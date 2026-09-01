The Game Has To Pick Between Hip-Hop Legends On ‘Sound Check’

One of the greatest and most successful emcees out there today, The Game just released his new album, The Documentary III. This made it perfect timing for him to guest on UPROXX‘s Sound Check, the series hosted by Jeremy Hecht where music meets tough decisions.

Here’s the idea: The Game picks between a pair of songs from huge artists with the ultimate goal of Hecht guessing his lifetime anthem. This episode’s impossible choices include Snoh Aalegra vs. Clipse, De La Soul vs. A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem vs. 50 Cent, and even The Game (“Wouldn’t Get Far”) vs. The Game (“Dreams”). Along the way, The Game also revealed what he believes is the best diss against him, picked his favorite debut solo albums in hip-hop history, and revealed that he went to Marvin Gaye’s funeral.

“My mom took me to Marvin Gaye’s funeral. We waited four or five hours outside the mausoleum because it was a long line,” he said. “I was five years old. We waited for hours and then we got to the mausoleum, bro. And they were pushing through.”

Will Jeremy be able to guess The Game’s anthem? Watch him take the Sound Check challenge in the video above to find out (and check out previous episodes of Sound Check with Alex Warren, Bella Kay, Chelley, Denzel Curry, and more).