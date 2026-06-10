Formula One represents the pinnacle of worldwide racing, and that means its partner brands reach a fanbase like no other.

To understand the present-day symbiosis between sports and strategic partners, it’s worth looking at the history. Modern sports sponsorships trace back to the late 1800s when tobacco companies would insert proto-playing cards into cigarette packages. Today, a sporting event would be almost unrecognizable without the litany of sponsored placements flashing before millions of eyes and supporting entire interconnected industries. The sponsors benefit from exposure to a passionate fanbase. The sports leagues benefit from the investment, which enables them to develop technologies that improve the quality of competition, making them increasingly appealing — especially in a technology-dependent sport like Formula One racing.

Cadillac is the newest team on the Formula One circuit, and as such, having a substantial investment in technology is paramount. Cadillac F1 drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez had a hand in several design choices in preparation for the new team’s inaugural season, and it was a maiden voyage that Valtteri says was aided by the synergy he felt with two of the team’s sponsors. “The Tommy (Hilfiger team) I know from way back, because when I was racing with Mercedes they were a team partner, so it’s nice to work with them again,” he continued, “Jim Beam, I’ve never worked with them as a brand, but earlier this week I went there. It’s a beautiful place…it’s such a cool brand that I think fits this team really well.”

The alignment of spirits brands and sports teams might seem odd at first, at least until you look in the stands at any sporting event and realize that those fans are often just as passionate about the products at concession stands and beyond. The global alcohol industry is in a constant state of ebbs and flows, with recent trends headed in a positive direction. Gen Z in particular is drinking more mindfully, with an increased emphasis on supporting brands whose production practices and quality they personally stand behind. That’s where the beauty of a marriage between spirits brands and sports really comes into view.

Cadillac is one of the beacons of American ingenuity in the automotive industry. So much so that Jim Beam, the man himself, was a notable early adopter who used to drive a Cadillac to the distillery for work every day, keeping a jug of the brand’s yeast — a necessary alcohol production component that gives the bourbon its signature flavor — to this day on his passenger seat. It’s a real history that underscores the interconnectedness of the industries, despite the obvious fact that drinking and driving don’t exactly go hand in hand. But while you shouldn’t reach for Jim Beam Black before jumping behind the wheel, through an association with F1’s Cadillac team, Jim Beam is able to raise its profile among one of the most passionate fanbases in all of sports.

Savvy beverage brands are constantly looking for the right partnerships to stand out in a crowded marketplace and to ensure the industry’s continued growth. Formula One is a wildly successful international sport, one that captures the imagination of consumers worldwide. That matters because Jim Beam is the leading whiskey brand for the third-largest producer of distilled beverages in the world, Suntory Global Spirits.

The aim of the game is in the name. As one of the world’s leading spirits companies, it’s Suntory Global Spirits’ goal to help grow the American whiskey category in global markets, and sponsoring the Cadillac F1 team moves an important piece on that chessboard. It’s a common refrain among inner circles of the American whiskey industry that if global markets like India or China developed a greater taste for bourbon, it would unlock the sort of growth potential that would make the Covid-era spike in sales look less like an outlier and more like a precursor. America’s Gen Z might be slowly coming around to drinking more socially, and creating in-person memories, but by raising its profile on the global stage, Jim Beam is diversifying its egg distribution. Never best to have them in one basket, and whatnot.

When we chatted with Valtteri Bottas, he was quick to mention, “I drink responsibly, of course, but I love bourbon.” Jim Beam, and other astute American whiskey brands, are betting that increased exposure will lead to even more of Formula One’s international fans sharing that sentiment.