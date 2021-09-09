As video games continue to grow in popularity we’re starting to see more major names start to crossover into the genre. It makes sense, as gaming is lucrative and an opportunity to do something really creative and different. It’s the perfect place for people in other creative genres to flex a different kind of creative muscle as well.

The latest example we’re seeing of this is the band Radiohead. Yes, Radiohead is making a video game and while we don’t know many details it sure looks like a horror game. This also may mean we’re going to be getting some really cool crossovers of music and video games because this looks like it will coincide with the Kid A Mnesia reissues of Kid A and Amnesiac

The trailer isn’t particularly long, but it features a slow walkup through a bloody hallway before panning up to reveal a tower bathed in red light. This appears to be a reference to the album cover of Kid A Mnesia. After the reveal it cuts to drawings on the wall throughout a dark room before the words “Kid A Mnesia” appear on the screen. It’s all very spooky and horror-like.

We can expect more information on this soon with an expected November release date to likely coincide with the release of the reissue. What immediately jumps to mind are questions about what this game could be? Is it going to be something like a video game music video, a crossover event similar to the ones we’ve seen in Fortnite, or is this a completely new game?

An interesting tidbit in all of this is that Epic Games is involved. Epic, the developers of Fortnite, are used to musical crossovers with major artists so this might be their latest attempt to do something really creative with a famous band. We’re all eagerly anticipating more information as we wait to see what exactly this game is going to look like.