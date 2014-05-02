REVIEW: ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ And The Trouble With Outline Filmmaking

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a perfect example of what happens when a movie is no longer just a movie, but a small component of some cross-platform media franchise strategy. I imagine it’s hard to write a coherent script when your every creative decision has a synergistic butterfly effect, where a twinkle in Spider-Man’s codpiece in Amazing Spider-Man 2 can become a full solar eclipse in the Sinister 6 Nestle Grabass Hour, coming to Amazon Fire in 2019. Duuuude, you can’t kill off Clitterestro, he has to lead the Frigid Four against Venomous Vadge in season seven! Won’t someone think of the tie-ins?!
And that, kids, is how we get Dane Dehaan’s bangs teaming up with black Emperor Palpatine for a city-wide dub-step rave.
That isn’t to say that AmSpi 2 is terrible, or even a particularly bad movie. It’s not. Or at least, it didn’t have to be. It has a lot of things going for it. The cast is terrific, from Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (so pretty…) on down to Jamie Foxx and Paul Giamatti, who’s only in the film for about five minutes total (I’m gonna go out on a limb and say he’ll be back later). You don’t need an Oscar nominated actor to play an insane Russian with barbed wire tattooed on his head anymore than you need an Oscar-winning one to play an electrified dub-step monster, but I do applaud the hustle.
And after the frenetic shot-reverse editing of the fight scenes in Cap 2, the slowed down wide shots and bullet-time effects of Amazing Spider-Man 2 are a breath of fresh air. You can actually tell what’s happening! Neat! That is, aside from the opening plane scene, where the camera operators are literally shaking the cameras around to create the illusion of chaos. Who knew Jerry Springer was going to influence a generation of stunt coordinators? It’s shot so differently from the rest of the movie that you wonder if a second unit shot this part at the last minute. The whole movie feels like a lot of really talented people coming together to create a thrown together mess.
Pretty much everything ‘Zing Spi 2 does well is crushed under the weight of Sony’s future plans and the script’s oppressive obligations to the greater Spidey universe. It may represent a new low in “outline filmmaking,” depending how you weigh it against the extended trailer that was Iron Man 2.
There are benefits to having an outline when you’re telling a story, but too-specific outlines can act as a limiter on creativity, forcing the writer(s) to make leaps in logic and create vague plotting in order to hit every bullet point. Like your sister, storytelling tends to snowball. One decision leads to another leads to another, sparks some new, even crazier idea, and then you go back and tweak the first few, over and over, and eventually you get something even better.
There were only two years between Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, which isn’t a lot of time in the first place, and add to that the necessity to tie everything in to this larger universe that includes The Sinister Six and whatever else (all in the name of that sweet, sweet ancillary revenue). All of which adds up to Sony’s creative brain trust not having much time to create a wildly complex outline that Mark Webb and his softball team’s worth of screenwriters have to stick to pretty religiously to keep from screwing up the larger universe.
It’s competently made in so many ways, but the bulk of 2 Spidey Deuce just feels like the filmmakers having to drag around every vague idea they had during the outlining phase. There are bits you get to throw out or alter during the editing process when you’re making a movie. But when you’re fashioning a log flume ride inside a massive ancillary revenue stream, you’re sort of stuck with them. A messy movie can be fun, when it’s the product of one person’s messy attempt to explore an idea (Noah, say). Not so much when it’s the product of 25 people not knowing quite what they want to make a movie about.
Credit where credit’s due, the film works for about 20 minutes. Peter Parker is just a young bro livin’ his life, trying to balance his relationship with his special lady and his responsibility saving the world from every psychopath trying to hijack plutonium in Midtown Manhattan, all while struggling to keep the promise he made to the ghost of Denis Leary, to stay away from this girl for her own safety. So far so good. But then you throw in Peter Parker’s search for his parents, the rise of Harry Osborn, corporate shenanigans at Oscorp, a secret train station that runs on secret tokens for some reason (??), a lab for experimenting on mutants Wolverine-style, and origin stories for the Rhino, Green Goblin, and Electro, there’s just too much ground to cover for any one storyline not to be vague and unsatisfying†. If Peter Jackson had made this movie, it’d be 37 hours long.
It takes so many complete character reversals to make these villains happen that you get a lot of “yadda yadda yadda, he hates Spider-Man now.” I swear, Spider-Man could make somebody a latte that was too hot and that character would dedicate the rest of his life to building a giant disemboweling machine or nuclear-powered scrote ripper. It’s not just their motives, even their powers are vague. Take Electro (please!). Does he suck power out of things, or shoot power into things? Is he a giant battery, or composed entirely of electrical currents? Considering this is the central macguffin of the film, you’d think it’d be a little more clear. Moreover, ill-defined powers like shooting magic lightning bolts just aren’t as interesting to watch as specific, clearly-defined ones, like, say, Dr. Octopus’s giant, sentient metal arms (God damn do I love me Dr. Octopus). Electro basically just shows up and stuff explodes because dub-step, and you’re not really sure what he even wants. Meanwhile, Harry Osborn’s descent into evil is communicated almost entirely through Dane Dehaan’s hair, the hardest working bangs in show business.
I guess this is all a long way of saying, if you were wondering whether The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a big, overstuffed mess, yes, it’s a big overstuffed mess. It’s not a movie so much as it’s a casualty of a mass-marketing campaign.
GRADE: C
†Slightly more spoilery critique to follow:
My favorite moment of “yadda yadda yadda” style writing was when Gwen demands to come with Spider-Man for his showdown with Electro. “Only I know how to shut down the power grid!” she says, she being the school valedictorian and an employee of Oscorp and all. Then, when it comes time to actually shut down the power grid, she does it via, you guessed it, a gigantic red switch underneath a plastic shield reading “EMERGENCY SHUT DOWN” in enormous letters. Phew, thank goodness she studied the power grid, she never would’ve figured that out.
I’m not a big enough Spidey-fan to really weigh-in on this franchise but, in regards to the politics of film-making and how the suits only see dollar signs in regards to their products, I’m actually very curious about seeing this film now just to see if it has that “outline” feel as you’ve put it in your review. I expect the Red Letter Media guys (the ones who did those infamous thorough Star Wars prequel reviews) to go into more detail about this very subject when they review the film as well.
But does Emma look adorable?
Sure.
Especially after she dies.
I feel bad for the guy who sits alone late at night trying multiple times to spoil a stupid comic book movie for people.
Gwen Stacy dying is more surprising than Martin being an asshole
Sorry you have nothing else in your life but being an asshole Martin. You sad sack of shit
in Martins defense their have been multiple articles about the probability of her ding in the film…..including the OUTFIT she is wearing being a obvious tell the the comic fans…he could of said it without seeing the film and been right.
I have never seen so many tropes packed into 2 hours in my life. It bordered on parody.
There was a collective grown in the theater I was in when the little kid put on the spider-man costume to fight The Rhino near the end.
So a little kid played dress up, and all the men in the theater collectively grew?
That’s disgusting.
“Then, when it comes time to actually shut down the power grid, she does it via, you guessed it, a gigantic red switch underneath a plastic shield reading “EMERGENCY SHUT DOWN” in enormous letters.”
You forgot the part about said plastic shield over the gigantic red switch being restricted by a METAL PADLOCK, the key to which was dangling from the outstretched hand of some dead guy 2 feet from the panel. I groaned audibly.
this movie blew. the tragedy is that it will probably make enough money to green light a 3rd, and the sinister six movie. whereas it should bomb hard so that the dipshits at Sony will sign the rights over to Marvel so they can take a cut and spidey can be in the hands of people who will put him to better use.
Buying Sony may not be so far-fetched. The company (as a whole, not just Sony Pictures) is kinda performing in a wildly underwhelming manner.
might as well. then Disney will have the ability to make shit-tons of video game tie-ins on the Playstation.
I hated the first Amazing Spiderman as well.
They made the Peter Parker into a good looking, skater kid with a full can of mousse in his hair. Wasn’t he kind of a dorky kid in the comic books?
@Disco The ‘Zing Spi Andrew Garfield version of Peter Parker/Spiderman is far more true to the comic books than Tobey fucking Maguire, especially the part where they make him look like an average guy and not a steroid monster. Basically everything about the Amazing Spiderman is better on paper: better director, better actors, better characters. If they had some decent writers these could be inarguably the GOAT Spider-man movies.
Disco: Good looking? Garfield is a pretty ugly guy.
“That isn’t to say that AmSpi 2 is terrible, or even a particularly bad movie. It’s not.”
Holy God, man, how many hash brownies did you eat before you saw this? There’s enough here that if the studio got the hell out of Marc Webb’s way, we might have a genuinely great movie, but there’s a scene where Jamie Foxx plays Itsy-Bitsy Spider on f***ing power transformers. IN A FIGHT SCENE. I’m amazed he didn’t kill somebody and say “SHOCKED, ARE YOU?”
“Positively Shocking”
At least he didn’t run around the whole film making the “Shocker” vajayjay + bum hand sign.
Dan hit it on the head when he mention the Disney style villain music playing in the back ground….
Better than the first ASM if you ask me, but sony better not try and pull another lead in film on us because this film signed checks we all know they can’t cash.
I liked it I guess.
There were problems, plenty that you outlined, I mostly enjoyed it.
I wish the first Spider-Man franchise had just been made with Garfield, Stone, and Fields in their roles (you know subbing Mary for Gwen in this instance) in the originals. Also that this had been Spider-Man 3.
Also I’m surprised to see people complimenting Jamie Foxx’s performance. He was pretty much just doing Jim Carrey in Baman Forever until he got his powers. And at that point anyone could have played him.
People’s opinions of Batman Forever today notwithstanding, the movie made bank. In fact, no one really jumped on the “Schumaker ruined the franchise” bandwagon until Batman & Robin was released. Then they decided to lump the 2 together in the argument. Not defending the movie as I think it’s a pile of shit to. But I think, with a better direction (not a better director as I feel Joel can do “dark” stuff right when he wants) the film could’ve been great.
In fact, I’m almost positive that I read that Joel was more than excited to continue the “Burton” universe, but WB stopped it.
Jesus dude do you have a google alert for Batman Forever and just type your defense of it no matter how relevant it is?
Wrong, everyone hated the minute they left the theater.
Amerimike, I honestly have no idea what you’re talking about. If I’ve brought up this BF topic before and did so recently, I have no memory of doing it, which means I don’t make a big deal outta it. Maybe you shouldn’t either.
@Steve I was more just marveling at the fact that the original commenter offhandedly brings up Batman Forever and you launched into a paragraph long defense with little relevance to the thread, it just seemed kinda funny to me
No worries bro. I’ll just put **Tangent Alert** from now on, lol.
maybe Foxx played him like that to give homage to Careys Riddler… ah In-livin-Color days….back when marvel didnt give a crap about their motion pictures….waaaaiiit a minute….
the movie was good, the problem is the people didnt like the concept of spiderman.
Gwen Stacy dies at the end.
Because that is the one thing that they had to stay absolutely true to the comic book. Even Marvel didn’t repeat that crap when they created Ultimate Spider-Man.
Ultimate Spidey (which I adore) completely botched everything involving Gwen right up until Carnage ate her. Mostly for the usual gotta have MJ reasons.
I loved the way these two movies handled Gwen. If anything I would say the one biggest strength of these two movies was getting Gwen right including having her die.
I’ll take her dying over giving birth to Goblin twins or whatever moronic BS Bendis decided to write.
Without having seen the movie, I don’t see how her death can stay true to the comics if it doesn’t involve Norman Osborn. That was pretty much the moment that catapulted Norman Osborn over Doc Ock in Spidey’s rogues gallery.
:::Pushes up glasses:::
Here’s my problem with the Gwen Stacy death, here. One, it doesn’t leave it ambiguous if Gwen was dead because of Peter, he just blows it. Two, there’s no MJ or any social circle, so the fallout of her death, like Peter being a massive dick to MJ, which was what was so important at the time, isn’t going to be in the movie.
I like that this guy revealed a pretty big spoiler and no one cares. I’m not being sarcastic.
It’s not that big of a spoiler. She died in the comics years and years ago. And the last big trailer before the movie came out showed her falling and desperately reaching out for help. So…yeah…not a big surprise, really.
Yeah, I mean when someone looks like they are facing certain death in a movie trailer they usually end up dying.
@Dan Seitz that wasn’t Bendis. That was I believe JMS. I don’t think Bendis has ever written main universe Spider-Man (other than as an Avenger.) Just Ultimate Spider-Man.
She looked like she was facing certain death in the trailer AND she was killed off via a fall in the comics. Not that big of a stretch, Hanz, you fucking douchetard.
It’s s dick move and something a troll might do but who cares its a super hero movie
@Dan, you’re completely right. Peter was accepted into the group of friends largely because of Gwen and, like you said, MJ’s refusal to leave Peter’s side despite him being an asshole to her was huge in their relationship.
@Bobby
Actually that was Bendis and Quesada’s hands shoved up JMS’ ass. JMS wanted Peter to be the father of Gwen’s secret children and the higher ups vetoed that, said it had to be osborn. Everything from there to JMS leaving the comic was more or less orchestrated by them, to the extent that its rumored that JMS asked for his name to be taken off the last few issues of his run on Amazing and was denied because they knew it would hurt sales.
This review reminds me of the rightful criticism Iron Man 2 suffered for the same reasons.
Iron Man 2 is just a mildly uninspired movie that falls back on the plot of the first one. This is a filmmaker and cast fighting mightily against the people funding the movie and failing.
Turd
every Ironman movie was the same lame plot….its like with all those brains in one room they couldnt think of anything for a guy in a armor suit to fight but a bunch of robots….next is age of ultron…i wonder what they will think of next…
Iron Man 2 suffered from being an experiment in Universe building. Like most first attempts it was clunky and obvious, but if Cap 2 was any indication they’ve basically got it ironed out about the best they can. But that said if it’s not for you, then it’s not for you. But for the Spidey Universe it just reeks for desperation, same could be said of DC.
object embed Enemy Jake Gyllenhaal webm spider ending object something something close tag
failure… failure… failure…
Oh my, what a spider, man.
SPOILERS I guess, although some really cool dudes have already mentioned it. My biggest issue is the whole Harry/green goblin/death of gwen plot is rushed through as an afterthought, you get one scene establishing Peter and Harry as best friends, ones scene to establish that they’re now enemies, and one 5 minute fight scene that results in the death of Gwen, this really should have been the plot to a third film. If they were so desperate to have the goblin head up the sinister six, they could have just had Norman Osborn do it surely?
and as much as we all like comic films we really dont need a Peter Jackson 3 hours of walking/swinging spiderman fest.
I think this is related to the main challenge with most super hero movies, which few successfully pull off. Since the fans know the story lines there is a narrow path of creativity vs expecting very specific plot points. Leading to a film that feels like a checklist.
Iron Man was able to make this balance work and it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy will as well. But honestly, how many super hero movies are actually good?
X-Men and X2 hold up pretty well. Maybe the key is diddling boys?
Have you watched X-men recently? the dialogue from some of the actors is so forced. Halle Berry in particular. The CG doesn’t hold up that well either.
The one scene in the first X-Men movie that I thought was done really well is when Wolverine steals Cyclops motorcycle, hits the go faster button, and gets this f-yeah look on his face.
The scenes with Toad are atrocious.
@Steve
Have you not seen Halle Berry “act” before? Nice boobs, no talent. Thankfully DoFP will make the first trilogy not have happened.
@Torgo: I actually laugh at the last shot of that scene as you can clearly tell that it’s not Hugh on a bike, and simply a badly quick and cheaply rendered CG image of him on a motorcycle. The dark “night” video color filter doesn’t help either, lol.
Halle Berry’s lines aside, the rest of the X-Men scenes are pretty good because no one else before Bryan Singer thought Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen should be in a movie together. I always thought the Toad stuff was hilarious, not because of the cgi, but just because the character was pretty funny.
In all honesty, my comic book movie viewings have been dropping off ever since Avengers. The only comic book movies I still watch are X-men and Batman. Except Wolverine: Origins, fuck that noise.
The Dark Knight was one obviously. And the only reason the Guardians of the Galaxy might work in that regard is because no one knows anything about the story line of course it’s also the reason (that and the actors involved) it might be a complete bomb.
X-2 was the best comic book movie…..if you take out Halle Berry talking. I really think she fought to get more screen time or more lines which I blame her for ruining the x-men movies (well the 3rd movie anyway).
But I know what you are talking about. Its a challenge but there needs to be some spirit of the franchise or character that it represents it. I am a Batman fan and almost love just every literation of the character from goofy to serious. Most get the idea that its about a tragedy and a promise, which most stay true to that concept. AmazSpider2 had problems for me (like can we talk about what the hell was that background music for foxx character? I kept thinking someones phone was going off in the theater and when it got louder I thought someone pulled it out to shut it off)). I am glad they stayed away from the great power comes great responsibility. Idk this movie was a meh for me.
This movie was awful. Bad pacing poorly edited. Spiderman is on the phone way too much, nothing is happening too often. The theater I was in was dead silent for the whole thing. Its a fucking mess.
I’m realllly hoping that log flume reference is a wink and a nod to a special cameo…
I didn’t really like how they portrayed Peter Parker in these films. He’s supposed to be this scrawny nerd with glasses who goes to school with his shirt tucked into his jeans and gets bullied by everyone. Not some gel haired super cool outsider who skateboards and is like 30.
This^^
you’ve hit on why I’m not a fan of this series of spiderman movies.
Fuck you. Seriously, just fuck you, your opinion is dogshit. Did you even see the Sam Raimi movies? How exactly is a roided up Tobey Maguire any more true to the comics than Andrew Garfield?
Speaking of roided up….
Throwing Tobey Maguire under the bus everytime someone points out how crappy the ASM series has become is a long road to travel bud. . . super nerd or not…he got the most popular girl in school before he even got bit by the spider…that makes no sense to the entire image that Stan lee was trying to create.
also, Garfield doesnt have crap on Maguire’s career and this is coming from a guy who hates Maguire as an actor.
You know though, the whole Revenge of the Nerd Peter Parker is pretty much none existent now. I mean do kids really do the whole pocket protector and chest high jeans anymore? I’ve seen some nerdy teens, but most of them at least attempt to be cool. I mean I was a comic book reading geek before the 2000 rise of superheroes in the mainstream and I at least attempted to look cool/attempted be charming (to wildly varying degrees of success), in fact Garfield looks pretty similar to a childhood friend (and that nerd is a civil engineer now). This Parker is definitely a nerd and a science wiz…he’s just not on the autistic scale. *shrug*
But isn’t it why they have the kids graduate from high school to college so that to it makes a little since why they look older? You can’t expect them to find an actor and look the same for a good long while for them to do more than 3 movies. Yeah don’t know why he isn’t the nerd and being bullied but they are doing something different. not a fan of it.
“He’s supposed to be this scrawny nerd with glasses who goes to school with his shirt tucked into his jeans and gets bullied by everyone.”
Have you actually read a Spider-Man story in the last 20 years? Because it sounds like you have no clue wtf you’re talking about.
parker after the spider bite lenses he misses the glasses, began to gain more confidence and self esteem, be more assertive, basically what you describe is autistic.
Also why the fuck was Electro initially a 1980’s Nerd stereotype and then afterwards he met Mad Russian Scientist. Also why the fuck didn’t Rhino just murder the shit out of that little shit at the end. That little shit is to me what that broad was in Man Of Steel. I rated it 28% because it’s shite, it’s 100% all natural gobshite, it is.
I thought that scientist was doing a German accent?
Either way, he’s actually the Chameleon.
Considering this film apparently sucks and I don’t feel like wasting money to see it, how do we know it’s the Chamelion? Does it say it in the film or is this just speculation based on comic evidence?
I feel like they could have used MORE cross-promotional tie-ins. They could have brought back the Breakin franchise with a tweak to the title: Spiderman 2: Electric Jigaboo.
Wow, that’s racist. I need a shower.
Holy goddamn.
Amazing Spider-Man 3: Attack of the sinister sheeeeiiiiixx
I didn’t know you had an account on here mr sterling
@Steve
Attack of the Sinister Chicas. Spider-Man vs Every hot latina you can find plus the most hardcore latina Michelle Rodriguez in lead.
Selena Gomez, Venessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, that new Hispanic actress on TWD (the one in pigtails, giant hooker hoop earrings, mid-riff revealing tank, and booty shorts that show some cheekage fold, which is the best and safest clothing during a zombie apocalypse I must say. Especially when there are no men around to get attention from, or women to make jealous, btw), and the hot Hispanic actress who was the FBI agent in Rush Hour 2.
Oh and they need an opening lesbo orgy scene.
If I’m not mistaken he gave Cap 2 a better grade than Spidey 2 even though he had problems with it.
So did the Harry Osborne (Dane Dehaan’s) cry at any point during this movie?
More of a brooder, I think there was some off screen crying though…if that’s your thing.
I am really torn on this now or waiting for Red Box. Love Spidey, and really enjoy how GarStone work together, but I wasn’t blown away by ASM1, and the whole “convoluted messiness” of this one is a turnoff.
As an aside, (and I may be biased), but I probably will never understand all the hate for Iron Man 2.
Mickey Rourke’s “Russian” accent and “Ground Beef” face aside, I liked IM2 as well. It needed more Sam Rockwell, but, still.
I think the main problem with Iron Man 2 was the choice of badguy. And I don’t mean the casting of Rourke (who I thought played the role just fine). Whiplash just felt retarded on film and, in a head-to-head fight with Iron Man, got his ass kicked pretty quickly. So that left the big battle at the movie’s climax to be Iron Man and War Machine vs. a bunch of drones? I mean, fucking really? Ugh.
The big problem with Iron Man 2 was its premise that all Iron Man does is fight Iron Man knockoffs.
@Dotcomaphobe EVERYTHING NEEDS MORE ROCKWELL
I assume Gwen Stacy dies after revealing herself to be Leap-Frog.
The Brits seem to love it:
[www.theguardian.com]
How did you get “being sort of okay with this Spidey shit” from this review?
The more I hear, the more disappointed I am. I was something of a bookish, introverted, “nerd” type when I was a little kid. Quite stereotypically, I discovered comic books at a young age and they became my best friends. I eventually started reading all the big Marvel and DC titles, but Batman and Spider-Man were my first and most cherished friends. The friendless nerd in me found a hero in Peter Parker. At his core, Peter’s story is about a guy who is a genuinely good human being who is forced to grow up and handle “responsibility” in the blink of an eye. He’s the good guy who gets shat on over and over and over again. He’s wracked with guilt and self-torture and a self-imposed belief that he is responsible for the well-being of everyone close to him. And no matter how much he gets shat on or how much his guilt and feeling of responsibilities pile up, he never quits. Hokey though it may sound, a lot of my views of morality and my love of sarcastic responses to stress were instilled in me by reading all things Peter Parker from 1991 to 2000.
So rather than concentrating on CGI, a plethora of villains that will make cool toys, a hipster emo skateboarding god, or how many times our hero can cry over MJ, why the fuck can’t they make a movie focusing on Peter Parker and what has always made him the hero he is? Seriously, it’s like the goddam Punisher. It should not be that hard to make good, CHARACTER-driven stories with these guys. I think it may be the curse The Avengers hath wrought – the studios are going to focus on the goddam overarching “big structure” rather than focusing on quality storytelling first, and letting the structure flow from that.
/end rant
//Hallelujah, holy shit….where’s the tylenol?
SPOILER, so do not read my question if you have seen the movie…
So, @El Cunado… how did your theater reacted at that last scene with Rhino? I swear to you, when Spidey showed up, I started saying out loud “Alright, Rhino, shoot him… Why don’t he shoot? Hey Rhino, SP is right there, you got him, just shoot! Why… why are you letting him give a speech!? Shoot the guy, that’s why you did all this! He’s just there! SHOOT HIM! SHOOOOOOOT!!!!”
And every single person around me just started laughing their asses off.
Because what you want is not what execs want and is not what the target demographic wants sadly. It’s kind of funny how Uncle Ben’s words to Peter actually end up haunting him for the rest of his life. Probably not what he intended to do.
El C-
I dont know about you, but I thought the original Spiderman movie with Tobey Maguire did a good job of exploring the Peter Parker character and his growth into being the hero.
That was my main problem with the remake, Andrew Garfield’s pretty but pouty Peter Parker didn’t capture the essence of the character.
@Mightymad, haven’t seen it yet…
@TNSEVOL, I thought the originals did better with Peter Parker, but somehow it still didn’t feel quite right. Still a little too whiny, mopey, emoish, lacking the “devil may care” attitude that comes to the forefront when he’s wearing the mask. But the Doc Ock train fight is still my favorite spidey movie fight.
@El Cunado – If anything sneak in for minutes 5-15, because that might be the best representation of Spidey I’ve ever seen on the big screen. This film actually really excels in the little Spidey moments. There’s a scene with Aunt May that reminds you why she’s actually a very dynamic character and they show Spidey doing some day to day hero-ing (including one with a little kid that warmed my robot heart). It’s an incredibly watchable film, with GREAT moments, but its failings are in the weight it’s forced to carry.
Andrew garfield representsbetter to peter parker as a teenager trying to always seek happiness but always fails but does not give at all, the duality of peter / spiderman is better represented.
This movie looks effing ridiculous. Hard pass.
@MarineToddsNobelPeacePrize, you are mistaken my friend.
Vince actually gave “Winter Soldier” a C- grade ([uproxx.com]).
And I can attest to you, having seen the movie… TASM2 sucks.
Ok fair enough my mistake.
Things that works in TASM2:
– its cast
– its special effects
Things that doesn’t work in TASM2:
– its script
– character motivations, especially the ‘villains’ (still don’t know why Electro and Harry became so pissed at Spidey) and the secondary characters (that whole Roosevelt scene was completely pointless)
– one of the most predictable comic-book films ever produced (seriously, if you’re just an average fanboy, you will see everything coming… and I truly mean EVERYTHING.)
– opening a month after “Winter Soldier”, which hurts it tremendously by comparison.
Basically, this movie was made with the blueprint of what comic-book adaptations used to be prior to Marvel producing its own movies – Vince may have seen similitudes with “Iron Man 2” here, but, when we started comparing this movie with others of the genre, my friends and I kept bringing up instead “Batman” and “Batman Forever”, especially in regards to Max Dillon’s transformation into Electro. Sadly, the overall results is pretty dreadful. If you want to look at pretty action scenes, this may well be worth spending 10 bucks on; but, if you’re looking for entertaining dialogue, plausible character development and a cohesive and surprising payoff… well, maybe “Days of Future Past” got you cover there.
BTW, this is not a MCU movie, so DO NOT STAY UNTIL THE END FOR ANY ADDITIONAL SCENES, there’s none.
electro is angry when the police attacked and explodes in anger and being in prison using spiderman harry wants revenge by humiliating him and who stole his idea of the power plant.
harry seeing thatspiderman it would not help, he decides to take revenge on him.
When I think of parodies of superhero movies, films like 2010’s “Super”, the first “Kick-Ass”, or Takashi Miike’s “Zebraman” or “Yatterman” (actually, Miike has done A LOT of those!) comes to mind.
TASM2 wasn’t at all conceived as a parody; and, if it was, it still wouldn’t be as good as the ones I mentioned before – better effects, for sure, but zero heart to back it up.
The first Spider-Man 2 works a thousand times better as a borderline parody.
@Vince Mancini – I completely agree with you on that one, sir.
I haaaaated Jamie Foxx as Electro. It reminded me of Jim Carrey as Edward Nigma in that terrible Batman movie. The fact that he talks to himself “pretending” to be Spidey it’s just so annoying and 90s. And that dialogue: “Today is my birthday, now it’s time for me to blow up my candles”, i just wanted to slap Jamie Foxx in the face. Who wrote that s-it? Schumacher would be proud, and that’s not a good thing.
The Grey was a 100x better than anyone expected it to be though. And Amazing Spidey 2 is about 100x worse.
We’re now living in a time where “the first Spider-Man 2” makes sense to say.
I’ve always considered Spider-Man 2 a remake of Superman 2 (Richard Donner Cut).
If the movie bombs as bad as everyone thinks it should, how much time is Sony given to make the next remake before they’d lose the rights to Marvel? 5 years?
hahaha a cgi superhero movie second remake that’s shit? you don’t say. c’mon. next up : godzilla disappoints utterly (but you’ll still go, and write article after article after article about lesser works, cause you know, ad revenue)
next up : XMEN XXIV , where nobody is dead and everybody can walk cause you know time travel and shit
Boy, it’s been a long time since Jamie Foxx won his affirmative action Oscar.
Just in case this should be taken wrongly.. I do like him. I just preferred him in stuff like Booty Call. An underrated sitting-around-in-college movie.
how could your previous comment EVER be taken “wrongly”
Fair point. Just a tasteless way of saying it was undeserved. He’s no Forest Whitaker.
I would see it if they’d just titled it “Spiderman 5” which is what it is.
Thanks for switching out a “your mother” sexual reference for a “your sister” sexual reference. Variety, like your great uncle, is the spice of life.
I was a defender of the first film (I really do like its tone and cast more than the Raimi films), but this just sounds like a mess. Do they randomly hint at Venom showing up in the next movie, because I assume so.
Also thanks Filmdrunk comments for spoiling the end for me! dickwads.
I was a defender too, so I can say that I actually liked this one more. It’s messy, but it’d make a great matinee! Also about the spoiler, it’s kinda like the ending of Season 1 of Game of Thrones, even though you know it’s coming its still pretty hard to process (and really well handled).
Do we really need a Sinister Six movie? Haven’t we learned that movie quality sinks with the weight of too many villains?
To me the movie worked for about an hour, then they explained how to stop electro through a youtube video! And Gwen wouldn’t shut up a out death to the point of eye rolls and the green goblin came in and the whole thing fell apart.but that first hour
**SPOILER WARNING**
First I should mention that the showing I went to was nearly empty for a brand new summer blockbuster, it’s always interesting to see how people react. I tried to shake off the opening sequence that just came off as cutesy. The middle hour, hour and a half was tedious and boring. Character motivation was bonkers and then the non-ending ending. Honestly, there’s too much going wrong with this to talk about everything so I’ll just bring up one thing: The weird nu-metal song that never gets to start that runs through Elecktros head when he’s becoming, “evil.” It’s introduced and then completely forgotten during the final battle. Or maybe I missed it. Either way it was stupid. I just can’t even handle this movie.
Hahahahhaha, adults arguing over a comic book movie. Make sure you jack offs get to free comic book day early to get extra copies so little kids can’t have them.
I hate to be THAT GUY but I’m gonna be anyway…
as someone who was a moderate reader of comic books as a CHILD I know enough about the storylines and such to get me through most of the ‘deep’ conversations/debates you guys are having but can we all just relax and stop expecting a superhero movie to have the same emotionally-driven attributes as fuckin’ Schindler’s List. I go to the shit to see shit explode while I drink beer my girlfriend snuck in the theater in her purse (no way I’m paying $10 at the bar inside). And I enjoyed it. Was there way too many plot-points crammed into it? Yes. Did Rhino/Paul Giammati deserve a little more screentime/backstory/shooting of Spiderman/legit Russian accent? Yes. Did Harry Osborne look like someone I would punch just for the sake of saying I did? Yes. But fuck it, it still had some pretty badass moments where shit got fucked up and people potentially died so whatever. My biggest beef tho? Why in the hell would ordinary citizens just crowd around as Electro DESTROYS TIME FUCKIN SQUARE!? Was the nypd expecting all this to happen cuz they got that barrier up quick as shit
I agree with you completely. People need to RELAX. Comic Book plotlines aren’t exactly the greatest either.
I like it. It was way better than Amazing Spider-man 1and Spider-man 3 (which isn’t saying much granted). Not quite as good as Spider-man 2 though. That movie was perfect. I felt that the Spider-man in this new movie was the most accurate to the source material. I also never understood why everyone hates on Iron Man 2 it was far less annoying than Iron Man 3. Agree to disagree i suppose.
I’ll never understand how anyone could like Iron Man 2 more than 3, other than “Opinions, man”. Iron Man 2 was literally the same freaking movie as Iron Man 1. 3 pulled an M. Night with Mandarin’s reveal, but other than that the action was solid and the story was pulled directly from a fairly well-liked comic and done..about as well as you could expect inside of two hours and with all the continuity stripped out.
Iron Man 3 was terrible. That is all
I also disliked Iron Man 3; because of what they did to the Mandarin. Not because they changed him from the comics; I applauded that. The racist stereotype version had to go. But the hard ass revisionist version from the trailers? that rocked. I wanted to see him face Iron Man. And what I got…. sigh. I walked in expecting this amazing revisionist take and got shafted. So I still refuse to own that 3rd Iron man…
It’s a fucking spider-man movie for Christ’s sake, not fucking citizen cane.
Then how about Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2? That’s pretty much the Citizen Kane of comic book movies.
That’s like being the Marcel Proust of greeting cards.
So? would you eat a rotten burguer because “its not fucking caviar”? The movie is bad, the genre has nothing to do with it.
spiderman 2 the citizen kane? goood goke, spiderman 2 of raimi is the same mediocre formula, onedimensional characters and the same climax and a very lame villain.
This movie is better