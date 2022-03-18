The Texas Longhorns started their 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon against the Virginia Tech Hokies. It’s a 6/11 tilt that is expected to be quite close, as the Longhorns entered the game as a 1.5-point favorite, while KenPom’s projection has them coming out on top over the ACC Tournament champions by two points.

Basically, it’s hard to imagine this game being anything other than close, so any little bit will help one team come out on top. Perhaps, then, we’ll look back on the shot that Marcus Carr hit for the Longhorns right before the end of the first half as a moment that played a huge role in a win. Texas looked primed to enter the locker room down by one point, but there was just enough time for them to get the ball in and let Carr throw up a prayer.

With 2.1 seconds left, Carr took a pair of dribbles, got himself composed, and launched one from the other side of halfcourt. It looked good coming out of his hand, hit the backboard at the exact right angle, and buried the triple.

TEXAS BEATS THE HALFTIME BUZZER FROM BEYOND HALF-COURT pic.twitter.com/2Emdd7UYAC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

One of his teammates, Andrew Jones, danced in celebration.

Andrew Jones’ reaction to Marcus Carr’s buzzer beater is CLASSIC!! @Drewdotcash1 just having fun with his team! pic.twitter.com/YTy7pOAdKU — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) March 18, 2022

A Minnesota transfer, Carr had five points and three assists in the first half.