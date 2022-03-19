The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in a tough spot late in their game against the Toronto Raptors. The home team was up by three with a hair over 10 seconds remaining, and had the ball on the sidelines looking to inbound, get fouled, and ice things at the free throw line.

Toronto managed to do the first part of that, as Scottie Barnes inbounded the ball to Precious Achiuwa. The team’s prized rookie got the ball right back and tried to just kill the clock for a second before heading to the charity stripe, but Russell Westbrook had some other ideas.

Westbrook pestered Barnes until he was able to poke the ball away from him, then got possession of it and pushed it towards the team’s basket. Instead of playing for a layup, Westbrook brought the ball to the three-point line, got his feet right, and after initially having his right toe on the line, pulled up from deep and buried a triple to force overtime.

Westbrook’s had a tough year, and there have been a whole heck of a lot of low points as the team has struggled to get going, but this was one of the biggest shots that he has hit during his tenure in the purple and gold.