REVIEW: ‘Out of the Furnace,’ AKA ‘Bad Springsteen Song: The Movie’

Out of the Furnace is like a Springsteen wannabe that does a lot of singin’ about broken down veterans and boarded up factories, but never quite finds the chorus. It’s a “downtrodden” piece so slapdash that all the brooding feels unearned, full of “dramatic” monologues more likely to evoke dismissive wanking than tears. Authentic dour is one thing, but derivative dour always feels like the worst kind of fashionable phony baloney bullshit. Furnace’s wallowing in the well-traveled world of blue-collar rust belt masculinity is so sloppily rendered that it feels like tourism, like it was written by someone who heard about it in some Bon Jovar Mellencamp medley, working class poverty pimped out to sell flannel.
That’s not to say writers Scott Cooper and Brad Inglesby don’t know the world they’re writing, it’s just that their story doesn’t really track. So when all the pretty actors stand around looking sad, the writing isn’t good enough for us to understand why, and it kind of just feels like they’re doing it because it looks cinematic. Stand back, everyone! Christian’s about to stare wistfully into a sunset again!
Christian Bale plays Russell Baze, a tattooed Mcbeardy from Braddock, Pennsylvania. He works in the same steel mill that his dying daddy worked for. Working for his woman (Zoe Saldana), he brings home his pay. So tough, so tough. His brother Casey Affleck, an unemployed ex-Army grunt, likes to gamble with money he borrows from gangsters, though before long he gets stop-lossed back into another tour in Iraq. He’s bitter about it, but Christian, the good brother, says they’ve gotta hold on, to what they’ve got. They’ve got each other, and that’s a lot. It doesn’t make a difference if they make it or not.
Ooh yeah, they say life goes on, long after the thrill of livin’ is gone.
One day, while driving home in his beat up pick-up truck (of course), after paying off one of his jackass, ne’er-do-well brother’s debts, Bale/Baze has an accident that lands him in prison† (slightly spoilery explanation in footnote). Problem is, reasons he might go to jail for this accident aren’t well enough explained, so it sort of just feels like fashionable melancholy, something that happens just because. “And now this guy has to suffer for some reason. Maybe drunk driving? Who cares, f*ck you!”
A story that tracks makes you believe. One that doesn’t asks you to make excuses for it.
Once Christian Bale gets out of prison, he returns home to find his woman dunt run off and his kid brother mixed up in some kind of underground shirtless slap fighting league that operates out of spark factories. Casey Affleck comes home one day with his face all busted up after taking a wicked beating from a black guy. “What were you doing?” Bale asks him.
“I was out with friends,” Affleck says.
“Your friends play rough,” Bale says.
Then later, Bale finds Affleck’s bloody knuckle wraps in the trash and confronts him about his fighting. Because apparently, the coming-home-with-a-face-full-of-black-eyes thing wasn’t already enough of a tip off vis a vis fighting. Not exactly quick on the uptake, this guy.
Affleck eventually begs his ersatz manager played by Willem Dafoe to get him a fight over in hillbilly country, which is run by Woody Harrelson’s character. Who we know is a bad dude because the movie opened with him shoving a whole hot dog down his poor girlfriend’s throat for no reason at all. Oh, and also because he has “F*CK YOU” tattooed on his hands. And we know Casey getting mixed up with these hillbillies is probably a bad idea, because he has “DOOMED MARTYR” tattooed on his forehead. Also, he kept saying all his lines through a picture of Eric Roberts from Pope of Greenwich Village taped to a popsicle stick, which I thought was weird.
So then ol’ F.U. Harrelson makes Affleck promise to throw the fight, even though it’s a little unclear how anyone’s going to make money off some nobody throwing a fight that takes place on the dirt floor of a barn with 20 hillbillies standing around. Because Snatch, I guess. Later there’s a betrayal scene, where the motives make even less sense. Still, Harrelson manages to strike an enjoyably goofy, pulpy tone that the rest of the movie desperately needed. Cheesy fun would’ve been welcome, because it sure doesn’t work as a drama. A story about these hill people and their curious slap-fight based economy might’ve been interesting. Instead, we get a half-baked revenge story with a predictable, limp dicked ending.
Scott Cooper has become somewhat known as a director who makes his actors look good after Crazy Heart earned an Oscar nomination for Maggie Gyllenhaal and a win for Jeff Bridges back in 2009. Making the actors look good seems to be the sole purpose and focus of Out of the Furnace, with Drama with a capital D borrowed from classic dramas, almost as an afterthought (sample dialog: “What’s wrong with workin’ at the mill, huh? It was good enough for dad!”).
Some people will forgive a lot for “good acting,” as evidenced by the conversation I overheard on the way out of the theater, from a group of late 20-something couples. “It was, like, really powerful.” “Yeah, I mean, the acting was good.” Then more quietly, “…It was really drawn out.”
Me, I saw an average student film, with characters chasing each other, someone has a gun for some reason, and a faux-meaningful wank of an ending. You can tell it didn’t even bother updating the sources from which it steals, because the characters spend the whole movie going to drive-in movies, talking on landlines, and watching TV on old tube sets even though none of it takes place before 2007. “Hey, Barkeep, you seen my kid brother?”
What are you asking him for? Send him a text. Even homeless people have smartphones.
Honestly, the best thing about Out of the Furnace was the liberal use of a classic Pearl Jam song. AAAAAAAH SEEE THE BIRRRRRRDS, AND THE RAAAAAHEEEEYHAAAAAAAAAAIIN. Had me underbite singing all day.
GRADE: C-
†We see Bale have one beer and one shot at a bar, and then, as he’s driving home, we see him slam his pick-up truck into a station wagon that was backed halfway out into a lane in which he had the right of way. There’s little to indicate that he’s drunk at this point and nothing to indicate he was at fault in the accident. And after it happens, he has to flag down a motorist, because no one in this goddamn movie has cell phones for some reason.
“The Pope of Greenwich Village” is a fantastic movie, I give it one thumbs up.
CHALEEEEEEEEEEE
Couldn’t Russell spare an L? Russel Blaze sounds baller.
Russel Blaze is what you call a guy with no arms and no legs in a burning pile of leaves.
I don’t care, I’ll watch anything with Woody Harrelson or Matt McC in it.
Sometimes I confuse their wild-eyed, grinning charisma.
There, I said it.
True Detective is a month away!
First the Counselor now this. I’m down to a Coen Bros movie about a folk singer (Not My Jam) and Jonah Hill’s fake teeth to save my holiday viewing season.
We’ve still got American Hustle, a Jason Reitman movie, Walter Mitty… no reason to fret yet, man.
Oh, and Spike Jonze.
Oh, and The Hobbit.
Wait, that’s just me? Oh, well that’s cool. I’ll just be over here.
I’m a firm believer of The Hobbit I’m gonna watch the shit out of that movie at 48fps
Funny story, heard from a PR rep that they’re not doing press screenings in 48 fps for this one because they were sick of critics only talking about the frame rate. I was like, yo, I could bash that turd for 2,000 words without even mentioning the frame rate if you want.
There’s also the Jack Ryan reboot with Kirk that nobody knows exists.
A Madea Christmas. Then leave the car running in the garage and take a nap. So weak outside of Hustle.
Not that I place a lot of faith in the RT score (hello, Indy 4) but the early reviews of Walter Mitty are pretty g*ddamn unkind. [www.rottentomatoes.com]
Can someone tell me why we’re supposed to be excited for Walter Mitty? I know nothing about it and the trailer just makes it look like a quirky rom-com.
Forgot about Hustle. Good call. As for Mitty, saying something is the new “Forrest Gump” will not get me in the theater.
PS- I’m just going to say it, Jenny was a vapid whore.
Mixhail: Walter Mitty is that movie for all us dreamers who day dream about living big adventures all day and want to go out and get involved with a big adventure for real, but are to afraid to do so, instead we are all going to watch “The Secrete Life of Walter Mitty” and wish that–for once–we could be Ben Stiller.
SKIP.
We’ll see about Mitty. But I will say that I’ve liked most of the movies Ben Stiller has directed. I dunno if he’ll be as good at drama as he is at comedy, but…
Mitty looks like a re-make of that stupid Charles Swan that I turned off after 20 mintues because it wasn’t good enough to sleep through.
I’m pretty well burnt on whatever genre Mitty fits into.
Patton Oswalt called Mitty an “epic comedy”. So maybe we don’t have to worry about him directing much drama in it.
AB: It is actually a remake of a film from 1947.
Nebraska. Bet on Nebraska.
It sure is:
[en.wikipedia.org]
ANCHORMAN 2!!!!!!!!
Cell phones are a problem for a lot of stories. It’s like people want to tell stories in the “classic” way with actual human interaction that doesn’t happen on a tiny screen and they haven’t always figured out a way to justify why that would happen in the real world.
I usually just go with it because I’d rather watch that even if it doesn’t make sense vs. a movie where people are on their phones all the time. But I get what you’re saying.
Actual human interaction, like gloveless boxing. Those were the days.
I don’t expect salt of the earth workin folk to all have big screen Samsungs with hella apps. But run-of-the-mill (so to speak) flip phones so you can call your weed guy? Not too much to expect.
I grew up near this rednecky location they are claiming. Everyone has a cell phone… and a pocket full of Oxy. (happy moved away long ago).
I was in a band in college called Pocket Full of Oxy . . .
@AB Justified could have been set there, you mean?
“I got my smart phone and a pocket full of oxy” is a great country western lyric.
Also side note, RELEASE MAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHYYYYYYY!!!!
Bruce’s too black sounding for Bale.
I’m so tired of all this traffic, I can’t wait to get Out Of The Furnace.
I mean you SAY it’s set in Braddock but I don’t see any women with neck tattoos of the Steelers logo smoking while holding a baby.
Their aren’t any bad Springsteen songs. ‘MURICA.
I’m a huge Springsteen fan but Glory Days makes me want to stab myself in the face.
Glory Days is an upbeat song about how everybody but Bruce peaked in high school. Dick move there, Boss.
I came in here to post the same thing.
Bad Springsteen song? Please. Even Glory Days is fun at a bar.
Only Springsteen song I’m not a big fan of is “The River.” Holy mother of God that song is draining.
Yeah but I dare you to listen to his story in the beginning of the 75/85 box set and not weep like a baby when the harmonica kicks in.
The one Springsteen song I like the most is Youngstown.
Was singing bits of Youngstown as I read this review. Sounds like a perfect match.
My daddy worked the furnaces, he kept ’em hotter than hell
I come home from ‘Nam, worked my way to scarfer, a job that’d suit the devil as well
Sounds like a CM Punk cameo away from being a WWE Films production.
So I guess this movie is an argument against raising the minimum wage, because, as I always suspected, as long as there are barns where poor people can beat the shit out of each other for cash off the books they don’t need our help.
I’ve actually been thinking of putting my money into barn-fighting. The market is just too unpredictable, and what you pay them, you know you’ll recoup by selling them pain killers. The biggest problem is marketing all these rifles and ATVs you end up collecting as collateral.
See there’s your mistake. You’ve gotta diversify: Cock fighting, backyard wrestling videos, youtube channels where someone rages about Obama and/or fires a lot of guns. Basically, you want a white trash mutual fund so that when the local meth market gets temporarily broken up by the DEA (sparking a crash in barn fights) you have something to cushion the blow.
You pull us in with a Springsteen reference in the title, but only parody Bon Jovi lyrics in the body? That’s a Jersey bait and switch. So disappointing.
There was some Coug in there too.
So does that mean Courtney Cox throws her tits on stage in this one too?
Dammit, I wanted this movie to be good. ‘Release’ during the trailer had my attention.
I’ll probably talk myself into liking it regardless just because they used Release.
me too. Pearl Jam played ‘Release’ when I saw them a few weeks back….fuck it was good.
Considering Vince hated The Counselor and I thought it was fantastic, I’m sure I’ll like this too. So many opinions, so little time.
The problem with The Counselor was that it was ambitious and it just didn’t feel like it came together for some people.
The problem with Out of the Furnace is that it is unoriginal in every way. If you have seen more than a couple hundred films before then you have seen this one. Multiple times. And quite frankly every one of them was better than this. This is effortless garbage.
Hated? I gave it a B. I thought it was an interesting failed experiment.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
The Counselor had complexity, and things viewers might react to in very different ways. Furnace has pretty much zero complexity.
The Counselor gave us ‘complexity’ in exchange for plot, character development, anything interesting happening ever, exposition, exposition about exposition, and, specifically, a terrible movie. I hate that thing so much.
To be fair, if there was any place I would believe only has landlines and no cell phones, it’d be rural Pennsylvania.
The weird thing was that their existence would be a plot point in one scene, and then they’d be conspicuously absent in the next. It was just bad writing.
Vince, you had me at Casey Affleck gets punched in the face. If this is the result of massive cocaine abuse by producers, then I will send all my cocaine to Hollywood forthwith!
Amish have cell phones, dude. That’s not even a joke.
There is a different homeless dude at an intersection by the freeway near my house every day. Last weekend this guy was holding up his “Vietnam Vet, god bless, anything will help, blah blah” cardboard sign in one hand an talking on his cell phone with the other. Also keep in mind that this guy was maybe in his late 40’s…pretty sure we were out of ‘nam by the earlyish 70’s making him like a maximum of 10 years old at the time? Seems legit. Hope somebody gave him money so he can keep his data plan.
When I said “homeless people have smart phones,” I wasn’t being at all hyperbolic. I have witnessed this firsthand. At the coffee shop in the shitty neighborhood I used to live in, homeless people would come in and charge their smart phones.
I wouldn’t be too surprised because Braddock is freaking horrible.
“Me, I saw an average student film, with characters chasing each other, someone has a gun for some reason, and a faux-meaningful wank of an ending.”
I feel like in 30-40 years, once he’s settled comfortably into his sunset years, all of Vince’s reviews are basically going to sound like this.
Your punishment for this comment should be having to watch this movie.
I was uncomfortable with the multiple references to wank/wanking in a hillbilly slap fighting movie that apparently has no chicks in it.
Vince have you considered stand up comedy? This is the single most hilarious reviews I have eve read and the comments are equally as entertaining. I really enjoyed this. I so tried to convince my husband to see American Hustle instead and during the movie I said, “I have a feeling this is going to have a stupid ending.” Low and behold, I was right. It was really slow. For some reason I was lead to believe there would be more action involving brothers fighting based on the trailers. I also agree that the acting was impeccable but the story wasn’t movie worthy. It rambled on with no point like you were just following some guy around doing his daily average routine. I was disappointed. I knew American Hustle would be better I just didn’t expect The Furnace to be so bad.
Oh how I hate not proof reading and then finding typos and looking like an illiterate idiot online…almost as much as I hate the fact that I’m in the bath tub pruning in lukewarm water because I can’t put down my iPad.
This was actually the working title for ‘Schindler’s List.’ True story.
I thought the performances were great but man I think I’m starting to grow weary of movies with dark subject matter.
If you would have just said Springsteen Song, The Movie…OK…but since there is no BAD Springsteen song, I am forced to put you in a virtual timeout. I will check back on you in 30 days to see if you have become worth reading. Until then…Happy Holidays!