Tom Brady is coming off of a pretty big week. Beyond the fact that he returned to Foxboro for the first time since his departure and beat the New England Patriots on Sunday night, meaning he has now beaten every team in the NFL over the course of his career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signal caller became the league’s all-time leader in passing yards. With former record holder Drew Brees in attendance as an analyst for NBC, Brady picked up the 68 yards he needed to get the record early on in the game and surpass the all-time high of 80,358 yards.

In celebration of his big week, Madden Ratings Adjuster and former Brady teammate Chad Johnson announced that the game will temporarily bump his rating in the game from a 97 to a 99. He’ll also get a pair of skill upgrades, as Brady’s deep throw accuracy is going from a 93 to a 99 and his speed will get bumped from a 59 to a 64. Sadly, they did not make his speed a 99, which would have been very funny.

The rating boost, Johnson said, is only going to be for a week. Brady is on the cover of Madden NFL 22 alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The pair met in the Super Bowl earlier this year, with Brady out-dueling Mahomes en route to his seventh career Lombardi Trophy.