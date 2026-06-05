Alex Warren was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2025. His debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid reached the top 5 of the Billboard 200; “Ordinary” has been streamed over 2 billion times (with an additional 377 million views for the music video); and he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Now Warren has revealed his follow-up album, and based on the latest single, it’s going to be another mega-hit.

Warren announced that Wildchild is coming out on August 28 via Atlantic Records. The album will feature endearing new song “Passenger,” as well as previously singles “Fine Place to Die” and “Fever Dream.”

“Growing up, my dad used to call me Wildchild so it’s always had a special meaning and I even have it tattooed on me,” Warren said. “Creating this album was really healing, therapeutic and a way for me to continue finding out more about myself. This album really shows where I am in my life today and compared to my first album which feels like a man who is broken, this one is a man who’s trying to heal. It’s been really nice to be able to confront those feelings and also be able to share them with the world to give everyone a transparent view into my life.”

Watch the music video for “Passenger” above.