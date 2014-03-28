‘Noah’ Review: 40 Odd Days Of Incest

Noah Is A Bloated, Beautiful Mess (Like Russell Crowe)
Noah isn’t for everyone, but it’s a perfect movie for those of us who believe obsession is a certain kind of genius. Darren Aronofsky’s obsession? His impossible task? Making sense of the Bible. Noah’s story is simple enough if you leave out the details, which I imagine many true believers would suggest that you do. Plot holes? Story doesn’t track? That’s where faith comes in! (I do remember some bits of church from childhood). God tells Noah to build a boat, Noah builds it, everyone else sucks so they die, and Noah lives happily ever after, the end. Epilogue: 6,000 years of incest, then you.
Aronofsky seems to want to believe the story, but as a storyteller himself, he can’t let go of the details. Exactly how did God speak to Noah, and how often? Did Noah resent God for leaving him to separate righteous from wicked, or did he get a bit of a God complex himself? When he saw the sinners raping each other, did he want to save the rapees or did he just say screw it all and take off in his boat?
To watch Noah is to see Darren Aronofsky earnestly trying to resolve these thorny questions, to flesh out a Bible story that doesn’t necessarily make a ton of sense in the original version. To make it work in a way that’s true for him. To understand an Old Testament God who, as written, might’ve been kind of an asshole (note: I learned this mostly from an old Lewis Black bit). It’s a movie that posits the profound hypothesis that maybe mankind is forever cursed to destroy God’s creations because of our irrational love of our own progeny. That’s a pretty heavy thought, and to see it come from a movie full of prehistoric hoodies, pregnancy tests performed using a magic leaf, and CGI rock people voiced by Nick Nolte, is completely, righteously, gloriously f*cking insane. It’s spectacle at its best. Silly, but silly in the way that the universe is profoundly silly. And let’s be honest, Nick Nolte was born to voice a rock person.
Noah is such a magnificent whatsit that Paramount has no idea what to do with it. They screened it at a last-minute showing (usually these things are decided weeks in advance) held at 11 am, two days before the release. A sure sign that they were either terrified of what people might write about it or just couldn’t make a decision about how to sell it. I think the studio heads, possibly in a fit of cocaine-induced optimism, thought they were getting a big budget action movie where Noah would growl “GET OFF MY BOAT!” like Harrison Ford in Air Force One applied to some Biblical terrorist (Ark Force One?). And that, because it was a Bible story, flyover state pastors would funnel their shit-kicking congregants in by the bus load to see it. Instead, they got moral complexity and a “hero” who looks like he might end up murdering his own family. Most action movies paint the protagonist’s single-minded quest to protect his family as the ultimate virtue. What Noah presupposes is, what it if isn’t? In fact, what if it putting your children above all else was actually the root of all sin? Instead of a movie about the word of God, they got one man’s big budget manic episode that only just manages to find a messy sort of closure at the end of three hours. I love that.
Noah begins like that Biblical action movie. Noah and his family are the last of the righteous, hemmed in on all sides by the murderous descendants of Cain, led by Ray Winstone, who kills Noah’s father over a snake skin and runs a network of mining towns dedicated to raping the Earth of its minerals and women of their virtue. Meanwhile, Noah’s family are vegetarians, living off the fat of the land, away from the sinful cities. One day, a sort of baby deer/armadillo-looking animal with an arrowhead stuck in its side runs into Noah’s camp, and Noah tries to save it from the evil hunters. They attack him, but he channels his righteousness into skull crunching punches and deadly kicks. One hunter lies broken on the ground, helpless, demanding of Noah (reasonably so, really), “What do you want?”
“Justice,” growls Noah Crowe. The scene cuts to black, leaving it up to our imaginations whether Noah ended up murdering that last guy in cold blood, to say nothing of how he might’ve managed to grow so meat pie stout and lager bloated on a vegan diet of berries and asskicking.
From there, Noah has a vision of the flood, and takes his sons with him up to the mountain to seek guidance from his grandfather, Methuselah, played by Anthony Hopkins (who, according to movies, is the father of all deities and important people). Methuselah asks his great grandson what he likes best in life, and rather than answer “to crush my enemies, to see them driven before me, to hear the lamentations of their women,” the innocent tyke says “berries.” Methuselah strokes his beard and agrees that, yes, berries are totally bitchin, and proceeds to spend the rest of the movie doing nothing but foraging for berries. The first shot after the flood? Noah, picking some goddamned berries. I swear, this entire movie is just propaganda for Big Berry.
But before that, Methuselah gets Noah messed up on peyote tea to help him better understand the word of God, which spurs Noah to build his ark, with help from the giant rock people (don’t ask). Noah plants some magic God beans, and the Earth spouts geysers and a great forest with which to build the ark. Noah and the rock people set to work building, but before long, Ray Winstone and company find them, and set up a rival camp in the forest, where they spend their days raping each other and tearing God’s creatures limb from limb and eating them raw. At one point, a guy actually trades a goat-thing for a young girl. Berries for the righteous, rape-meat for the sinners, seems to be the message here.
I do think Aronofsky could’ve gotten a little more creative with the kinds of animals the rapists slaughtered for food, as every animal that didn’t make it on the ark becomes a handy explanation for why it doesn’t exist anymore. Oh dang, now they’re eating the centaurs, and so forth.
Also, either Noah’s three sons are going to have to find wives amongst the rape camp or there’s going to be a loooot of incest going on in the post-flood world. Aronofsky doesn’t shy away from any of these niggling details, but instead sort of follows them to their logical conclusions, which of course aren’t very logical at all. The movie is a big mess in the third act. How could it not be? The mess is the beauty of it. (One question that’s never addressed, why is everyone white? Did black people come later? Wouldn’t Noah have to have had a few black wives or kids? Some questions about this story are simply impossible to answer).
It stumbles in a few places, to be sure – I’ve never been able to see Emma Watson as anything but “Emma Watson acting”, perhaps this is a personal problem – but, almost miraculously, it comes to a somewhat touching conclusion. That our stupid love of our offspring is both our undoing and what makes us human. There’s more than a little Rust Cohle in this Noah.
There’s a subplot about Ham (by which I refer to Noah’s son, played by Logan Lerman, not Russell Crowe’s favorite garnish) that doesn’t quite make sense. But honestly, have you ever read anything about Ham? Ham’s offspring were apparently cursed, either because he walked in on his naked, drunk dad, or because he walked in on his naked, drunk dad and buttf*cked him, or… something. The true meaning of this story has likely been forever lost in translation, beyond what you make of it yourself. Which, of course, is exactly what Aronofsky has done.
In Noah, Ham walks away saying “Maybe we’ll learn to be kind,” and I don’t know what the hell that story was supposed to mean, but despite its warts and disappointing lack of father sodomy, I thought it was a nice statement. The movie should’ve ended right there.
GRADE: B+
—
So that’s a Yesah to Noah? LOLZOCAUST
@ Vince….Gloriously fucking insane? Silly ? A Spectacle ?
Hmmm…..sounds a lot like the Bible
“Ham (… Noah’s son… not Russell Crowe’s favorite garnish)”
Jesus. I’m seeing this on Sunday and expect to be violently elbowed in the ribs when I burst out laughing whenever someone says “Ham”.
It’s a bit weird to think about the old bible names that lasted and those that didn’t. Jacob or David: ok. Ham or Lot: don’t be ridiculous.
@Schnitzel_bob don’t those crazy Scots still name their kids “Hamish”?
Wikipedia says Hamish is derived from the Scottish Gaelic equivalent of James.
On a somewhat related note, Spaniards have got some fucking nerve, throwing the name Jesus around like that.
@Al Hamish is my new go-to answer when asked about my religious affiliation.
@silance it’s also Russell Crowe’s go-to answer when asked how he’s feeling.
Russell Crowe peruses Noah script, sees the word “Ham” repeated throughout.
“I’ll take it!”
*throws phone at a concierge, sound of garbage cans falling and cat yowl in background*
Russell Crowe’s next musical role will be as Burger King Arthur in Ham-a-Lot.
black people come from the Curse of Ham, Vincenzo why you not-a listen to your Nonnas stories?
I believe dark skin was the mark of Cain in Mormonism.
we’re talking real religion here not made up bullshit like mormonism
it might blow your mind to hear this but ALL religions are made up, just like ALL language are made up
if we’re talking english right now and understanding each other then how is it made up? Nigga you just blew my mind right now
“Siri, how come black people…”
I thought black people came from Africa?
Good Vibrations were the mark of marky.
The Curse of Ham is that it always runs out so fast :-(
Black people don’t come from the Curse of Ham. Hypertension comes from the Curse of Ham.
Vince, Dean Cain doesn’t have dark skin and I don’t think he’s a Mormon.
Pssst… Hey Vince… Harrison Ford wasn’t in Executive Decision, he said “Get off my plane” to Gary Oldman in Airforce One.
::Wedgies self::
Not after 9/11. It changed everything.
@silance
Mostly thanks to Mahky Mahk.
@The Surly Badger ….I am eagerly awaiting the epic blockbuster production of The Garden of Eden, wherein god proclaims- “Get this mother fucking snake out of my garden !!”
Everyone knows that there was one united whitish post-great-flood humanity until they decided to build the Tower of Babel, at which point God performed a miracle and all at once caused people to have various languages and races and cultures so the people wouldn’t be able to understand each other and scattered these newly diverse peoples all over the Earth.
Interesting. You know how the Devil will hook you up with whatever you want but that thing will ultimately lead to your destruction? That’s what God did with the Tower of Babel. “OK guys, here’s this rainbow, my sign of my promise to stop wiping ya’ll out.” Then he turns everyone different colors so they’ll just do the killing themselves.
“You know how the Devil will hook you up with whatever you want but that thing will ultimately lead to your destruction?”
Reminds you of someone else (maybe not so much someone else) who may or may not have been born in Hawaii – or Kenya, whatever.
But he loves you.
@Nose picker …. and needs money!
“You know how the Devil will hook you up with whatever you want but that thing will ultimately lead to your destruction?”
Everyone wants reassurance that they are very important along with guarantees that they will live forever.
Religion provides us with these comforting lies (because no one is important, and everyone will surely die). The “Devil” you speak of is none other than your god.
The Christian entities of God and Satan are twins, not foils. One merely lacks the conviction to punish you for not doing things his way.
“Meat pie stout and lager bloated” is my new male ideal. With the discipline of a Buddhist monk I will devote my life to its attainment.
“At one point, a guy actually trades a goat-thing for a young girl.”
Given the kind of people who are dumb enough to take the stoy literally(and the movie literally)
Wouldnt it make more sense for the rapis to want to rape the goat thing?
KNOW YOUR MISSISSPPI AUDIENCE ARONOKSKY! YOU CHRIST KILLING JOO!
Um, hi, “rape”? Don’t play coy, goat. Your lips say “baaa” but your eyes say “yes.”
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. ….absolutely brilliant!!
I don’t think goat rape is considered legitimate rape. Then again, I don’t live in Mississippi.
CGI rock people voiced by Nick Nolte > CCR rock people voiced by John Fogerty
CGI rock people voiced by Nick Nolte > CCR rock people voiced by John Fogerty > CGI wood people voiced by Vin Diesel
Aaaahh, ham . . . Nature’s candy.
Big Berry at it again. When will be free from those fatcats?
have you seen the prices they are charging to dip a berry in chocolate these days?!?!? Fuck big berry… then again, I love a fuckin smoothie.
In the film the Ark doesn’t come to rest on Mt. Ararat, it stops at Knott’s Berry Farm.
Bildeberry controls all the media. They just fool you into thinking berries are “healthy”, but they’re really poisoning you.
Well, everyone knows Custer died at Little Bighorn.
Noah would like to know exactly where this custard is.
what this story presupposes is maybe the ham was forced on Russel Crowe instead of the other way around?
This sounds great, it’s making me rock hard.
ROCK PEOPLE
TASTE LIKE ROCKS
TALK LIKE PEOPLE
ROCK PEOPLE
So the bible completely ignores Asians? There’s your checkmate right there.
Technically the Bible takes place almost entirely in Asia.
Spoiler jokes
Huh, I’d watch this shit.
This movie sounds like “Munich” for vegans. I’m not sure how I feel about that, but it’s hard to root for the other side when they’re violating goats. I mean, that’s just low class if you’ve got all the animals to choose from.
I don’t know, man. It’s a well known fact that goats are the least litigious members of the animal kingdom.
Did you ever notice how many vegetarians are fat people? Like a lot more than you’d expect. Fuck big vegetable.
And Goat Simulator was just released. COINCIDENCE? I DONT THINK SO!
@OhMyBalls: Tell me more about that. Also, I’m not a cop. Cops are required to tell you if they are. So tell. me. aaallll about it.
@JTRO : only difference being that Palestinians did in fact straight up merc the Israeli Olympic Team at the Olympic Village and Airstrip, and the story of the Flood never happened, besides that, yeah, completely the same
@AB, the problem is cheese pizza and bean burritos are still technically vegetarian.
One question: did they get rid of the 6 armed 11 ft tall angels people kept talking about after early screenings?
That’s what the rock people are. When they fell to earth they were encased in the filth of the world and lost their wings, or something to that effect. The extra “arms” are their (now broken) wings. I think.
@pissedoffcrawdad Well now that just wouldn’t be believable.
Movie was surprisingly rad.
“Ham’s offspring were apparently cursed, either because he walked in on his naked, drunk dad, or because he walked in on his naked, drunk dad and buttf*cked him, or… something.”
Come on, dude. Ham fisted.
COTW!
+1 knuckle
I liked this movie better when it was Take Shelter with Michael Shannon.
I think it would have been better if after that first raindrop plopped on Noah’s head a flower popped out of it.
I’d also like to think that the pregnancy test was called an E-P-Tealeaf test.
Wow, I . . . actually want to see this movie, now!
I think the simplest answer to the “Isn’t that just a bunch of incest?” questions that come up with Noah and with Adam and Eve, is that God also created a bunch of other people, and they just weren’t interesting enough to be written about in the Bible.
Also answers the race questions.
The “other people God created” weren’t interesting enough to be written about in the sense that nothing outside of a five mile radius from where the peyote-tripper-du-jour (i.e. Old Testament prophet) found himself at the present moment was worthy of writing down.
I think the tagline for this should be “No Rain, No Pain.”
Nick Nolte was born to voice a rock-person because Nick Nolte is a rock-person
The curse of Ham is that it always looks and smells better than it tastes.
The curse of Pam is cocaine. But her tits look great, so no one’s complaining. Much.
The curse of Damn is obvious.
The curse of Sam is that he loved one who couldn’t love him back
Put your foot down Noah Crowe!
The curse of Wham! was Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.
This made me laugh…it shouldn’t have, but it did. Damn you, Al.
I get the rock monsters, but whither Artax?
I’ve said it before with “Smallville” and I’ll say it now with “Noah”:
Did they even bother to read the source material?!
Of course not. There’s perfectly good cocaine to smell.
Does Emma Watson get naked? No? I’ll pass then.
I would imagine the Bible Belt apptoves of the incest subtext.
*approves
Don’t worry; the Bible Belt spelled it the same way.
Crowe also played an ass kicking pacifist in Man of Steel. Also knew how to ride giant bugs.
The curse of Jam is to have [www.youtube.com] stuck in your head for all eternity. It’s one of the cooler curses out there.
I thought the Curse of Jam was chunky peanut butter.
Well, I’m, at most, an amateur curseologist, so I can’t rule-out the possibility that there are two different Curses of Jam.
So, that makes the Curse of Spam the bane of all sandwich treats?
Blessed are the cheese and ham makers
I don’t think they promoted this flick properly. This is the ad BurnsyFan woulda ran:
“Acid rain. Drug addiction. International Terrorism. Freeway killers.
Now, more than ever… we must remember, the true meaning of the flood apocalypse.
Don’t miss The Bible’s immortal classic, ‘NOAH’,
…your LIFE just might DEPEND on IT!!!”
But the intro narrative should go…..” In a world of magical forests where sons anally violate drunken dads…….”
I assume, naturally, that the Hollywood sequel to “Noah” is “Elisha”.
“So the waters were healed unto this day, according to the saying of Elisha which he spake. And he went up from thence unto Bethel: and as he was going up by the way, there came forth **little children** out of the city, and mocked him, and said unto him, Go up, thou bald head; go up, thou bald head.”
What happens next?
A) the prophet goes along with his business because little kids don’t have social awareness, and he’s a badass prophet who has an open line of communication with the CEO of the universe
ORRRRRRRRR
“And he turned back, and looked on them, and cursed them in the name of the Lord. And there came forth two she bears out of the wood, and mauled forty-two of the boys.”
Not even the best part. The next verse is:
“And he went on to Mount Carmel, and from there returned to Samaria.”
We don’t bury these hoes, bruh. We don’t bury these hoes.
Look, I can ignore the futuristic clothing and the six-armed rock angels, because really, how long would it have taken Noah and his clan to build an ark by themselves?
The environmental message is annoying because it’s not something which would occur to an Old Testament dude following the Word of God. The same, I think, of the vegan diet.
Sure, Aussies and Brits don’t make for the best Middle Easterners, but again, that’s something I can overlook, because Hollywood.
I kind of want to see this, but with muted expectations.
Keep those expectations muted, and you might enjoy this movie. I didn’t find it overly-preachy re. environmentalism…. much – nor was I offended based on any of the religion/mythology it is accused of exploiting.
It was a fun movie you might like, if you enjoyed The Clash of the Titans or the Poseidon Adventure, or Deep Rising.
hmmm….MN State Parks boast a stone age copper mine. Dinosaur State Park boasts both human footprints, ( multiple sites and multiple sets of tracks ) giant footprints ( also multiple tracks and multiple sites ) and various dino tracks ( both by themselves, alongside ‘humans’ and some over humans ) in the same cetaceous period strata. Not to mention the megalithic or monolithic builders were moving stones we do not currently have the tech to quarry nor move much less erect/build without breaking them… So, I do not think the past you are thinking of matches any real history. :D
I just saw the movie, and I swear to God, there’s a scene where Russell Crowe is in the middle of a huge crowd, repeatedly screaming “HAM!” at the top of his lungs. I’m genuinely shocked that Vince didn’t mention this critical intel.
I just saw it too, and that’s the part when I started struggling so hard to suppress an outburst of laughter my friend thought I was having a seizure. Damn you, Vince.
May Allah bless you, Al. Because I just burst out into a fit of laughter thinking about it.
“And he went on to Mount Carmel, and from there returned to Samaria.”
I don’t know much about the bible, but I know a lot about Samaria !
Gozar the Gozarian, famed god of destruction from ancient Samaria and
Conan of Samaria – So the sequel to Noah is gonna be fuckin’ AWESOME !!!
Abraham’s seven sons would later go on to become each of the different races, i.e. black people.
Is there any singing?
“God said to Noah, ‘there’s gonna be a floody, floody’
Rain came down, it started to get muddy, muddy
Get those animals *clap* out on the arky, arky”
Yes, actually. There’s a lullaby that’s used to emotional, dramatic effect.
Good review, Vince. Having seen the movie now, I don’t understand what all the fuss is about. The story of Noah occupies a little over 4 chapters in the Book of Genesis, so there had to be liberties taken in order to make the story a story. I think the liberties Aronofsky takes it are creative and ultimately still land where the Bible does from a thematic standpoint.
I also didn’t think the environmental angle was too heavy-handed. Noah is portrayed as a bit more of a modern hippie than he likely would have been, but his blind devotion and unyielding commitment to that mindset is one of the big conflicts of the film, and serves as his tragic flaw. So if anything, I think the movie warns of danger of material pursuit on the villains’ side, but also the danger of unchecked religious fervor on Noah’s side.
Anyway. Good movie, and a good review. Happy Monday!
My fiance and I have been on a vegan diet for two years. He is very muscular and I’m curvy and in shape. It’s a real misconception that you can’t be buff on a vegan diet. The thing is, everything that is in the animals people eat came from plants the animals ate. All nutrition comes from plants, including all protein. This is what builds the animals we eat. So absolutely Noah could be a large muscular man on a vegan diet.
i’m so totally seeing it, now…[ok. whatever. i was gonna see it anyway]
thanks lince.
I just saw it and Vince’s review is spot on. To me the movie felt like someone pulled out my spine and then proceeded to show me every single nuance of my vertebrae as if it was a term paper. Kind of like when Predator peeled off Billy’s back and then kicked the rest of the carcas off the tree while cackling like a maniac.