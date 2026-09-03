Growing up, Becky G felt caught between two cultures. The global superstar — who just released a new album, Baraja Bendita — was born in California to American parents of Mexican descent, or as she put it in the latest episode of the UPROXX series Visionaries Moments, she felt that she had to be “more Mexican than Mexicans and more American than Americans.”

However, Becky G was eventually to conquer that fear. “For those who don’t know, I got discovered by doing covers on the internet, and it was never a question or a doubt that I was proud of my Chicana roots,” she explained. “But I think that when I started singing in Spanish, I was able to tap into my pride a lot differently. It was a connection on a soul level that I felt called upon to really lean into.”

Becky G later discussed her many high-profile collaborations over the years. “I feel very blessed to have collaborated with so many artists. I mean, legends like the one and only will.i.am, who was one of the first ones to kind of give me the bendición [blessing]. He’s like a fairy godfather, if you will,” she said. “People like Pitbull, an iconic 200 Percenter, Mr. Worldwide, who’s been doing it in Spanglish since before it was cool as well. Bad Bunny. I think there was this really beautiful exchange in both of our careers at that time that then turned into the global hit ‘Mayores.'”

Becky G’s success is only part of what makes her a visionary; her willingness to “embrace failure” is another.

“My Visionary Moment was the moment I decided that I would embrace failure. There’s very many moments that I can look back on that I was afraid of things maybe not going right,” she shared. “And sometimes they didn’t, but when they did go right, I earned it.”

You can watch Becky G’s Visionaries Moments above.