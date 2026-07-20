Dei V On Baja Blast, Beach Life, And The Influences That Made Him

Chicago traded skyscrapers for beach vibes this past weekend as Dei V kicked off the Mountain Dew x UPROXX Baja Blast Summer Series with a tropical escape in the heart of the city. The Latin trap star kicked things off at Moonlight Studios with a performance that had fans lined up around the block for a night that felt like summer bottled up. The night was fueled by an exclusive Baja Blast x Half Evil collab shirt drop and a full menu of Baja Blast-infused cocktails. Straight up, it was a great time — and if you’re in Los Angeles this August, be sure to catch the next one with headliner De La Rose.

But before any of that happened, we caught up with Dei V to talk about beach life, his connection to Baja Blast, and the cross-cultural influences that helped shape his sound.

In the interview, Dei V touched on how growing up on the east side of Puerto Rico gave him a lifelong connection to the ocean that translates to the way he moves on a beat, how a diet of Myke Towers, Mac Miller, and Wiz Khalifa informed his sound, and how psyched he was to be back in front of a crowd again — all with a cold Baja Blast in hand. Check out the full video above.