The greatest compliment I can give Steven Spielberg is that he directs action so well that Ready Player One is legitimately thrilling for as long as you can ignore how culturally bankrupt it is. It’s hard to remember the last time a massive CGI setpiece was even tolerable, let alone compelling, and Spielberg does them so well here that they’re the highlight of the movie (which this reviewer saw in IMAX 3D). The action works so well as eye candy that it remains engaging despite carrying all the narrative weight of watching someone else play video games — which literally describes most of Ready Player One’s 140-minute runtime.
The film almost certainly succeeds far beyond the asinine-sounding book upon which it was based. But even so, fully enjoying Ready Player One requires extreme compartmentalization, the ability to separate the action, which is thrilling, from the content, which is utterly vacuous.
Ready Player One (the book) came out in 2011, at the high-water mark of the “nerd as cultural force” phenomenon. At the time, G4 was still going strong and Chris Hardwick had released a self-help book with a cover featuring Hardwick brandishing the word “nerd” written on his knuckles, promising to teach you “how to reach the next level (in real life).” Gamergate hadn’t happened yet, and there was still a widespread assumption that to be a “nerd” was to be sensitive and thoughtful, if obsessive and socially awkward. There were signs that this assumption was wildly misguided even then, especially if you’d spent any time actually hanging out with the obsessive and awkward. Discussing the culture’s failings at the time, a game developer friend of mine said the trouble with these consumer-as-identity folks was that they can “categorize but not synthesize.”
This describes Ready Player One to a T. Its story celebrates the ability to retain pieces of pop culture ephemera, but even in lionizing characters who devote their entire lives to it can’t come up with any plausible explanation of why this might be good. Even when depicting ways that it might be bad it seems blind to its own implications. It’s a movie where the main character delivers a stirring speech about all the friends he’s found in the virtual reality video game world — It’s even helped him find love! — at which his audience stands rapt in the streets, Spielberg-faced in agreement — Yeah! We have lots of virtual friends now too! — seemingly unconscious of the fact that they already had 20 potential real-world friends standing two feet away from them, if they’d only taken off the VR headsets and said hello. The film makes a half-hearted attempt to address the analog world (“The best thing about reality is… it’s real” is an actual line), but it’s so transparently tacked on that it only serves to further expose the creators’ disinterest in the world outside games.
The most damning critique I can give Spielberg is that even while he’s enough of a virtuoso to get me invested in someone else’s video game, he can’t identify the crushing void at the center of this narrative. He comes off a brilliant craftsman and a mediocre thinker.
Tye Sheridan plays Wade, aka Parzival, an orphan living in 2044 Columbus with his aunt and her abusive boyfriend in a vertical cluster of trailer parks called “The Stacks.” The world of The Stacks is one of the film’s only original inventions and easily its most compelling backdrop. But it’s almost a joke how little the narrative (the screenplay comes from Zak Penn and Ernest Cline adapting Cline’s novel) cares about the real world. Wade grew up “long after everyone had given up trying to fix things,” as he tells us in the opening voiceover, and nowadays they only hope to endure. All anyone cares about anymore is an elaborate Second Life-style video game/alternate reality called The Oasis.
Everything in the film is geared towards The Oasis. Its ’80s pop culture-obsessed creator, Halliday (Mark Rylance), became a trillionaire from it but has since died, and promised control over it (and his fortune) to whoever can follow his clues and find the “Easter Egg” hidden inside it. The bad guy, Sorrento (played by Ben Mendelsohn) runs an evil tech company with an army of numbered drones (“Sixers”) trying to find the egg so he can take over the Oasis and fill it with ads (a net neutrality parable?). Meanwhile, the good guys, Wade and his crew of “Gunters” (short for “egg hunters,” and unclear whether it’s also a reference to the Urban Dictionary portmanteau of “gut” and “c*nt”), also spend their days trying to find the egg. So, what do they want to do with it?
Wade’s character arc is roughly that he goes from wanting to get the Easter Egg so that he can become a trillionaire and “buy cool shit,” to being converted to something more by pretty Artemis (played by Thoroughbreds‘ Olivia Cooke, she’s a conventionally attractive redhead with an unconventional facial birthmark that only a sensitive nerd could overlook, wouldn’t you know) to try to “save The Oasis.” Saving the Oasis involves trying to get inside the head of The Oasis’ awkward but good-hearted Original Lonely Boy creator, Halliday — knowing his likes and dislikes (“The Shining was his 11th favorite horror movie!”) and where he met the proverbial One That Got Away.
It’s hard to remember the last time a massive CGI setpiece was even tolerable, let alone compelling
Guardians of the Galaxy 2, perhaps? I remember similar remarks in that review, though I’m not sure.
Yeah, I suppose Doctor Strange had a few too. But I cared more about the characters in those so it didn’t seem as impressive on a strictly visual level.
@Vince Mancini – so the point is less “the last time a massive CGI setpiece was even tolerable” and more “the last time a CGI setpiece *in an otherwise intolerable film* was tolerable?” Because I’m struggling to think of a time I’ve ever found that to be the case.
Yes, action that is worth it for its own sake. I also couldn’t think of a time I ever found that to be the case, which is what I said in the first place.
I finally watched that Valerian movie last night. Definitely the case there.
Well that was an excellent review.
Per usual, the Simpsons summed it up for me with Homer telling Lisa “Just because I don’t care doesn’t mean I don’t understand.”.
Me (wise): Yeah Vince is right, stupid nerds clapping like seals when they see a DeLorean.
Me (actual): “a game developer friend of mine said the trouble with these consumer-as-identity folks was that they can “categorize but not synthesize.”” THAT WAS BRET I recognize that HOORAY
This sounds like it will give me a headache. Similarly, with all this fuss about Facebook was that always the plan; to create a business platform where the consumer is the product? Is that touched on in The Social Network?
Wow. I didn’t realize how visceral Vince’s hatred for video games was in that Tomb Raider review. Show us on the dollie where the bad video game man touched you, Vince
I don’t think it’s a hatred of video games. I probably shouldn’t put words in his mouth, but I think it’s people like those who seek out the title “gamer” that Vince is deriding here. Like he said multiple times the idea of an identity defined by consumption has become something we all celebrate, but none of us are really sure why. As some one who spends more time than any adult should playing video games, I’m willing to attest that “gamers”, like other nerds, are so sensitive about their identity that they scream and cry whenever they don’t get exactly what they want. That kind of babyrage in adults over (for the most part) silly products created just to make money is something we’ve been deliberately taught we have a right to because it convinces us to spend more money on defending and perfecting our identity. Being around gamers as some one who just really likes video games but doesn’t feel the need to have a hissy fit when I don’t get what I want, it’s easy enough to see that the inculcation of consumerism as the definition of what it means to be a nerd or some other marginalized group won’t lead anywhere positive.
This doesn’t sound enjoyable and not really very different than the various empty-plot YA films of the past decade except with a better director. Brilliant craftsman/mediocre thinker is Spielberg’s forte.
Now to the meat of why I disagree: Your entire slant on this is based out of your own admittedly biased blind spot. You hate when people clap for mere “things”. But people do this to every form of pop culture performance art. People clap incessantly and scream and jump up and down when they go to a concert to see a band they’ve seen 20 times, and hear them play the same tired hit song they wrote 30 years ago. People go crazy watching their favorite sports teams, and yell the same chants at the opposing team, regardless of the fact that half the players swapped teams a year ago – as Seinfeld put it, “we root for laundry”. People cheer for touchstones of their life, typically more so of their youth, because it brings them joy to rekindle the sense memories associated with those moments. To that point – pop culture references do the same. Yeah yeah, it’s all “member berries” and it’s culturally devoid of true artistic significance. You know what? That’s ok. People go to the movies for the same reason they go to concerts and for the seam reason they go to Baseball games, because it feels good. If I want to be entertained, I’m not going to choose to watch some depressing, stiff, melancholy arthouse film by Aranofsky. I’m going to watch some silly action movie like this. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Frankly, you calling everyone who enjoys popcorn escapism a “schmuck” just because you have some unnatural aversion to video games and pop culture references is more of a condemnation of your own inability to enjoy things. I’m not saying this film is high art, or that you missed something in the narrative. You didn’t. But you missed the part of your sould that tells you not to be such a miserable prick. Maybe you should just quit reviewing movies altogether, and move on to just reviewing Burrito Trucks and TV food game shows. Pretty soon you’ll be lamenting the fact that Chip and Joanna Gaines are hanging up their toolbelts, like every other middle aged housefrau on the internet.
I really recommend you check out Vince’s review of Scott Pilgrim. It shows that if you have a strong story, unique storytelling style and compelling characterization you can look past (or at least accept) the so called “biases” against video games and comics that you think Vince has.
I’m assumed you’ve seen it, as you appear to be EXTREMELY ONLINE.
I really want to hate this movie, but I’d be lying if the set piece in that latest trailer featuring the Delorean speeding past a Last Action Hero Reference(!) while the Jurassic Park T-Rex tries to eat the Big Foot monster truck made me smile.
I assume it’s just going to be a giant member berry smoothie. Tastes great at the time but leaves me with a serious case of bubble guts an hour later.
That was another classic Vince review — and it pushed me to pass on this one.
