supposedly more mathematically sound statistic called “strokes gained.”

There are a few different variations of this: strokes gained, strokes gained tee-to-green, strokes gained putting, etc. According to the PGA Tour’s website:

Strokes gained is a better method for measuring performance because it compares a player’s performance to the rest of the field and because it can isolate individual aspects of the game. Traditional golf statistics, such as greens in regulation and putts per green, are influenced by a player’s performance on shots other than those being measured. […] Strokes gained: total simply compares a player’s score to the field average. For example, a player will gain three strokes on the field if he shoots 69 on a day when the field averages 72. A player who shoots 74 on that day loses two strokes to the field. Strokes gained: putting measures how many strokes a player gains (or loses) on the greens. Strokes gained: tee-to-green measures all strokes not taken on the putting green. […] Strokes gained: tee-to-green + strokes gained: putting = strokes gained: total

This, the PGA Tour explains, is a concept developed in 2011 by Mark Broadie, a professor at Columbia University (to whom, coincidentally, I still owe many thousands for my own graduate degree). And to be fair, a lot of people, including the Uproxx Sports editors I pitched this piece to, love this stat. I suppose it can tell you how much better one player drove the ball or hit approach shots than the rest of the field, but it’s a failure of imagery. It’s a qualitative, this guy is doing this particular thing a lot better than the field stat. Which I find sort of pointless in an individual sport, because at the root of it, it just says “this guy is doing better.” And for that we already have the leaderboard. A green in regulation or a fairway hit is something you can picture, and that alone makes it a more effective “statistic” than a strenuously accurate comparative measure.

Regardless, it’s of a piece with the same “Sabermetrics Revolution” that overtook baseball and gave us Moneyball and everything else. This quantitative (supposedly) revolution has gone on to affect virtually every other sport, the most obvious example being baseball, where old fashioned metrics like RBIs and stolen bases have largely been replaced by Sabermetrics statistics like On Base Percentage Plus Slugging. Which, as Brad Pitt taught us in a middling movie adaptation of a Michael Lewis book, is a much more effective measurement of a player’s value than the old stats. We’re all now expected to treat our sports stars with the same productivity metrics that corporations apply to their employees.

The same movie (and book, which like most Michael Lewis books is an entertaining and informative read) taught us that the old scouts were stuck in arbitrary group-think, relying on capricious measures like whether a player had a “good baseball body” or an attractive girlfriend to decide who to draft. They were in desperate need of a shakeup, which BIG DATA was only too happy to provide. Whether actual fans were in need of same is another matter.

The shakeup was probably necessary — at least for people who were trying to decide how much to pay their employees — but now it seems like we’ve merely traded one false God for another. Now we don’t repeat “defense wins championships” like an incantation. We don’t argue about whether Joe Flacco is elite (as much). Now Amazon Web Services (AWS!) can accurately (so they claim) calculate the percentage at which Patrick Mahomes will complete a certain pass! This according to NFL-season commercials I was forced to sit through approximately twelve million times. These up-to-the-second “chance of a successful play” stats are every bit as worthless as whether a player has the “correct” looking body or a sufficiently attractive lover. Either Mahomes completes the pass or he doesn’t. Do we need to know it was a 7% chance of completion to be awed by the play? Why would we need a hypothetical, faux-quantitative measurement of what our eyes were already telling us?