‘Game Night’ Is The Perfect Comedy For A Society That Can’t Tell Real From Fake

#Rachel McAdams #Jason Bateman #Filmdrunk Reviews
02.21.18 2 weeks ago 65 Comments

Warner Bros

It’s hard to say Game Night is entirely bad. I laughed a lot and its creators are clearly capable of crafting a joke. Yet they seem to have either an incomplete or an incredibly cynical conception of what a movie is.

In Game Night, the movie is not so much a medium for communicating and exploring thoughts and ideas as it is a device for reminding you of other movies you’ve seen. Remember that? I remember that. This is just like in that one movie where that thing happened. Game Night achieves its own goal, of becoming the most complete expression of Movie As Pattern Recognition Device.

This is a phenomenon that has been building for years across many different forms of media, from Celebrity Lip Sync Battle (I recognize that person! I recognize that song!) to the way audiences clap at every Stan Lee cameo in Marvel movies, presumably to show their friends that they too recognize Stan Lee. It’s a phenomenon that goes beyond even mere childhood nostalgia, so memorably sent up by South Park‘s running bit about ‘Member Berries.

Game Night applies pattern-recognition-as-ultimate-goal to the point that it’s almost a fractal. When one of the main characters did a line from Pulp Fiction, the whole audience I saw it with applauded. (We recognize that! We get the prize!) When Michael C. Hall showed up for a pivotal cameo, someone a few rows ahead of me loudly gasped, “That’s Dexter!”

It is Dexter! Remember Dexter? How much fun are you having right now!

There’s something elegant, or maybe just self-devouring, about creating that feeling of pattern recognition in a movie that’s overtly concerned with pattern recognition, a story that begins with the lead couple meeting at bar trivia. It both stars and is constructed for the type of person who approaches films like trivia questions. Only there’s no sense of critique or satire. Game Night doesn’t explore this feeling, it merely identifies it. It has recognized a pattern and now expects a prize, just like its target audience.

Warner Bros

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the writers behind Vacation and the Horrible Bosses movies, from a script by Mark Perez (Accepted, Herbie Fully Loaded) Game Night stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as Max and Annie, a game-loving couple who met by being the two most competitive people at bar trivia, and whose entire relationship has been formed and flourished in the fires of group games of Risk, Jenga, Scrabble, Taboo, Pictionary, etc. The opening games montage laying out their relationship is a nifty bit of succinct visual exposition (think Zack Snyder’s opening credits scene in The Watchmen) that offers a glimpse of what these filmmakers might be capable of, should they ever apply their talents to something less emotionally bankrupt.

Fast forward to Max and Annie living in suburban bliss in Anytown, USA. (A comedy deliberately set in a non-specific place is almost a red flag these days. Specifics are almost always funnier then generalities, and when you can’t even name your setting it’s like telegraphing the fact that you value middling jokes that won’t polarize over anything incisive). They’re trying to conceive, but Max’s sperm aren’t moving. “Is my semen the problem?” he asks.

“Oh, no, I love your semen,” the doctor, played by Camille Chen says.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rachel McAdams#Jason Bateman#Filmdrunk Reviews
TAGSFILMDRUNK REVIEWSgame nightJASON BATEMANJESSE PLEMONSRACHEL MCADAMS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP