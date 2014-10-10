‘Dracula Untold’ Review: The Hackiest Headline Is The Correct One

Like Shark Sandwich/Shit Sandwich before it, Dracula Untold invites a painfully obvious review headline, because it’s also the most succinct and true headline. Why fight it? Dracula Untold Should’ve Stayed That Way. It’s glib, dismissive, shitty, and also correct.
A less hacky headline would require more creativity than the marketing algorithms that generated the screenplay were programmed for, certainly. As for the human element, watching Dracula Untold, you’re struck by how much effort can go into creating something so terrible. And by how little effort directed in the right direction could’ve kept it from being so terrible. It didn’t have to be this way! What it comes down to is the difference between effort and investment. A lot of people seem to have put a lot of effort into making Dracula Untold, but no one seems to have been invested in it. Oh, the crew put in the work, alright, but only in the sense that prisoners folding sheets in the laundry room put in work.
You know how when you eat breakfast at a greasy spoon, sometimes they give you nice, crispy hashbrowns or homefries with your eggs, and other times they give you pathetic, flabby cubes of half-cooked potatoes that manage to be simultaneously mealy and starchy? I call those “f*ck you potatoes,” more evidence that someone has performed a general imitation of a short-order cook than food. Dracula Untold is the movie equivalent of f*ck you potatoes. Here, I made a you a dracula movie like you said, now leave me alone.
Like anyone else, I went into Dracula Untold wondering just what Dracula story had been kept from me all these years. Turns out, Vlad Dracula (Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Dracula Esq) was just a war-weary Carpathian ruler, trying to forget about his past as a Turkish child slave soldier and later impaler of thousands while trying to keep his tiny kingdom safe from those same Turks, who are now led by Dracula’s adopted brother, played by an eyeliner’d, Macklemore-haired Dom Cooper, who has become the B-movie’s go-to Arab bad guy. ONCE BROTHERS. NOW ENEMIES. ALSO VAMPIRES OR SOMETHING. Phew, that’s already waaaay too much convoluted backstory for a movie about bats and beard guys punching each other. Basically, they wanted to make a superhero-esque origin story about this good king of Transylvania who turns evil. But in order to use that sweet, sweet royalty-free Dracula brand, this “goodness” had to be hastily sutured, human centipede-style, to that whole “once impaled thousands” thing. It doesn’t make that much sense, but they do get it out of the way quickly, and it would’ve made a middling excuse for a movie about medieval vampire sword fights, if those sword fights had actually been visible between blurs and quick cuts.
My question: if you’re going to make a movie that’s an excuse for sword fights, don’t you think you’d hire a director who had some idea how to actually shoot sword fights? Because director Gary Shore, if indeed that is a real person and not another algorithm (TAKE OFF THAT HAT AND TRENCH COAT, ALGORITHM! YOU AREN’T FOOLING ANYONE!) is terrible at it. The fight choreography in Dracula Untold looks about as coherent as if you’d driven by the set at 40 mph and chucked the camera out the window. You gloss over so much to get to the action, and then the action is collection of shaky blurs? What is the f*cking point?
This Luke Evans Dracula is basically Ned Stark on a heroin detox. He feels duty-bound to lead and protect his people, loves his kid, and has a wife so perfect and beautiful and loving that you know she’s going to die the second you see her onscreen. She’s part of that grand tradition of movie wives who exist only as plot points, more concept than human, there solely to represent the idea of love and the man’s reason to kill. So anyway, Luke Evans’ supremely un-chill ex-bro suddenly wants to bogart the Carpaths. Next thing you know, the Turks are attacking, and Ned Dracula meets a Dracula inside a scary mountain. The old Dracula, played by Tywin Lannister, offers Vlad Dracula the devil’s bargain: he can drink some blood and have Dracula powers that will help him kill those Turkish dickweeds. And if he can resist the intense urge to drink more blood for three days, he’ll go back to normal. But if he doesn’t, he’ll become a dracula forever and have to help Tywin Dracula fight some thousand-year feud with another dracula or some sh*t. “Let the games begin!” says Tywin Dracula. “I have no idea what you’re talking about!” says the audience.
So then Vlad has to fend off an army of blindfolded Turks (ugh, don’t ask), which he does by, uh… commanding giant flocks of bats or something? Detox Dracula waves his arms around, conducting a symphony of bats, and some stuff happens, and none of it makes much sense, but at least it’s shaky and blurry. Then there’s the false ending and lead-in for future sequels you knew was coming, and you’re like, “Come on, guys, really?” It’s hard not to laugh at the chutzpah of a movie that sullenly tells you to go f*ck yourself for 90 minutes and then begs you to care about a sequel. No dessert for me, thanks, Mr. F*ck You Potatoes Guy. My only hope for Dracula Untold‘s next chapter is that it’s 11.
The costumes were pretty cool though I guess. And the one time we get to see Vlad the Impaler actually impale someone was pretty bitchin’. Oh what could have been.
GRADE: D
“f*ck you potatoes.”
I’m stealing this for so many future references.
You figure ‘It Sucks’ would’ve been the hackiest/obvious/correct one.
Guess that’s why I’m not a film cricket.
fucking film crickets.
Yea that’s where I thought it was going too.
Alternately, “It Bites” is probably being used a fair amount also.
I heard crickets after I read your comment.
Fangs For Nothing.
Supposedly the Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights house based on the movie is horrible too. Something just thrown together for corporate synergy, stealing a potentially creative house for an ad. So nothing about the movie being awful surprises me.
This is the one house I skipped at HHN this year. Heard from everyone that it was just kinda confusing and pointless. Sounds like they adapted the movie pretty faithfully.
Starting with “So anyway, Luke Evans’ supremely un-chill ex-bro-” to the end made me giggle. Thanks for sitting through this.
I saw this in German and it made the actors voices maybe sound cooler I guess, dunno. The only thing I really learned from this film is that the Turks were ultimately responsible for vampires, and his wife knowing damn well what would happen pushed him over the edge.
Nazi Vampires?
Holy Awesome.
Watch Hellsing Ultimate. It’s a direct-to-DVD, a.k.a “OVA”, anime series, where the main villains are, quite literally, Nazi Vampires.
Here’s their commander giving a six-and-a-half-minute speech about how much he FUCKING LOVES WAR. Complete with dropping a twisted version of a quote from Hamlet. Like a Boss.
This is my favorite thing that youv’e written on here in a long, long time, Vince.
Thank you for this. You somehow made my Friday ever brighter.
In case you didn’t see it above because I forgot the @
I will never not find it funny to refer to vampires as Draculas. For some reason.
They should dub “draculas” over every use of “vampires” in True Blood.
Dracula is a pretty good book that works because you feel like you only know a little bit about old Vlady. So, this movie vaccums everything that could ruin the character? Cool.
After this trailer ran before Guardians Of The Galaxy this summer, this girl seated a few seats over from me said “Wow, that looks awesome!” and I could not help buy look at her with this ARE YOU FUCKING RETARDED?! look on my face. She notices me giving her that look at goes “What? It looks really good!”. Jesus fucking fuck, lady, are you fucking kidding me?
Was she a teenager? Cause teenagers love stupid shit. I can attest to that as a former dumb teenager.
Now as a dumb adult my tastes are much more refined.
*sips tomato juice in wine glass
Whenever we can actually find the time to go to see a movie in the theater, my wife always gets mad at how I simply CANNOT let shit like that slide. My theater experience is almost aways dinged by how much I hate stupid people and their shitty tastes in everything.
So they leave in the Vlad the Impaler part and still try to make him sympathetic? That’s a pretty clear sign that they didn’t give a damn.
Yuuup. Like I said, imagine Ned Stark, except Ned Stark had once impaled thousands. By the way, I would TOTALLY watch the impaling part of the story.
I feel like it still could have been done. A good film based upon this idea is certainly possible, but it sounds like they failed to execute in every conceivable way.
That is true. If they’d hired a director who had any clue how to film sword fights it would have been at least 75% better.
The clearest sign for me, in trailers is the costuming. When the costumes for a period piece look like they were laser cut/taken from a Final Fantasy game, I know the movie is going to suck.
Excellent review. Very entertaining.
But do they show the pikes going in?
++BackToTSutures
Seriously, the only thing that had me wanting to go see this was the armor design.
Agreed. The trailers make me want to go out and buy some D&D figures and Testor paint.
It’s a shame they had to go with the supernatural Dracula bollocks. I do love a big-budgeted medieval, historical epic with ferocious battles and attendant carnage. The Vlad the Impaler legend ought to have had enough story to play with.
Damn, I was hoping this would be the one good horror movie this year! Great description of the fight scenes. Unfortunately, it fits most modern movies’ fight/action sequences.
If this wasn’t a press screening, I’m curious to know the audience demographic that would pay to see Dracula. Michael Bay mouth breathers? mountain dew chuggin’ affliction bros?
I haven’t seen it, but I figure I’ll at least Redbox it and not because I’m a mouth breather and I’m more of a Diet Coke chugger, but I Luke Evans is pretty and I a good actor so I’d like to support him.
On the plus side at least it wasn’t filmed in mo-cap like Beowulf.
More like Hackula.
Scott Bakula as Dracula in ‘Hackula’.
Scott Bakula as Dracula in “Hackula Meets Blackula”
[i.imgur.com]
Nah, that’s the sequel, where Dracula gets an earful from an audience member on Maury.
If I wanted to see a movie about a foreign guy impaling people, I’d watch a Rocco Siffredi porno.
“Choo like to sock ze ball”
“Don’t close, baby. Don’t close.”
I’m pretty sure he once told a girl to make her mouth look more like a butthole
Calling all the vampires Dracula reminded me of that Beavis and Butthead where they think Pantera is the guy’s name instead of the band’s name.
Maybe it would have been better if they had taken lessons from Shia Labeouf. Like get REAL fangs implanted in place of their canines, prep by sleeping in a coffin for a solid year… stuff like that.
My only hope for Dracula Untold‘s next chapter is that it’s 11.
The Mighty Feklahr likes it when Lince talks sexy.
Got dang that is a nice picture, Fek.
*snort*
Damn this is harsh. My friends and I saw it at a preview screening and we had a great time. It’s not a life changing movie but it looked great, the acting was good (with the exception of his wife – she was pretty and that’s about it, never changed her expression, EVEN WHEN HER KID IS BEING TAKEN AWAY)
But the F/X with the bats was cool, Vlad brought violent, angry vampires back – everyone cheered when he said “go run to your mother” it was nice to see a vampire unleashing hell again.
Anyway, I don’t think it deserves all this derision. I’ll see the sequel for sure.
Are you Gary Shore?
Drackey is a foooool…
People at work keep telling me to watch this, as they think it was amazing, but I was honestly waiting for Vince’s review to confirm if what I thought I knew was true; They are all idiots.
Also, I trust a guy on the Internet reviews more than my co-workers, is this why i’m so lonely?
I had a guy at a place I used to work say Transformers 2 was great and that he was going to have to see it again to get all the stuff he missed. Sometimes I feel like the last sane man in an insane world.
@Hans Gruber Tranny’ 2 was the movie that made me swear a blood oath never to see another Michael Bay movie. That was 5 1/2 years ago and the gypsy is still waiting empty handed…
Anyway, if someone I knew said that to me I’m not sure if I could keep on living. Like, never lose hope but damn sometimes pop culture is so bad.
You are the only sane one and your co-workers must be trained seals.
*untrained flipper babies.
Vlad is 10,000 percent sure he is not the father of Reinisha’s baby.