kevon looney al horford
Getty Image
DimeMag

Kevon Looney Got A 3-Year, $25.5 Million Deal To Remain With The Warriors

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Since being drafted with the No. 30 overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, Kevon Looney’s journey has taken place in a Golden State Warriors uniform. From a little-used reserve to a key rotation piece and, ultimately, a starting center for the 2022 NBA champions, Looney’s undeniable progression is a tremendous story, and he timed his breakout well in advance of unrestricted free agency during the 2022 offseason.

Looney enjoyed reported interest from other franchises but, in the end, he will return to San Francisco, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The news and the price tag were confirmed by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, who added the final year of the deal is partially guaranteed.

Looney is an incredibly strong defender that helped to anchor a tremendous Golden State defense during the title run. He averaged a career-best 7.3 rebounds per game (in 21.1 minutes) during the 2021-22 campaign, and Looney also appeared in all 82 regular season games. That was the precursor to another leap in the playoffs when Looney averaged 5.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Warriors. That included a pair of double-doubles in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and a 22-rebound effort against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Though Looney is not primed for a superstar turn, he is clearly a valuable piece for Golden State. That is made even more clear by the luxury tax investment required to retain his services, but Looney brings a valuable and lofty baseline at the center position that should be quite valuable for the Warriors in the near future.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
×