Kevin Smith’s ‘Tusk’ Makes A Strong Case For An Intervention

Say what you will about Kevin Smith, his new movie Tusk really blows the lid off this whole Canada thing. Aboot. Eh. Syrup. Poutine. French people. Hockey. Have you seen this? Have you heard about this? It’s like he’s invented a whole new kind of comedy. Manitoba. Isn’t that a funny word, Chet, “Manitoba?” Man, why hasn’t anyone put these penetrating insights into movie form before.
Look, lots of people like everything Kevin Smith does, and I have nothing against those people other than the vague suspicion that they were dropped on their heads as babies. I liked Dogma. A couple of his other movies are decent. Anyway, for those of us who are only visitors to Smodnation, I’ll put it this way: If you think things like a convenient store called the “Eh 2 Zed,” a big gulp knockoff called a “Chug Eh Lug,” a restaurant called “Poutiney Weenie,” Johnny Depp in a beret, people with funny names who play hockey, the phrase “BM in the PM’s coffee,” – if those are things that are funny to you and not things that make you want to groan for an hour, then it’s possible that you may enjoy Kevin Smith’s new film Tusk.
For me, it was like watching him stretch five minutes of already-dubious material into 100 and discover a fourth grader’s grasp of Canada humor along the way. C-eh! D-eh! N-eh! OH MY SIDES, THE MOOSE IS DRIVING THE ZAMBONI.
So Justin Long plays a podcaster who goes to Canada to meet an old seaman who ends up turning him into a walrus. That’s the whole story. I’d say spoiler alert, but anyone who knows anything about this project already knows that’s the story. It was “smadapted” from a “smidea” Kevin Smith smad smon smone of his smodcasts. And the movie still feels sorta like a podcast. A few specs of content wrapped in wads and wads of asinine digression. About 90 percent of the scenes don’t really need to be there at all. They’re sort of like side conversations. Johnny Depp shows up halfway into the movie as Guy Lapointe (pronounced Gee LaPwont, because he’s French, get it?), the detective who’s been tracking Old Man Walrus F*cker. I use the term “tracking” loosely, because he literally stops to get a hamburger in the middle of his investigation. Oh but don’t worry, Johnny Depp is wearing a silly outfit and he eats in a silly manner and the people at the burger place all have silly accents and the burgers are named silly things because Canada. Now smat’s smhat smI small smomedy!
I guess if you truly enjoy an entertainer, you don’t mind seeing him improvise and stretch his material, but for me it felt like “knock knock” and then 90 minutes of armpit farts before “who’s there?” Hey, Kevin, stop riding a unicycle and finish the joke!
The frustration of it all is that there is a germ of a good idea somewhere in here, buried underneath 10 layers of bong resin and discarded jort legs. There’s one brief scene depicting Justin Long’s podcast – a stupid impression followed by Long’s sidekick, Haley Joel Osment laughing for an uncomfortably long period of time, the laughter of quiet desperation. As a podcaster, it hit close to home. And you could detect in it a kernel of honest self-examination. If Kevin Smith had been in a more reflective mood, I could see there being something there. Instead, the vaguely self-reflexive, ever-so-slightly self-critical podcaster stuff is crudely sewn together with this walrus story, which I could see making an awesome short if it had consisted of the two or three minutes at the beginning and end of the movie without everything in between; and Smith’s newfound fascination with the Wikipedia entry for “Canada.” Johnny Depp repeats the name “Gregory Gumtree,” a hockey player for the Quebec Nordiques, at least 11 times, presumably because Kevin Smith found the notion of a hockey player named “Gregory Gumtree” high-larious. Holy sh*t, man, these references make Slap Shot and Strange Brew seem cutting edge, and those came out in 1977 and 1983, respectively (both great, incidentally). You’d think a guy who hasn’t appeared in public wearing anything but a hockey jersey since the 1990s would’ve come to this revelation sooner.
Mostly though, Tusk is the kind of movie that makes you want to stage an intervention. This movie could not possibly appeal to anyone outside the Smodbubble. There are a few interesting things in it, but it’s just so… so… ponderous. Sitting through it was a truly excruciating experience. Not everything deserves to be stretched, expanded, pontificated, and riffed on, and part of being a storyteller is knowing the difference. Despite the occasional or congenital faults, I used to think Kevin Smith understood this. These days I’m not so sure.
GRADE: D
The idea of Kevin Smith riding (trying to ride) a unicycle has to be a hundred times funnier than this turd.
Secondly, he needs an intervention to get off pot. Holy fuck.
Ugh,weed enthusiasts bug the shit out of me.
I read in another review that there’s a walrus fight set to “Tusk” by Fleetwood Mack, and I can’t decide if that’s awful or hilariously awful.
*Mac
Apologies to any Stevie Nicks enthusiasts.
Just regular awful.
You think anything you write here matters, Vince? Kevin Smith doesn’t even READ film critics! He’s a renegade! He’s off the Hollywood grid! Etc
Grantland just ran a piece on Kevin Smith. It was more kind than this review.
I miss Charth Cutestory :(
I think he may have finally gone off the deep end after the release of this movie.
Holy jorts shart, this looks bad.
somehow, a jorts shart is even more vile than a regular shart.. why is that?
Because a perfectly good pair of JNCO’s has been ruined
@Santander – No such thing
When I heard the premise I was hoping we would get Smith dressed like Kathy Bates in “Misery”.
Twist ending: The premise has been dumb THE WHOLE TIME!
and nobody did anything to stop him, and intervention was needed since the inception of this idea
we’re like the people who watched Kitty Genovese
Frotcasters not counting, but doesn’t everyone wish that all podcasters are kidnapped and turned into walruses?
Some dork I’m Facebook friends with has been creaming his paints all summer about this movie. His latest status update claims “Kevin Smith has some important movies because they teach you that you can’t be a piece of shit white dude and get what you want.”
No, but apparently if you’re a white dude who’s a fat piece of shit you can build a multi-media cult based around circle jerking to Batman rumors and telling people how awesome weed is.
Justin: “You turned me into a walrus?!”
Michael Parks: “What? No, of course not, that’s impossible. I turned you into Wally Rust, a great goalie for the Quebec Nordiques in the 1950s. We shall win the Stanley Cup this year with you in the net!”
note: the Quebec Nordiques did not exist in the 1950s. This is a fantasy film, remember.
“…a Wes Anderson film, but without the charm, or artistic perspective, or talent.”
So, just like a Wes Anderson film, then?
Take off, eh? You hoser.
Kevin Smith made a biography on the life of Wilford Brimley?
Whatever happened to Kevin Smith’s dumb hockey movie he was going to retire with? Did he watch “Goon” and realize that he couldn’t improve on anything? Also, why didn’t he actually retire?
He found out that nobody wants to make a hockey movie, so it’s going to be a TV miniseries instead.
This’ll get filed under Artistic Endeavours That are a Complete Waste of Everyone’s Fucking Time. If ever a trailer for a movie merited a record scratch then this was the one. Was there no point in the production where someone thought “Hey, this is complete fucking bollocks. Let’s do something else.”?
Missed a real opportunity to set this in Kansas City.
[patrickturley.org]
And Jamal Charles is a bitch!
What? I thought we were doing an anti-Chiefs thing.
The only reason his head isn’t further up his own ass is because his shoulders are too wide.
One of the true mysteries of the universe is how this weed addled, developmentally arrested goombah is allowed anywhere near a movie set without immediately being arrested and deported into the heart of the sun.
He’s what you get when a teenager isn’t told “no” enough and grows up to be an impossibly insufferable cankor sore of a human being.
In short, I do not care for him or his creative output.
Also, I forgot to mention, the guy who turns into a Walrus is named Wallace and has a mustache. Also, the old man named the walrus “Mr. Tusk,” because it’s short for “Mr. Tuskeegee.” So yeah.
WTF is this shit of a movie? Is it a money laundering scheme? How did this happen?
Dogma was a pile of smegma.
YES. And every copy of it should be thrown into magma.
Have to disagree with you on this one. Dogma one of my favorite movies of all time. Although I was extremely drunk for over a decade, maybe I should rewatch.
Spoiler alert: It does not hold up.
I hated it when I first saw it in theaters and still hate it when it pops up on cable. Some of the most grating dialogue and characters I’ve sat through. I actually really enjoy some of his movies and dumb humor but when Kevin Smith tries to make any points it is painfully terrible.
” C-eh! D-eh! N-eh!”
Ah yes, Cadana our neighbors to the South commonly known as America’s dick hat known for their mean spirited nature and healthy regional delicacies, most notably pouniet a salad made of dark green leaves and nothing else.
Honestly, I knew this movie blew because the Facebook marketing said “It’s Kevin Smith’s best movie yet!” and the like, with no attribution to a critic. They didn’t even bother with putting quotes around stuff.
I can’t decide if that’s better or worse than putting tweets in movie ads.
@lowcalcalzonezone – When they first started doing that i was tricked into thinking those were from critics…more than once.
@OhMyBalls You are not alone.
Granted, it’s hard for a man that size to do anything “twee”
If any of you don’t like Kevin Smith movies, I’m sure another Adam Sandler gem will be coming out soon enough for you to enjoy.
It’s too bad that there are only two people that make movies in Hollywood, isn’t it?
You are the worst kind of person.
STOP NOT LIKING WHAT GIVES ME BONERS
Why didn’t you guys get your prominent smith hater to review this? Did he kill himself rather than watch it?
He doesn’t get the press invites, but I would’ve loved to read his review.
Well when it gets put on demand or whatever similar format you guys should live broadcast his reaction. It would be like that scene with George C Scott from Hardcore.
Damn, now I have to throw out my spec script for MANatee.
Same with my gender bending script Albert/Alberta.
Fuck you quitters, me and Rob Schneider are gonna get “Sir Sketchy Juan” made if it takes our last Loonie.
If it’s a sequel to A Million To Juan then you can have all my Loonies.
Vince what kept you from giving it an F-?
I just can’t believe this happened, that people poured money into it (maybe not a LOTR scale budget, but still LOT’s of money for us small-folk) what’s the scheme? Maybe it has some MKUltra type programming or something, I feel that there’s a deeper story here. Something hidden that only the initiated know about.
Not much, but Michael Parks is a good actor. The first five minutes and one or two minutes in the last bit were decent. There may have been *something* here. It was just padded. I didn’t hate it as much as A Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III, let’s put it that way.
I wonder if financiers look at something like this and see “cult film” potential? Similar to the monetization of awesomely bad movies like The Room
It’s an easy choice, Smith has a huge fan base. I’d finance this film.
@Vince Mancini
I’m sure a lot of his fans are plus-sized but does that really matter financially?
Here’s a thing about Manitoba that you probably didn’t know that one of my friends from elsewhere finds hilarious: The ritziest neighbourhood of our capital city is literally called Tuxedo.
Anyway, Kevin Smith can go blow himself.
They need to make Tuxedo Mask they’re mascot.
I think I’m going to see this tonight.
I imagine this movie is as horrible as you’ve described, but that caption of Long in the wheelchair is glorious.
A couple of things bother me about Kevin Smith. One, he’s fucking lazy. I liked Clerks, but everything after that has been Clerks with a bigger budget. He hasn’t tried to get better as a writer or a director, but when he catches shit for it he pretends it’s his style.
Two: Kevin, you and Joe Rogan and every stoner who started smoking weed in their 30’s and thinks it’s “MAGICAL” need to stop. We all started smoking weed in high school and grew out of it. Just because you read a lot about it doesn’t mean you have a better handle of its effects/benefits than everyone else. Please, shut the fuck up. Smoking weed doesn’t make you cool or deep or insightful. It makes you annoying. You’re the drug version of CrossFitters.
I would say the only thing he’s done after Clerks that was even remotely like Clerks was Clerks 2, maybe Mallrats. But Dogma, Zach and Miri, Chasing Amy, Cop Out, Jay and Silent Bob, RED STATE, this walrus shit……nothing like Clerks.
@MagSeven I haven’t seen Cop Out, Red State, or Zach and Miri, but Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay Silent Bob are all the exactly same: actors stand around and espouse their world views. They don’t really converse, they just take turns talking.
Other than Clerks is about shitty jobs and Dogma’s about religion, the movies are exactly the same.
You know what I hate about this comment? Nothing. I lol’ed at work. Thank you, @Kungjitsu.
I just cut/paste this and sent it to my mom because she works at a gym and all she does is bitch about CrossFitters – she gives zero F’s about Kevin Smith, but she will appreciate your disdain for the CrossFit cult.
I’ve never really gotten the appeal of Kevin Smith. But, I did enjoy Red State. It was bat shit crazy and the premise was interesting. That’s his only movie I’ve ever really enjoyed though.
What with Michael Parks and it being a horror movie I was hoping Tusk would be of that caliber (but with a better ending).
This just makes me miss when Cronenberg was into body horror shit.
I enjoy about half of Smith’s work, and thought he made a pretty big leap in technical skill with Red State, but god damn every review i read about this thing just kills more and more of my desire to see it.
A little bummed to hear all this, actually… I read an early version of the script, that had very little Canada joke stuff, with just a couple quick scenes before Wallace meets Michael Park’s Sea Captain. And their parlor discussion was quite long winded, taking up the bulk of the first half of the film, in part to keep the budget down I imagine — as this was originally going to be a micro-b, but I thought very well written. I loved Michael Parks in Red State; and imagined he would kill it in this role. Also think Red State was his best directed movie, by a lot, and thought Parks was fantastic in it.
I really enjoyed meeting with Kevin on this film, he was a lot of fun to trade stories with and was really friendly, and I nearly got involved when it was a smaller budget (bigger producers than I ultimately took it over) I liked Chasing Amy, Mallrats and Dogma in parts…never heard one of his podcasts however…
That post went live as I was writing it…alas… Micro-b was micro-budget, which I was typing as the comment decided to load…before I could finish the post. In any event, not particularly a fanboy, nor a fan a Clerks (never saw the sequel), don’t follow his podcasts or any of his speaking tours. But can speak from experience he is a nice dude. And yes, travels with many jorts and hockey jerseys, a fresh and likely near identical one for each day… Hate him if y’all like, but he isn’t hating back. He is cool.
One last detail, the French detective Guy Lapoint (or whatever his last name) barely existed in the early version, and was written for Quentin Tarantino (who was supportive of Red State). But was likely expanded and perhaps greatly improvised once they got Depp (I would imagine).
I honestly have no intention of ever seeing this movie. Can you just tell us what fucked up shit he does to Justin Long?
I believe he did:
“So Justin Long plays a podcaster who goes to Canada to meet an old seaman who ends up turning him into a walrus. That’s the whole story. I’d say spoiler alert, but anyone who knows anything about this project already knows that’s the story.”
They make Wallace (Justin Long) out to be the most stereotypical american (POS who only cares about himself and hates hockey) so I suppose you’re suppose to feel like deserves what happens to him but it’s pretty fucked up. I would give it a C just on that part alone. The back story on why he turns people into Mr. Tusk is pretty stupid and over the top. Johnny Depp’s character was was sort of funny.
Is there even any real drama involved with Long being transformed?
The whole thing felt to me like when a pothead tells you a joke. They keep getting lost, having to repeat themselves and they can’t stop laughing so by the end you realize they gave away the punchline ten minutes ago and you can’t even fake a laugh it was so bad. I was there with a clerks t shirt wearing guy who walked out with sadness in his jorts (the jorts being with the smith folk hold their hearts’)
I can’t tell. Is this a movie set in Canada but shot in Louisiana for the tax credits?
Close. North Carolina.
I would like to see Uwe Boll, Kevin Smith, and M. Night Shyamalan cage fight each other a ham sandwich only to have to take on Michael Bay in the Final Round. The winner never gets to make a movie again but get’s to eat that ham sandwich.
Don’t overdo the Smith hate. Forced to pick one of those four directors only for the rest of my life, it’s an easy choice.
Kevin Smith shot Tusk in 15 days STONED.
Fact.
As a Canadian, I applaud your lampooning of Kevin Smith’s Canada “jokes.” The guy ruined Degrassi- known as Canada’s Game of Thrones- and it nearly killed me. Thank goodness for my free healthcare.
Ruined it how? That show is terrible MTV teen bs. Did it get canceled? That would be an improvement.
Relevant!
[www.youtube.com]
I have never been more proud of my country.
The Emperor Wears No Jorts
Am I late for the Kevin Smith Circle Jerk? Can I be the pivot man?
I have no plans to ever see this movie. I’ve lived in Canada the last few years and, to be fair, they dont seem to have a much more developed sense of Candian humor than what ylu describe herr Vince. The content they produce for the Canadian viewers is pretty bad. Therr are a few okay drama/scifi options from time to time.
the US ain’t doing much better
and they at least gave us Kids in the Hall, Trailer Park Boys, etc.
What are you talking about? The US may have shitty comedies but at least they have good ones. Trailer Park Boys is unwatchable.
I remember liking Trailer Park Boys when I was in High School, but I don’t know how well it would hold up now that I am older.
Trailer Park Boys?!?! Troll away, Canuck.
If you think Trailer Park Boys is unwatchable, there’s a shitstorm a-brewin’ and it is heading your way. Julian, Ricky, and Bubbles rule.
I hoped maybe it was bad good like The Human Centipede 2. Color me disappointed.
Wait a minute. I thought they were called convenience stores. Have I been getting this wrong my entire life?
“Critics are like eunuchs in a harem: they know how it’s done, they’ve seen it done every day, but they’re unable to do it themselves” – Brendan Behan
THATS NOT WHAT YR MOM SAID BRAH
If critics are like eunuchs, and you’re critiquing the critic, what does that make you?
he buys his cravat’s at dress barn.