Joel Embiid made Philadelphia 76ers history on Monday night. The reigning league MVP set the franchise record for points in a game, as Embiid went for 70 in a 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It was a special performance, one that was pretty incredible to watch, as the Spurs just had no answer for whatever Embiid threw at them.

Kevin Durant was a little bit busy, so he wasn’t able to keep up with what happened in the City of Brotherly Love. Durant was pretty magnificent in his own right — he went for 43 points and hit a game-winner in a 115-113 win over the Chicago Bulls — but this was a rare evening where that wasn’t close to the highest point total a player registered. After the game, Durant met with the media, where he got informed about Embiid’s game and was completely awestruck.

KD couldn't believe Embiid dropped 70 tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/14S9ZY2whT — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

Durant went on to discuss the level of basketball being played in the league right now, and praised the players and coaches who have brought us to what Durant — who, it must be said, has done a great job settling into a role as an elder statesman who celebrates excellence in the sport — calls “the peak of basketball.”

"Shiiiiiiit." Kevin Durant on hearing Joel Embiid scoring 70 and Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 62 tonight. #Suns #Bulls pic.twitter.com/J0vQZObH4z — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 23, 2024

The funny thing about all of this is that Durant tweeted last week that all Embiid needs is three quarters, which came amid a 41-point afternoon for the Sixers star in a win over the Houston Rockets. Fortunately, Embiid played in the fourth during Monday’s game against the Spurs, and as a result, he was able to make some history.