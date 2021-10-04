A moment that seemed unfathomable as recently as two years ago has come to fruition. For the first time in his 22-year NFL career, Tom Brady headed to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro as a member of a team that wasn’t the New England Patriots. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off against his old squad on Sunday Night Football this week, and even if it wasn’t the only game on television in that window, the eyes of every football fan would be locked onto the matchup between Brady and Bill Belichick.

It’s seemingly been the only football game that anyone has talked about for the last week or so, and unsurprisingly, NBC decided to go all-out for the occasion. In addition to its aforementioned time slot and the amount of discourse there’s been around the game, the network enlisted the help of Adele in its pregame promo, as it used the song “Hello” to welcome Brady back to his old stomping ground.

Hello from the other side. @TomBrady returns to New England this Sunday night. 🎵: @Adele pic.twitter.com/EmISjoZwrh — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 28, 2021

Brady’s laundry list of accomplishments from his time with the Patriots has been listed out a million times, but most famously, he and Belichick combined to win six Super Bowl in New England. He’s gotten one sixth of the way to matching that in Tampa, as the Bucs lifted the Lombardi Trophy last season.