One of the big off-court talking points during the NBA Finals was the role Draymond Green’s podcast played in the whole thing. It ended up being a whole lot of nothing, as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games, but there were questions about whether Green’s focus was diverted or if he was going too much away in his postgame shows.

Still, the podcast has gone on unabated, and Green recently did a crossover podcast with another hooper who is in the podcast game, JJ Redick. While there, Green spoke about one moment between himself and Jaylen Brown that drew some attention during the Finals where Brown thought Green was pulling his pants down, and how it made him realize that he was in the Celtics star’s head.

“When Jaylen Brown went in the media and said ‘he tried to pull my shorts down,’ I knew I took his heart,” Green said. “I knew I took his heart. And not that I’ll have it next year — I gotta regain it next year and next time we play them — but I knew for the rest of that series that I had him, because you know you’re standing over me and you’re gonna go to the media and say ‘he tried to pull my shorts down.’ Like, come on, bro, you’re standing over me. Own it.”

Green also told a story of how he sent a quote Brown gave to the team in which Brown said they weren’t afraid of the Warriors, which Green took as evidence that the Celtics were, indeed, afraid of them. Brown saw this video and responded on Twitter, saying that while Green has earned the right to talk after winning a ring, he believes the podcast has led to Green losing his mind.

You can say whatever win you win 🌽Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never https://t.co/sBfq1FdA5T — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 30, 2022

Green’s been very open to responding to stuff like this on his pod, so we fully expect him to address it sometime soon.