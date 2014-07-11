‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Is An Extended Grunt Lecture About Understanding

Don’t Forget To Drink Your Ovaltine
I arrived to my ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ screening with a head full of chimp questions and a bag full of smuggled snacks to find a giant line not just in the theater lobby (which is normal) but inside the hallway outside the auditorium. The inside line, it turned out, was not just for collecting cell phones (standard practice for advance screenings of bigger movies), but was a separate bottleneck behind a guy scanning everyone with a metal detector wand before they went inside. Ignoring my goody bag completely, the wand man scanned my crotch area, where the wand beeped over the pocket of my jeans. “Keys, right?” he asked, searching my eyes and feeling my pocket in a not un-intimate way. He waved me through. Once inside, I took a seat in the reserved press section just like normal (Oh, I got perks. Call me, ladies).
“Sir, do you have an orange ticket?”
I pulled out my press ticket, but it was green. Two separate press sections! Unprecedented! I slunk back two rows like the damned dirty web guy I was, even closer to the civilians in steerage, silently praying that the toads wouldn’t breathe on me.
“We’re going to have a full screening tonight, so you will NOT BE ALLOWED TO SAVE SEATS,” shouted a well-coiffed but frazzled looking publicist at the front of the auditorium. He reiterated this statement two or three different times with different syntax, and promised the movie would start in around 15 minutes. A few people complained about not being able save seats, and they were summarily removed from the theater. As they were led out, I stared deep into my bag of Flamin’ Hots to avoid eye contact. HAIL CAESAR, I SUBMIT!
10 minutes later, an officious looking man in a suit and tie took to the front of the auditorium. He explained that the studio had put him in charge of anti-piracy and tried to warm us up with some light humor (“I trust everyone here, except for FOUR of you, ha ha ha”). Then he got to the meat of his prepared statement: that he personally had the police on call waiting to literally take you to pound-you-in-the-ass-prison, so don’t even think about filming. And if you were clever enough to sneak your cell phone past security, weh–heh-hell, don’t think you’ve won just yet, smart guy, because he and his team are going to be watching you the entire time with “night vision scopes.” So anyway, just enjoy the movie, which is great by the way, and nobody has to get hurt.
Time for the film!
I include this context not because I expect you to be fascinated by my glamorous life of grinding Flamin’ Hot dust into the upholstery of a second-tier reserved section (works much better than napkins, you need that cloth friction to really scour the red dust away), but because the experience made it impossible not to think of Christopher Nolan’s assessment of the present and near future of the theater-going experience – “…Innovation would shift entirely to home-based entertainment, with the remaining theaters serving exclusively as gathering places for fan-based or branded-event titles.”
And this was nothing if not a gathering place for a branded event. It’s a sequel to the second remake of a franchise that already pumped out five films in the sixties and seventies, in which neither the director nor the cast from the last movie returns (save the guy in the green spandex suit pretending to be a chimp). What’s all this about if not the brand? Still, it’s very important. Money was spent! Bootleg this and we’ll f*cking kill you!
—
Finally, the film begins. Set 10 years after the apocalyptic events hinted at in the closing moments of the last ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie, a virus has simultaneously wreaked havoc on human society while creating a new clan of super intelligent apes led by Caesar (Andy Serkis, sort of). We catch up to the chimps in Muir Woods north of San Francisco, where they’re still speaking to each other in the sign language they learned from James Franco. …Or so the subtitles would have us believe. They either aren’t moving or we can’t see their hands in at least half the shots. Maybe hands signing costs the CGI people extra? I don’t know. In any case, the apes “sign” and sometimes talk in labored grunts, and there seems to be no rhyme or reason as to when they choose to do one over the other.
So Caesar’s in the woods leading the chimps like a military platoon, and they’re swinging through the redwoods in a coordinated wave (a cool image, though we already saw it in the last one). What’s the purpose of all this impressive coordination? The chimps are trying to herd some deer, apparently. Why are they trying to herd the deer? Are they going to eat the deer? Ride the deer? Pick lice out of the deer’s fur? Make spears out of the deer horns? It’s unclear. The scene seems to exist solely to show that Caesar’s apes are organized, only we have no idea why, and they actually do a pretty piss poor job of herding because a couple of them get gored by deer. A couple border collies would’ve done wonders here. Maybe chimps don’t like dogs? I don’t know. So Caesar’s grown son gets surprised by a grizzly bear who comes out from under a log and takes a swipe at him, and the other apes have to fight off the bear. At this point I wondered if the film was going to be two hours of CG apes doing battle with other CG fauna, like a man-made episode of ‘Planet Earth.’ In retrospect, I think the bear was included solely so that Caesar’s son would have bear scars to differentiate him from the other apes.
At long last we get to the meat of the story: a lost tribe of human survivors living in San Francisco is forced to make contact with Caesar’s peaceful proto-civilization of chimps. They’ve been living separately in peace, but the humans are running out of fuel for their generators, and they need access to
the unobtanium a hydroelectric dam that’s sitting right underneath the Home Tree in the middle of ape territory. Folks on both sides want to wipe out the other “while they’re weak” (the apes have numbers but the humans have firepower and clothes). Nonetheless, the humans send Jake Sully Nantan Lupan Kevin Costner Jason Clarke over to see if they can come to an understanding and avoid a war.
What follows is 90 minutes of the good apes and the good humans cheesily learning to understand one another (think Arnold Schwarzenegger hand feeding a deer) until the bad apes and the bad humans show up to ruin everything. The worst part is that whereas the last ‘Apes’ movie was constantly amping up the goofiness just to the point of parody, this installment seems to legitimately believe that it’s delivering a poignant lesson about the human condition (and the primate condition). Except the entire thing is the philosophical equivalent of a “MEAN PEOPLE SUCK” bumper sticker delivered in monosyllabic Hulk talk (“Ape not kill other ape!”) by the stockest of stock characters. The bad chimp is even covered in facial scars, just like the head Nazi in ‘Red Tails.’
There’s a melancholic sense of “can’t we all just get along??” hanging over the whole thing, and, I dunno, call me crazy, but obvious, semi-meaningless hippie platitudes aren’t exactly what I’m looking for in a movie about chimps on horseback shooting each other with machine guns. The characters aren’t nearly as interesting as they are self-serious, unless you count an almost-funny-by-accident section that attempts to draw a parallel between Caesar’s and Jason Clarke’s attempts to relate to their teenage sons. Primates these days, am I right?? Go back inside and fix your fur, no daughter of mine is going to leave the treehouse looking like a God damned Bonobo.
Though I did enjoy the part where Chimp Hitler basically burns down the Chimp Reichstag so he can blame it on the Chimp Communists, seize power, and invade Chimposlovakia (where the humans live).
Even the one vague principle Caesar supposedly stood for he betrays at a climactic moment – to audience cheers, disturbingly. But because it’s vaguely anti-gun and anti-war, and because the battles are all uncathartic and ultimately meaningless, the film will surely be praised for “offering no easy answers.” Which is true, but you only get credit for not offering easy answers if you actually ask a hard question. “Tribalism bad! Getting along hard!” yes it is, monkey, here’s your banana.
It’s similarly vague on a technical level. Aside from speaking when they could sign and vice versa, the apes herd deer (?), a bad ape manages to commit a crime in the middle of a giant crowd of apes that somehow none of them see, and, in what I assume was supposed to be a big set piece, a human blows up… a thing… that does… uh… something (?). It isn’t well told enough to keep you invested in a story that doesn’t have a lot to say in the first place.
Then it all ends on a faux-meaningful close-up without even a cursory nod towards closure. Is that all movies are now, a new installment of that thing you remember from before? Are we supposed to cheer this non-statement with a non-ending? To be super stoked when the decoder ring comes up “drink your ovaltine?” Crass commercialism has given us plenty of great movies, but ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ feels like some strange new form of Gonzo commercialism where we’re no longer treated as moviegoers but as participants in a product strategy. Did you guys see the new serialized branding event? It was great, a monkey rode a horse!
Frankly, I miss the artifice.
GRADE: C
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
The Mighty Feklahr is just going to take a deep breath before He reads and enjoys.
Except the entire thing is the philosophical equivalent of a “MEAN PEOPLE SUCK” bumper sticker delivered in monosyllabic Hulk talk (“Ape not kill other ape!”) by the stockest of stock characters.
Vince, you silver-tongued li’l devil!
How the fuck is this pile of old, white, dog turds worth a C? You do know there are letter scores lower than that, particularly for a film that you say not one positive word about, right?
If everything is an F, nothing is.
But is this better than Waking Life? cause I rather have dumb ape teach me the same principles instead of tired ass Ethan Hawke in craptacular cartoon form. If it gonna try to be smart at least there are apes with machine guns right?
Did they at least perform the Dr. Zaius song?
[vimeo.com]
Also, am I the one billionth person to use that joke on this site?
Actually, you did cross the 750m milestone!
Well…I guess that is a good runner-up prize.
Yup, everyone has. Everyone from Chimpan-A to Chimpan-Z.
well youll never make a monkey
i said youll never make a monkey, out of meeeeeeeeeee
Vince, that review was clear, concise and funny, too. Based on your words, I see where your grade of a “C” comes from.
I may or may not see it based on this and other reviews that I have or will later read.
Well done.
I eagerly await the inevitable comments about how you don’t know shit because you are a contrarian hipster who never agrees with anything (insert commenter here) says.
God bless you. I swear to God, one of the worst feelings is coming out of a movie I was super bored during to find that it’s tracking over 90% on RottenTomatoes. Unless it’s 12 Years A Slave, which I will gleefully shit on.
People can’t handle Vince’s STRONG TAEKS.
So, when should we expect Underbra to show up and say something about Wes Anderson and hipsters?
*clears throat* Vince is a contrarian hipster who never agrees with anything
Thankfully, you don’t have a bunch of glad handing yes-men shamlessly validate your medicority… Oh, wait…
Jesus Hayden, learn to spell…
Is it at least a B+ at being a C??
Chimposlovakia.
God I love you Vince.
Is Judy Greer a quirky ape?
Orangutan.
A perfect review. It was sad that a movie about apes fighting humans had only one scene of apes fighting humans, which itself wasn’t as believable as the bridge scene in the first movie.
You dont say? That’s kind of what all Planet of the Apes movies have been since 1968. Ever seen one?
And it begins.
@Ben Peterson- I know, right? I doubt this so-called “film critic” has ever even seen a movie!
So you’re arguing against a critique that says repackaging and moving forward a series seems to be the main focus rather than an engaging narrative with fleshed out characters by saying that’s what all the ones before did? So you agree?
Im saying that the groundbreaking headline for this reads the same as one saying “Star Trek movie has tones of racial harmony” would read.
“Why are they trying to herd the deer?”
Seriously?
“Are they going to eat the deer?”
Well duh.
Real chimpanzees do form hunting groups to go after monkeys, small antelope, and wild pigs.
That makes sense, but they don’t even show them killing the deer.
Well, that *is* disappointing.
and we’ve got our first Chimp-ologist in our midst. Let the onslaught of did you knows begin.
Oh, I’ve got one. In an episode of quantum leap, Sam is a chimp, and he can’t swim… or was that the one where he was retarded? same dif.*
*at least I didn’t correlate it to the one where he was black. ooops.
Hey, did you know shut up?
Yeah. Kind of felt like he was being deliberately obtuse about this scene to make it sound like it’s confusing. It’s extremely obvious that they are hunting deer. They have spears, and they DO kill a deer with one right away.
Either that or he was just not paying attention.
The way they filmed that scene, they should have just taken it out. I had no idea apes hunted animals like that. The fact they didn’t show them eating or killing those deer, it was kind of a throw away scene.
Have seen it now, and I agree with @GarbageDave. It’s really obvious that they’re hunting deer. And @Thatsamare, it’s necessary because later in the film an organized chimp cavalry attacks the humans, and that would be pretty weird coming out of nowhere.
I hope that damn dirty ape has his NFA tax stamp for that short barrel shotgun.
Likes Transcendance, hates Dawn of Apes and Winter Soldier; I am Armond White’s priapistic erection.
But a great writeup nonetheless.
Maybe this is a byproduct of comic book flicks becoming 90 percent of what gets pumped into theaters these days, but I think V.M.’s point is even more wearying than he (or Nolan) makes it out to be. I see a reversion to the old serial model of the ’30s and ’40s here. Except instead of serving as ten minute one-reelers before the feature presentation, these entries in whatever series are the feature presentation. It makes you appreciate “22 Jump Street” all the more for raising an eyebrow at (and maybe a middle finger to) the parade of sequels to anything and everything any and every year for any and every reason (money). If “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” started with a “previously on …” maybe I’d give it the benefit of the doubt. I guess what I’m saying is strap in for 2015. I’m prematurely exhausted. [www.movieinsider.com]
I was I kind of annoyed with the preface about security, etc. Not that I minded the glimpse into the Life of a Film Critic, but it felt like it should be part of its own post, not part of a review.
But it seems useful, now, because it makes me wonder if Vince was just in a sour mood due to the circumstances and that may have affected his judgment. Maybe not, but maybe?
I certainly didn’t expect this to be so similar to Peter K. Rosenthal’s review: [www.theonion.com]
I might see it anyway, because apes are cool.
I’d say the starting security part was to frame the fact that the studios or whoever think this is a ‘big deal, really important’ movie, but it’s a movie that doesn’t really say anything all that meaningful.
How far we have fallen that movie critics are afraid to give a negative review to The Return of the Monkey Horse Machine Gun Movie.
This is a tremendous review / jab at corporate power over individual freedoms / deconstruction of films designed to appeal to a mainstream audience (The Sheep). Well done.
I just really want to see apes on horses shooting machine guns at each other but can wait till its on tv for free to see it, or just go to youtube a week from now and watch that one scene.
You’ll have to wait until the next film for apes shooting at each other.
“a faux-meaningful close-up” Is this a close-up of Caesar’s face with a single tear running down his cheek as he looks at the heaps of corpses of apes and humans?
Or a close-up of Caesar’s face with a single tear running down his cheek as he looks at a polluted bay and trash littered beside the highway?
Surprisingly neither. It’s a close-up of Caesar’s eyes as he masturbates furiously in a corner.
Apes, so like us…
Thank god for this review. I saw the 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and was shocked.
I don’t disagree with the stuff Vince found fault with, but it’s like mayonnaise on a really good sandwich. A layer of something to hate mixed with a bunch of stuff to love. (It helps to know I really hate mayonnaise for this analogy).
I’d seriously recommend seeing it (even if you just wait for it to be out on rental) because I get the feeling this is going to be a movie where you either hate it or love it.
I totally get Vince’s cynicism. But this felt more along the lines of Lego Movie/Winter Soldier/Edge of Tomorrow/X-Men to me.
What could have/should’ve been empty, soulless products greatly elevated thanks to filmmakers giving a damn. The studios may not have, but the filmmakers did, and for me – since I dug the hell out of these – it made a world of difference.
But like I said, I get the cynicism. Everything Vince felt – that’s exactly how I felt watching Amazing Spider-Man 2, Transformers movies, Man of Steel, etc. They were such empty, soulless garbage made without any regard for quality that they broke me.
Don’t disagree with the sentiment, but I thought this was one of those movies, while not the most original, was one of those that broke free from the studio “product” mold.
And no, Judy Greer isn’t the quirky aoe. She’s the super horny one. You know, the other character she plays.
+1 to this
Is there a scene where Keri Russell shaves her legs or should I save my money?
fun hating in full effect.
[static.tvtropes.org]
Excellent review that all but confirms what I figured the movie would be all about.
It’s always kind of a bummer when Vince isn’t into a movie I’m looking forward to.
But the bad reviews are so good.
The chimps tearing shit up( That and, John Lithgow’s bitchin’ piano skillzzzz.) was the best part of the first one. Do they at least tear shit up?
Not really. That was a big part of the problem. The first one was set in modern society so they had a lot of stuff to tear up. Here they’re kind of just running around a forest most of the time.
There was stuff to hate about the action sets and stuff to love.
I was immensely disappointed by the first movie and yet it received great reviews. What was I not understanding? Where is Roger Ebert when you need him? I expect the same with this one and your review reinforces my expectation. This movie is rated over 90% on the tomatometer which I used to think guaranteed a great movie but now I know better. Rise of the Planet of the Apes was a horrible movie and yet it has an 82% rating to this day. Apparently movie criticism is going down the tubes on a very broad scale to get these kinds of aggregate scores.
Roger Ebert did review the first one. 3/4 stars
Because I don’t feel like doing any actual research, are the RT % scores just from “legit” critics like Ebert, Vince, McWeeny, etc. or do they include all the “civilian user” reviews to calculate the freshness? I often wonder how they come up with the super high scores for some of the turdiest turds out there.
Fair enough. And before anyone says, “It’s about apes firing guns on horseback, who cares?” go watch the very first one, which had a lot to say about faith vs. reason, social structure, optimism vs. pessimism, etc.
Maybe he’s right, and I’m just hoping not.
Damnit, Vince.
Just for kicks, can you name your 3 favorite movies? You know, for context..
I don’t know all of his favorite movies, but I do know he loves Eternal Sunshine. He also loved Her and Inside Lewyn Davis last year. All of which are amazing.
I do love those three. I think the simplest way to know whether I’m going to like something is if it seems really self-serious I’m probably not going to like it. Also, I enjoy a trainwreck far more than a bland average movie.
It baffles me how much I love Vince’s reviews, but often run astray of his opinions. Or at least disagree vehemently about half the time.
HER was my favorite film of last year, by a pretty far margin, as it was able to take a premise I found openly ludicrous, filled it with hipster bullshit that turns me off, and somehow won me over, scene after scene, despite itself. And was one of the more truly “romantic” movies I’ve ever seen. (Had a very similar reaction to HOLY MOTORS, which I was ready to despise for all its very French artifice and whimsy, and overt self-consciousness, yet had me interested from beginning to end…even as I was ready to hate it at every step..)
But I found INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS a dour, pointless, humorless journey to nowhere, where the Coens had very little real insight into the time period or the music, a cypher for a lead character among a uniformly mediocre cast (including a career low for John Goodman), self-impressed fastidious art direction and no discernible plot. A wank fest for critics, a snooze fest for viewers. But I guess because the lead character was unlikable, that made him interesting (it did not).
Yet those two films were essentially equally admired by Vince. Leaving me convinced I will never truly understand the man at the helm of this site. But ever fascinated with his thoughts and observations. (And his fine writing.)
Dear Jerry,
Fuck you Gigantically. Llewyn Davis was easily one of the best movies made last year, and by a wide margin. If you didn’t get it, or it wasn’t your cup, that’s fine, but to say there wasn’t a point, means that you missed the point. It had a lot to say about music in general, that went beyond the time period, and about people in general.
@AB- Try to be a whinier asshole next time please.
To AB — With regard to film criticism, or any opinion really, to each their own.
That was the point I was making about often not agreeing with Vince, or fully jiving with where he is coming from, but enjoying his film reviews none the less.
I really wanted to like it but it kept convincing me not too. The humans were so dumb and every scene just bounced from one to the next. The last film convinced us that appearance doesn’t matter especially with Koba as he had scars but then just turns him into evil ape for no reason.
I think cause I loved the last one, this was so disappointing
I think Koba’s scars were there to justify his distrust of humans. He wears their cruelty on his face and will never forget it as a result.
Oh no I understand that’s what they were there for. But that’s not what they represented in the last film, in fact it was the opposite of what they represented. Also that shows a bigger problem in that “oh scars on the outside cause he has scars on the inside! We’re so deep!”
The whole movie was baby time for babies
“Baby time for babies” is a lovely turn of phrase.
With that said, I don’t think it is that weird that the scars can mean something different in two different films/contexts. The resentment over his disfigurement likely grew in the ten years since the events of the first film. Did you notice he was the only ape we were introduced to without a wife or child of his own? I’m guessing that’s a result of his jacked up girl and ptsd attitude. Humans essentially denied his right to freaky ape love.
That would have been great if they showed that but he went to hating humans so much that he was willing to go against the only person he trusted and all the rules of a society he helped establish in the course of two days?
What is he a tea party member? Haha politics but really i think I chopped it up to bad writing
Also the scars meaning different things in different movies would have been fine if the movie kept the character the same and didn’t undermine everything we learned in the first one
I haven’t seen the first one in awhile–what else did we learn about Koba besides the fact that he was subject to lab testing and dislikes humans?
His character’s wikipedia entry says only the following: Christopher Gordon as Koba, a scarred bonobo who has spent most of his life in laboratories and holds a grudge against humans. He is named Koba after an alias often used by Joseph Stalin.
That seems pretty consistent with the dude in the sequel…was there a character arc I’m forgetting?
Yeah isn’t he the one that they experimented on and everyone thinks he’s evil but at the end he just looks like that cause of humans and no his actions?
Maurice was definitely the best part of the movie. After hearing the name Koba I figured they’d all have dumb ape-ified names and then BAM fuckin’ Maurice.
I took joy in knowing there had to have been at least one “Stan” in their society.
Whatever theatre I see this in better have a “no jizz” lecture beforehand. Cause otherwise that’s what I’m going to do the entire time. I crave structure.
To be fair, facial scars are a sign of honor among members of German collegiate fencing societies. So that Red Tails dude was actually just a spoiled frat dude.
They should have sent C-Tates into space in the first one so we’d have something to look forward to.
“Yo dawg, get dem stank ass mitts out my bizness fo damn dirty rizzle”
I really can’t wait until studio people finally mutate into supervegans that are deathly allergic to meat but cannibalistic.
“Tribadism good! Getting hard along!”
While I agree the message is pretty simplistic, I enjoyed two things about it. One, they took a tired trope, and at least did something new with it (or at least not the typical reason). We’ve all seen the Dances with Wolves type movie where the big colonizer is colliding with the little tribe, and some people in both camps are trying to keep peace, but war is inevitable. And that’s kind of what happens here, but it’s still disingenuous to say this one is like the others. For starters, with the exception of Ape Hitler, there’s no clear antagonist. And even Apeler has some pretty strong motivation. I expected Gary Oldman to be the human camp’s murderous “Kill ’em all!” character, but he’s not. The characters have motivations beyond just “Fuck em.” Second, this is not a case of one tiny group of natives fighting boldly against the giant aggressors. In fact, neither camp fights into the standard roles. The humans are the smaller group, but they’re encroaching on the apes. But they’re encroaching for an important and sympathetic reason, not because there’s gold in them there hills. The apes are the larger force, but they’re also the object of prejudice. Both carry traits from either stereotypical group.
Second, the acting is superb for a bunch of CGI apes, and Gary Oldman has a pretty terrific scene himself. Moving past not knowing why they switch between grunts, sign language, and just straight up English, there’s at least one scene that had more emotional weight than basically every other blockbuster out there. Again, made more impressive because it was just CGI. Let’s see Optimus Prime bring me to the verge of tears.
And plus there’s ape boxing (“He ain’t pretty no more”) so if that’s not worth at least a B in Vince’s book, then I don’t know what is.
Is Ape Hitler’s motivation really that strong though? He seems to take a pretty hard turn from “Caesaer you are my best friend and I owe you my life but I disagree with you” to “fuck you I’m gonna kill you to take this shit over, kill my son when he disobeys me put anyone who was loyal to you in Bus-schwitz” with little provocation aside from the initial (non-lethal) shooting of his son (by one of the laziest stock characters of the summer) and seeing two dudes shoot the side of a humvee.
@amerimike Well yes, of course it is. The turn was a bit strained, but I saw it as this. He hated humans for a good enough reason, and Caesar continuously fighting for them would be seen as a betrayal. Masked with the idea that he was only protecting the apes from what he knew the humans were capable of, and it was only a matter of time before he saw Caesar’s actions as detrimental to the apes’ survival. As for the other apes and Rocket’s son (Koba didn’t have a son), a leader can’t have dissension, and he couldn’t risk others rallying against him in the name of Caesar. A leader needs either love, fear, or money to stay in power, and Koba didn’t seem like the sort who saved up a lot of Chimp Bucks.
Ash was Rocket’s son, not Koba’s.
I found Koba’s minstrel act, doing soft shoe and circus monkey routines, in order to distract the two central casting idiot characters guarding the armory was pretty inspired. And I would happily watch an entire spin-off movie starring Maurice the orangutan.
I understand Vince’s complaints, recognized the stock characters and simplistic metaphors and arch plot points, but I was none the less entertained. As I think I would be if you switched most of the actors in any B-movie genre picture with apes.
That “twist” alone kept me watching, and liking the picture, all while knowing I was being manipulated by some pretty hack stuff.
I was ready to hate the film after that review, but found the ride more enjoyable than the super hero tripe they keep forcing down my feed tube. Cap:Winter Soldier and X-Men:Time Trippin’ were both long, boring slogs for me, despite great affection for the characters.
Whereas Dawn of the Apes flew by and kept my interest throughout.
And the blunt, stunted metaphor didn’t punch you in the face any less than Snowpiercer, which Vince forgives because it is also nutty and nonsensical, less by the numbers. So be it. Neither is a particularly “wise” film.
Thank God, DudeVince didn’t like it. Now I know it will be good.
It was very average. Special effects were awesome, but the story kind of sucked and went on way too long.
I’m pretty sure “Ape not kill other ape!” is legally required to be followed with “OOGA BOOGA!”
You’re not fooling anyone. Ripping off Harry’s style at AICN (you know – the whole “let me tell you about my boring journey into & in the theater before the movie starts” crap is old and tired. My god – get your own material. Therefore, I could care less what you think of the film. Why would I?
I’ve been reading Filmdrunk for a few years, and I think I’ve seen Vince mention his trips into the theater maybe once or twice before. Also you never closed your parenthetical.
If you could care less, then why don’t you?
“I came here to read your articles, then comment on them about how much I don’t think you’re worth my time – and my best buddy/hero does it better.”
Nice work slick. YOu seem to have a good plan there.
I feel like I couldn’t disagree more with this review…
I think the issue is that this movie was actually okay – but not great enough to not want to hate. I came out of it wanting to hate it too. I wanted to hate that there was randomly aggressive, poorly motivated characters and an ape battle scene that would have benefited from the Benny Hill theme. Ultimately though, it was too exhausting to fully hate without twisting the film around in my mind – because it’s Planet Of The Apes and who gives a fuck.
I just saw this movie last night and was looking forward to it considering how well it was tracking on Rotten Tomatoes, but I have to say I left completely disappointed and this review captures its flaws perfectly…I felt like I had seen this move a dozen times before and the villain reminded me of Scar from the Lion King!
It’s hard to dock things based on originality. After all, Her was a rip-off of that Futurama episode where Fry falls in love with robot Lucy Liu.
Some absolutely stunning visuals with a made for TV movie story line that felt painfully derived
I could not disagree with your review more, Vince.
One of the better movies this summer.
“the apes herd deer (?), a bad ape manages to commit a crime in the middle of a giant crowd of apes that somehow none of them see, and, in what I assume was supposed to be a big set piece, a human blows up… a thing… that does… uh… something (?).”‘
(spoilery response follows)
I immediately assumed they were hunting the deer, not herding them. I also think it was implied that the bad ape assassinated the other from the shadowy outskirts of a distant branch, not in the middle of a giant crowd. And Gary Oldman was trying to blow up the base of the building and knock it down, killing all the apes inside, but Jason Clark derailed his plan and the minimal amount of explosives that they had managed to put up before they could finish wasn’t enough to do much more than shake the building around for a minute.
That’s just what I gathered from watching the movie attentively, but I totally understand why these would be confusing if you were disengaged and uninterested.
Yeah dude, you’re spot on. In fact that’s exactly how chimpanzees hunt (minus the horses and the spears). My girlfriend actually studies and works with apes and dreaded seeing this with me. But she gave it a chance and was really impressed at how accurately they were portrayed (besides the whole machine gun shooting, horse-riding and talking stuff obviously). I guess even their random chimp sounds were spot on as to what was happening in each particular scene, as well as the arm-stroking submission/peace thing they do with the alpha.
@Vince – You’re a talented writer and I agree with you about 90 percent of the time. And of course, movies are subjective. However, I think you were a little harsh on this one. Just curious, what exactly did you want from a film about talking apes riding on horses and shooting machine guns?
At least it had heart and felt like the filmmakers cared. If someone like Michael Bay had directed it we’d be blasting it for much worse reasons. Shia Lebeouf would probably have played the new James Franco drunk and high on cocaine while unrealistic, noseless cartoon chimps exchanged cheesy banter as they flew airplanes and launched missiles for three hours.
Wait, what was I saying?
Oh, like uh, maybe revisit it in a couple years when it’s on FX every weekend. Regardless, your review was still fun to read and stuff bro bro.
Some chimps do use spears, sort of: [news.nationalgeographic.com]
(No horses yet.)
“Just curious, what exactly did you want from a film about talking apes riding on horses and shooting machine guns?”
I said this above, but have you seen the first one? It’s pretty intelligent, overall.
(Haven’t seen this one yet.)
Excellent write up and various font sizes
Well, I liked it….
The reviewer seems to resent being lectured, at least when it is in the form of sign language and “hulk speech” rather than elaborate dialogue like iambic pentameter.
I wonder what the reviewer feels about Animal Farm….
Also remember that E.T.’s platitudes also came in the form of “Hulk Speech” (Remember “Be good”?) Simple truths don’t need a lot of words.
Not to drag this into politics, but what we’re seeing now with the renewed conflict in Israel is highly relevant to this film. The idea of collective hatred and mistrust, or how wars are triggered by the mistakes of problem individuals. It’s nothing new, but then again, how many longstanding issues of the human-condition are truly new? That’s why it’s still possible to get something out of Greek drama or Shakespeare. Just because we are walking around with iPads doesn’t mean we still don’t have the same problems.
Considering how easy it is to take this franchise into parody, I think it should be commended how seriously the filmmakers approached the material. It’s just that for some people, no amount of sincerity will allow them to buy into it. That’s more a problem with the reviewer than the filmmakers.
This is a winner for internet comment bingo.
– “It was the reviewer’s fault he didn’t get the movie!”
– Sounding smart by talking about the human condition and using fancy words
– Referencing unrelated literature (Shakespeare! Orwell!)
– “Can’t you see that it relates to [current event]!”
– Patting blockbuster filmmakers on the back for trying to make art
Shut up, @Authentic Frontier Gibberish, your name suits you. Those were all perfectly valid points.
Harsh, but fair.
are any of the comments in this thread sincere? i don’t trust anything anymore
Orwell is one of my top five favorite writers and my dad was a sign language teacher, so no, I don’t think those were my problems with it. Nonetheless, your points are all well taken. It was about collective mistrust. I just didn’t find anything it had to *say* about collective mistrust all that compelling (not that it isn’t a good jumping off point). And obviously, I like my movies on the goofy side rather than the self-serious side, but that’s just different strokes for different folks and all that.
I look forward to watching this in 5 minute intervals over 4 weeks on FXX(X) only to reconfirm that it was a good choice not to see this
You’re a smart man, Thug.
I was just happy to realize this movie wasn’t completely idiotic. Then I remember Matt Reeves directed it. The guy to blame for “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In.” He gets a vanity picture after this one making all the money at the box office. God help us all.