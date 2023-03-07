Here Are The Commentary Teams For The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

We are fully into conference tournament season in college basketball, and as the power conferences get set to crown a champion, we get closer and closer to Selection Sunday when we learn the 68 teams that will be headed to the Big Dance.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced the eight commentary teams for this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be the 32nd and final tournament for legendary play-by-play man Jim Nantz, as he announced earlier this year that he will be stepping away from March Madness after 2023. Nantz will be joined, as always, by Bill Raftery and Grant Hill in the booth, with Tracy Wolfson roaming the sidelines. His soon-to-be successor, Ian Eagle, will call games with Jim Spanarkel before he moves into the lead booth in 2024.

The biggest addition to this year’s commentary groups is Stan Van Gundy making his NCAA Tournament debut alongside Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner, as the longtime NBA coach will take a turn at the college game. Van Gundy slots into the place usually held by Reggie Miller, who is the most notable absence from the usual NCAA Tournament lineup, as he will not pull double duty with his NBA work as he often does this year.

Regional Commentary Teams

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce

Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Lauren Shehadi

First And Second Round Commentary Teams

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson, and Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes, Deb Antonelli, and AJ Ross

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson

The First Four games on TruTV will be called by Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson, and Jon Rothstein live from Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two studio crews this year are Greg Gumbel, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, and Kenny Smith in New York, while Ernie Johnson, Jay Wright, Candace Parker, and Seth Davis will be in Atlanta doing pregame, postgame, and halftime coverage.