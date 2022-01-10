Klay Thompson made his return to the court for the first time in 934 days on Sunday night and after an emotional introduction, the Warriors star knocked down his first shot of the game on a runner in the lane.

From there, Thompson wasn’t able to find his shooting stroke from deep, as he seemed to be pressing just a touch to knock down that first three and was subbed out after just over four minutes of action. When he came back for his second stint in the second quarter, he settled in a bit more, knocking down his first three in over two years, but it was another drive from Klay that sent the Chase Center into an absolute frenzy.

Thompson drew Jarrett Allen out beyond the three-point line on a switch, and the big man pressed up to prevent a three, giving Thompson an opening to do a quick crossover and get by him. From there, he had space to attack, but didn’t settle for a runner like his first bucket, instead choosing violence as he rose up and threw down a monster jam over a pair of Cavs.

🤯 KLAY THOMPSON JUST DROPPED THE HAMMER 🤯 Watch Free on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/ksffv6abBV — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

The reverse angle shows just how nasty this dunk was from Klay, who has always had some surprising spring in his legs, but I’m not sure anyone was prepared for him to do this in his first game back, as even his teammates seemed a bit stunned by the ferocity of that dunk.

The crossover.

The dunk in traffic.

The reaction. 🏀 is more fun with Klay Thompson playing it. pic.twitter.com/WaeuwYL0fc — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

It was quite the moment in Thompson’s return, and while he’s still finding his rhythm in an actual NBA game — going 3-for-9 in the first half for seven points — its clear that he meant what he said earlier this season when he insisted he was not worried about getting hurt again, as his aggression has been there from the jump.