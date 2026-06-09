‘NBA The Run’ Is The Basketball Video Game You’ve Been Waiting For

Does the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs have you in the mood for all the basketball you can get? You’re in luck: NBA The Run, a 3v3 arcade-style video game inspired by early 2000s streetball, is out today, June 9.

NBA The Run brings the game to the streets with current NBA stars and fictional streetball legends competing in fast-paced online multiplayer Knockout Tournaments on 11 courts spanning the globe, including Venice Beach and Harlem’s Rucker Park. You can play solo or with a squad. The game’s announcer is legendary DJ, radio host, and the voice of NBA Street Vol. 2 and NBA Street V3, Bobbito Garcia.

“As fans of pretty much every basketball video game ever made, we have very big shoes to fill – and we don’t take that lightly. Our partnership with the [National Basketball Association ] & [National Basketball Players Association] takes us to a whole new level and we’re beyond excited about the collaboration and the potential of NBA The Run,” said Play by Play Studios founder and CEO Scott Probst. “We’re a small team, but we’re scrappy, focused, and relentless about creating an all new smash hit.”

He added, “This game is for every hoops fan across the globe.”

Here’s the full playable roster for NBA The Run at launch:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Anthony Davis (Washington Wizards)

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)

Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

James Harden (Cleveland Cavaliers)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Trae Young (Washington Wizards)

NBA The Run is available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam via PC for $29.99. There’s also a deluxe edition — which includes rookie variants of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić, among other features — for $39.99.

You can watch the trailer above and check out images from the game below.