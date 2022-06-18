James Harden is eligible to get a whole lot of money from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. Harden is expected to pick up his player option for the 2022-23 campaign that will see him make a little more than $47 million, but beyond that, it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the former league MVP whose debut season in Philly raised questions about his ability to return to that level.

One person close to the situation anticipates that Harden is going to get paid like someone who can, indeed, do what needs to be done for the Sixers to become a championship contender. TMZ caught up with Doc Rivers earlier this week, with Rivers saying he anticipates Harden will sign a “huge deal” to remain with the franchise.

“I’m excited, very,” Rivers said. “I love him.”

It was reported earlier this week by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the expectation is increasingly becoming that Harden will opt for a shorter-term extension with the team. Should he get a 4-year supermax extension after picking up his option, Harden can earn more than $220 million over the life of that deal and become the first player in NBA history to make more than $60 million in a season.