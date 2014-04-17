Stop All The Downloadin’: A ‘Transcendence’ Review

I suspect people might hate Transcendence, based on the disappointing and admittedly pretty sucky ending, forgetting the wild and borderline brilliant movie that came before it. This suspicion, which was already taking shape in my head as the credits rolled, was bolstered almost instantly by some of the reactions I overheard upon leaving the theater.
“Well, it was free.”
“I about fell asleep.”
“The only part I liked was the beginning.”
Am I crazy for liking it? I wondered. Then another reaction brought it all home. A publicist, standing outside the exit, as publicists do, pressed a nearby critic for his reaction. “I didn’t like it as much as I thought I was going to,” the critic said, stomping off like he was angry he’d wasted his time.
I didn’t like it as much as I thought I was going to.
This immediately produced in me a derisive snort-laugh kind of thing, that in retrospect was much too loud. It’s clearly a dick move to just laugh hatefully in another person’s face like that, but it came spewing forth from me almost involuntarily before I even had a chance to catch it.
What an awful shitty criticism of a film! I thought. But then I wondered if I was being fair. We all go into a film with expectations of some kind, even if we try not to. I guess I can’t fault him for being honest about that. Still, you’d hope that after two hours of watching a film, something about the actual film would be on your mind. Are you reviewing the film, or your own expectations of it? Are films so wrapped up in bullshit and hype that we can’t help but end up reviewing the marketing as much as the movie? Great end credits scene! Loved the synergistic tie-ins, CEO guy! Barf. And the reverse side of the coin, “I loved it! It was exactly what I expected!” is even worse.
If focus groups ruled the world, I imagine every film and television show would have some reductive, comforting message that could be boiled down into a sentence or less. LOL, so true! Especially minutes 3 and 17! The Buzzfeed listicle-izing of art. Transcendence doesn’t have that. It has a series of ideas that it plays with. It was part high art, part schlock, with a healthy dollop of both the profound and the profoundly silly. Strange, messy, and best of all, unexpected. That’s why I liked it.
In Twilight, Edward Cullen is a 100-year-old undead vampire who spends all night watching his teen girlfriend Bella Swan sleep. Because, as a vampire, he doesn’t need sleep (disproving that old adage, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,”). Teens and lonely cat ladies, oddly, apparently found this notion romantic (to be fair, Bella Swan is about as interesting asleep as she is awake, and looks less like she has heartburn). Transcendence manages to explore the dark, unstated corollary to both Twilight and Her, that maybe it *wouldn’t* be that cool to date someone who could instantly memorize all your emails or smell when you were ovulating and whatever else. If Her was a whimsical take on “what if you could fall in love with your operating system,” Transcendence is a (deliciously) terrifying look at what it might be like to date Big Brother.
The jumping off point for Transcendence is the singularity, the idea that we’ll one day be able to upload consciousness. In the film, Johnny Depp, playing a scientist named Will Caster, explicitly rebrands this event “transcendence” at a TED Talk-like event. It’s generally thought of as mankind’s ultimate evolution, in which we conquer death by learning to transfer consciousness out of decaying organic matter and into shiny consumer products like ipods and surveillance drones and double-sided vibrators. But that’s just the rosy version, where we all get to be sentient vibrators for eternity. It doesn’t ask any of the thorny questions, like:
- Isn’t consciousness informed by your senses? Your basic biological needs, like sleep, food, sex, etc.?
- If you upload your consciousness into an entity with different biological needs, doesn’t that inherently change the nature of that consciousness?
- Or, to put it in the simplest terms, if you upload you into not you, will you still be you?
For me, asking the right questions is at least half the battle for science fiction, and Transcendence asks great ones. If you’re not dealing with the nature of consciousness at some level, what’s the point? Transcendence, from long-time Christopher Nolan cinematographer Wally Pfister and writer Jack Paglen, runs wild with those questions, eventually swallowing up elements of 2001, Robocop, Cocoon, Drew Magary’s The Post Mortal, Children of the Corn, Her, and God knows what else. Johnny Depp gets uploaded into a powerful supercomputer and everything gets nuts, one idea building on the next until we’ve gone from transcendence to high-frequency trading to “neo-luddite” bioethics revolutionaries to nanobots and geoengineering. Also, Kate Mara plays one of the revolutionaries, looking all hot and stuff. Whoever cast both her and Rebecca Hall was clearly after my own… uh… heart.
I can see how it might feel like a dizzying mess, but for me that was the fun: the plot developments coming to mirror the exponential pace of advancements in computer technology. Shit moves quick when your brain is a supercomputer with infinite memory that never sleeps, eats, or wants to fuck. The fun of Transcendence is watching someone take one idea and run wild with it, in a way that you can see each decision creating this new synapse, with consequences radiating new nerve bundles in every direction – forwards and backwards in time, sideways, and everything in between. Does it get messy? Of course it does. But that’s part of the fun of it, like with clown sex.
Most movies about sentient machines or the singularity get hopelessly hung up on the question of “what is the soul” or “what is it that makes us human?” (A question McG’s idiotic Terminator movie answered with “the human heart.” Duuuuurp.) Transcendence mostly skips that unanswerable and goes straight to “what would happen if you stuck a scientist inside a super computer?”
Things get silly and wild, and a few reveals that I won’t spoil here, especially one involving Clifton Collins Jr., actually made me squeal audibly with delight. The film certainly stumbles, but not really until the very end, when it tries to resolve itself in a way that manages to be reductive, a big twist, falsely optimistic, and a cop out all at the same time. A bummer, to be sure, but a popcorn movie that seems genuinely curious and asks interesting questions about the world is rare and wonderful enough that I don’t care nearly as much about the answers. Not to mention, it was nice to see Johnny Depp playing something besides a human reaction shot machine for a change.
GRADE B
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
I haven’t even read the review yet and I’m already laughing at the GI JOE PSA references. *continues reading*
Those things are magical. High point in the Middle Internet Era. Snow Job berating the children on the frozen pond is the ‘O Fortuna’ of 80’s cartoon internet mash up videos.
My password for everything comes from that video.
last1there1sapen1spump?
Who wants a body massage?
I liked your review Vince.
Though I suspected someone like you who spends all day long on the computer would side with our inevitable robot masters.
Damn Vince, you really nailed some profound theories there in the beginning. Well done sir. Also restored my faith in the film.
Do You Have Faith In Movies Or Do Movies Have Faith In Us.
*We do all get to be sentient vibrators for eternity.*
Which is exactly the point I was making to my daughter’s kindergarten class on ‘Bring your Dad to School’ day.
“Anything can be a dildo if you’re brave enough.” – Abraham Lincoln
“any man will admit it’s a little sick, when it loos like a murder scene all over his …” Bilbo Baggins
As far as computers go, the Depp model is attractive, but is burdened by an overabundance of accessories.
[www.youtube.com]
If Johnny Depp was a computer are there enough usb ports in the world to plug in all his accessories? And having only seen previews so far, I’m left to wonder: Is this in fact the real reason he keeps asking for more power?
Aw snap, you beat me to it (and did it better).
This sounds awesome. Even if it doesn’t really “succeed” with its ending, at least it tried something new and crazy. Hopefully it’s better than the other films I associate with that description, such as Speed Racer and Tron: Legacy.
Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if the reviewer who “didn’t like it as much as he thought he would” works for Badass Digest. Sure sounds like them.
Speed Racer’s ending was far superior to the entirety of every single blockbuster I’ve seen that was made in the 21st Century. If only blockbusters these days were as assured as Speed Racer.
People really saw the speed racer movie? I forgot that was being made before it even came out.
Speed Racer was somehow ridiculous yet pretty well done. I don’t understand why initial reviews shat all over it.
Tommy, I’ve never seen a review like that from Devin Faraci. His reviews always have an air of finality to them, with occasional trolling of hardcore fanboys, because he LOVES to see people squirm.
Maybe not Faraci him/her/self, but one of the associates. Could’ve been Hulk, he lacks that finality that you say Faraci has.
Also, yes Speed Racer is awesome. Flawed, but beautiful, like an ugly child.
Hulk tends to be super-rational and erudite, actually analyzing the film to see if it achieves what it sets out to do, or doesn’t. If he’s the one Vince was referring to, then perhaps Vince should chill out, and realize that Hulk never hates a movie. In fact, I don’t think that Hulk has ever hated anything in his life. He’s an old-school nerd, a guy who’ll find the un-ironic good in anything, even movies like “The Room”.
Settle down, conspiracy theorists, the BAD guys are in LA, I’m in San Francisco. It was an SF critic.
Yeah, hardcore Science Fiction critics tend to be pretty bad. It’s Science FICTION, motherfucker, not Science FACT.
Oh, oh you meant…
*hangs head in shame*
All Fact Is Fiction If You Live In The Astral Plane.
“Endings are hard.” -Writers everywhere
Its Harder To End A Story Than It Is To Begin Your Own.
@Jaden Smith How Do You Have This Much Time On Your Hands.
All Time Is Relative When You Live Like There’s No Tomorrow.
Computer Johnny Depp is going to need a lot of memory for his Accessories folder.
If We Have No Memory How Do We Know The Past Exists.
I didn’t like it as much as I thought I was going to.
Wasn’t this essentially the crux of your dissatisfaction with Pacific Rim last summer?
Bullseye!
And perhaps a bit with the Winter Soldier, as well? Seems like you were expecting that movie to go full comic book. Of course, that’s a moot point if you still didn’t like the end result, but it seems like expectations played some role in it.
I think I stated my beefs with that movie in excruciating detail, and expectation didn’t really come into play.
I believe Vince’s statement is that after watching a movie the first thing a reviewer should be considering is the actual movie. He should not be reviewing his own expectations. While Pacific Rim may not have been the movie Vince wanted it to be, his negative review was built around the film’s flaws and not around his presuppositions.
@Vince Mancini you did detail your beefs with the movie, but the first paragraphs of your review also included:
“I still remember that feeling of anticipation I had. This was going to be so good, you guys! The non-remake, non-sequel, non-cartoon, non-comic book sci-fi movie event of the summer! The big, silly blockbuster that proved that blockbusters could be more than just reimaginings of existing crap, more than just slapping flames on toys we loved as kids! I loved that feeling! That feeling is worth more than any review, any worldly knowledge, more than your potentially wasted twelve bucks!… I wanted desperately for this movie to be good. I wanted to be the good guy fighting for another good guy by writing a good review.”
From those statements it would seem that your expectations for the movie factored into your ultimate disappointment with it, to the point where your first reaction walking out of the theater was conceivably some version of “I didn’t like it as much as I thought I was going to”, which you then fleshed out in your actual review (as I expect the other critic you mentioned in this review will do when he puts his thoughts on Transcendence in his formal review). I totally agree that a review should be focused on the film itself and not the critic’s expectations, but like you allude to in this review, it is hard to divorce expectations from how you ultimately feel about the finished product, and I think everyone’s been guilty of that in some form or another.
@miamidiesel – Vince’s review is not a single paragraph, though. As you go through, does he not make objective criticisms of the movie? For example, this observation alone is enough to kill any movie in his preference set::
It was like they’d only invented the thinnest of pretexts for why anything might be happening, and the characters caricatures standing around had to force the action along by screaming convoluted exposition at you.
Even if the movie had fallen short of his expectations, there is a litany criticisms that validate his score of “C-“.
@Feklhr — I agree that Vince did flesh out his several criticisms with the movie. I guess it was an overstatement on my part to say that it was the “crux” of his dissatisfaction with Pacific Rim. My point was just that I think for pretty much everyone, expectations factor into how you feel about the final product, and I think Pacific Rim was an example of that for many of the people that didn’t like it, including Vince. I’m sure the other critic had some objective criticisms that accompanied his initial reaction of Transcendence not being as good as he thought it would be.
Fair enough.
Great review. Glad to see Vince go against the herd mentality. 12% on Rotten Tomatoes? C’mon.
On another point, just wanted to say I’ve been reading FilmDrunk and Vince’s writings for about 4 years now, and since the death of Roger Ebert, he has easily become my favorite film critic. Like with Ebert, even when I don’t agree with his opinion on a movie, I always leave a review or article with something to think about (and a laugh too).
Also, Vince is now a “Top Critic” on Rotten Tomatoes. Well deserved.
Nicely put. And since their tastes don’t overlap particularly, reading both used to be really helpful. I miss that now. Vince’s reviews are excellent (even when I disagree), but I wish I had someone to balance him against.
Woah, Roger Ebert? Thats strong company. But I’ll say I always enjoy Vince’s reviews as a piece of writing. They’re almost satire in a way; Funny, insightful, and usually somewhat ludicrous and contrarian. But I like his style. He has found a spot in my regular rotation as well.
I, too, have been struggling since Ebert’s death. Some people I go to now:
Drew McWeeny (HitFix)
David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Adam Quigley (/Filmcast)
Peter Bradshaw (The Guardian)
and whoever happens to be reviewing the latest movies for RogerEbert.com
I hope Vince and filmdrunk don’t mind me mentioning these people and other sites here, we’re all movie lovers drinking from the same well
TAKE YOUR SELF-PROMOTION ELSEWHERE, BRADSHAW
(Just kidding. I have no idea who you or those people are. It’s a holiday tomorrow so I’m drunk.)
If you mentioned someone I hate I would’ve been slightly annoyed, but those dudes are cool by me.
Vince is the only film critic I don’t/didn’t violently hate.
Icefuckles!!! Laremy, too!
Vince has only ever let me down twice: “The Way, Way, Back” and “Hesher,” both of which I saw solely due to his recommendations and both of which I hated. I’m not complaining, though, as in most other cases our tastes seem to be completely aligned.
Vince is good, but he’s no Pete Hammond.
“Pete Hammond is THE film critic of the Summer. AMAZING. BREATHTAKING”
-Pete Hammond
Good review but Clifton Collins, Jr. peaked at his craft back when he was known as Clifton Gonzalez-Gonzalez in The Stoned Age.
But these are TALLS!
Good call on The Stoned Age dax-“Every band writes a pussy song to find out who the faggots are!” Clifton was funny as hell in that movie.
Your review makes this sounds really interesting and worth a look! Unlike the marketing, which makes this seem like a few guys with guns getting blow’d up by CGI fiber-optic weeds.
Yep. This review gave me more motivation to see this movie than the studio did. which is a middling, some mild interest level of motivation.
I can’t judge until I hear what Armond has to say.
If Your Opinions Aren’t Your Own Then Your Personality Isn’t Your Own.
Mark my words, this will be the first time (to my knowledge) that Armond White and Vince Mancini agree on something.
If this movie doesn’t have a giant, internet accessin’ Lawnmower Man gyroscope, I call bullcrap.
Hmpf. The reviews are bad, but I trust Vince with his reviews. Plus, I’ve read Kurzweil like a psycho, so I have to regardless.
This review is incomplete. Please provide the schedule for your sentient vibrator metamorphosis and any third-party requirements to expedite the process, and re-submit by 5pm PST today.
Nothing Is Complete Because We Are All Works Of Art.
This movie is going to be Hot Garbage. Your review makes it sound as exciting as colonoscopy prep and Depp is about as used up as your mom.
As explained, incomplete. I expect it to be much more exciting once we have a timeline.
Is that Cillian Murphy standing in the middle? I’ll watch this for him alone.
Lots of talk about the philosophical stuff, which is nice and intriguing, but nothing about the performances and I guess that’s what alot of the reviewers are shitting on. So far this just looks like a fancy remake of The Lawnmower Man.
Also Kate Mara. So hot, but I just can’t stand her at all.
If You Can’t Stand For Something,Then Why Don’t You Get Prosthetics.
“Not to mention, it was nice to see Johnny Depp playing something besides a human reaction shot machine for a change.”
So then I assume he’s playing a simple reaction shot machine then?
wasn’t this the plot of a Batman Beyond episode too
Yuuup.
What If We Were All Characters In A Television Show And We Didn’t Know It.
I’ll nom this once I figure out how again.
Is Johnny Depp’s floppy 3.5 inches or 5.25?
…. and this.
@Al [uproxx.com]
I liked Her because I was expecting it to descend into the creation attacking the creator trope has been so ingrained (The Matrix, Frankenstein, Terminator…) that it was a pleasant surprise when it turned out to be how to deal with someone outgrowing you. Or some shit like that.
I assume that I wont like this movie since (I assume) it’ll hold no surprises. Also, I don’t trust Johnny Depp to make serious movies anymore and I don’t trust big budget shiny speculative fiction to not be shitty.
They Should Have Gotten Owen Wilson.You Me And Dupree Is The Greatest Movie Ever Made.
(Thx @Martin )
So, we’re against “The Buzzfeed listicle-izing of art” now? I hope Rowles gets the memo.
You’re not going to get me to see a movie by comparing it to clown sex.
Clowns Are The Saddest People On Earth.
I only listen to movie recommendations if they include clown sex analogies.
Vince, you’re right in that the movie does actually tackle some big ideas in a fairly interesting way. But that opening! And that goddamn ending!
Shelve it next to Zardoz as a movie that’ll be great when somebody sees the potential in a remake.
The Mighty Wrecklahr didn’t like this review as much as It thought It was going to.
Are You A Real Alien Or Are We The Real Aliens.
Power corrupts. Absolute Johnny Depp power corrupts adeptly.
Well said, sir. I’ve read several other reviews that have over-analyzed. I am now re-interested in going out to see this. Thank you.
also:
IdunomuchboutcomputersotherthanotherthantheonewegotatmyhouseaaaandmymomputacoupleofgamesonthereandIplay em.
Sorry, but I have read way too many comics to be swayed by “nanotechnology is magic”.
HA! “Stop all the Downloadin’!” Isn’t that from one of those GI Joe spoofs?
If God Was A Computer Would That Make Us All Applications.
Someone Told Me I Didn’t Say No Enough. I Told Her She Said Yes Too Little.
Computers Lie To Us Every Day And We Believe Them.
Greatness Means You Never Die.
If We Shared Everything For Free Our Lives Would Be Much Better.
Wake up, people. The singularity is coming. We’re next.
So glad I’m not the only one who really enjoyed this
Johnny Mnemonic for dyslexics.
I liked the ideas but movies forgot to add characters. I mean depp acted more alive as a computer than a person. I wish I could agree with you but this movie wasn’t good. Not so much for what it said but more how it said it.
Mostly the direction was just some of the worst I’ve seen in a long time
Great Movie.. ok I’m going to continue build myself this is great when you know how to build huge custom server machines and programming.
What was so bad about the ending? I feel like it ended the only way it could given the tone of the movie. I mean how much would it have clashed if the ending was super dark or cartoony levels of best possible outcome.
I dunno man. The first part was awesome and I legitimately thought at one point, “Wow, this’ll really have to fall apart to not be awesome!”
And then a bunch of ridiculous shit happened that I still can’t explain. Waaay off the rails.