‘Monuments Men’ Review: When Screwball Comedy Goes Wrong

Wink Wink Nudge Nudge Wank Puke
While George Clooney the actor is something of a known quantity these days — maybe not the absolute best, but always really good, like the McDonald’s french fries of actors — Clooney the director is more like a deserted, mom-and-pop taco joint. Romantic, quaint, and possibly delicious, but just as likely to give you crippling diarrhea. I’m sad to report, especially with this cast, that Clooney the director is back in Leatherheads form in The Monuments Men, a World War II drama that seems to exist solely so that Clooney can deliver schmaudlin voiceovers. “Schmaudlin” is a combination of schmaltzy and maudlin, by the way, and I invented it specifically for this movie.
There’s a fine line between “classic Hollywood” and “nauseatingly hokey” and Clooney has managed to sneak deep into the latter’s territory with this one. It tries to paper over its lack of plot detail with hammy jokes and earnest voiceovers set to tinkly piano music, but the story is so sloppily it told comes off like your boozy uncle giving a teary speech about you’re not sure what. Starring a murderer’s row of Clooney, Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, John Goodman, Jean Dujardin, Cate Blanchettt, and Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville, the cast has enough Oscar and Emmy statues between them that they could use them as bowling pins (with greased up starlets as balls, knowing Clooney, that old dog). But while Monuments Men must’ve had a hell of a wrap party, a movie never breaks out. It’s a movie that wants to wink and nudge before it’s even started telling the joke.
Clooney plays some kind of art historian tasked with leading a wacky band of Ocean’s 11 art experts into occupied territory, to take back stolen art from the Nazis and to keep priceless artifacts from being destroyed during the war. Monuments Men focuses so much on how wacky the band is, there’s hardly time to explain the actual mission. It’s so heavy on winks and aw shucks moments that the story could be about anything.
It seems that this year has seen a rash of movies that assume the audience isn’t interested in the details of the plot. The Counselor, for instance, had some kind of crazy drug deal involving a sewage truck filled with cocaine and different starter cables as macguffin, which might’ve been interesting if it hadn’t been glossed over in favor of more overwrought, nihilistic soliloquoys. In Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio starts to explain Jordan Belfort’s pump-and-dump schemes before cutting himself off, saying, “But… you don’t care about this part.”
You know what? I actually do. Wolf of Wall Street gets away with it and The Counselor somewhat less so, but generally speaking, I’d like to know the details of the protagonists’ plans in the movies that I’m watching. That’s the whole appeal of a heist movie, actually. The hijinks and the camaraderie are just the icing. Icing without cake is just cloying and pointless, like Monuments Men.
In Monuments Men, seven guys are supposed to protect the world’s priceless art in the midst of its greatest war. How are they going to do that? We never really find out, but we do get the old Private Pyle shot of Bill Murray struggling to climb an obstacle and Bob Balaban holding his gun in humorous ways. Instead of this awesomely complex story about trying to protect art from the Americans, who might accidentally bomb it; the Nazis, who might burn it or steal it; and from Russians who will also steal it, we get “haha, look at the old guys try to soldier!”
In one scene, the Nazis leave behind a cache of carefully preserved, meticulously packed art. “It’s a good thing they have more respect for art than they do people,” Clooney or someone says. Then in the next scene, the Nazis torch priceless Picassos with a flame thrower, apparently just to be dicks. How do we explain this dichotomy? If you’re Monuments Men, you don’t, you just do a gun finger at the camera, and maybe muss the audience’s hair and ask, “You doin’ okay there, pardner?” Charm is nice, but it isn’t a complete substitute for substance.
Clooney the director leaves out details about where his characters are and what exactly they’re supposed to be doing, while giving Clooney the actor at least three speeches about Why Art Is Worth Dying For, all set to tinkling, earnest piano music. In fact, Monuments Men might have the most obnoxious, overbearing score I’ve heard since Liar Liar, with the difference being that I actually liked Liar Liar. Every time Clooney has to give a big speech about Men Who Died For Art, it sounds like Harry Connick Jr. is warming up for a Christmas album in the background.
Basically, Monuments Men is a movie that wants to be dramatic and full of heartfelt moments where we earnestly mourn men who died while trying to protect art, while the group of artists who actually made the movie just look like they’re playing costume party grabass the entire time.
GRADE: D+
“Monuments Men might have the most obnoxious, overbearing score I’ve heard since Liar Liar”
And yet you claim to have seen War Horse.
I saw this movie called Liar Liar and the message was, don’t lie. And that was a smart movie.
I still have nightmares about seeing War Horse in theaters.
So. Effing. Stupid.
On the topic of War Horse: [thehairpin.com]
Probably should have seen this coming with the push back into February and the lack of screeners…
I had a feeling this was going to be the case. The trailer never really grabbed me. I am just glad I have wondrous FilmDrunkian reviews to point me in the right direction.
Perhaps this movie is actually just Clooney playing one of his famous pranks? “Pranks,” by the way, when performed by the non-handsome, are known as “being a dickweed.”
Reminds of when Chris Rock said ” If Clarence Thomas had looked like Denzel Washington, Anita never would’ve claimed sexual harassment!!”
I think the problem with this movie is that art Nazis are the least threatening kind of Nazis.
“I’d love to help, Levi, but my floorboards are already full of Manets.”
This movie reminds me of that Patton Oswalt line about Circ Du Soleil, that it’s “catnip for old people.” Am I right?
Saving Private Byron
Noooo….. :-( I really wanted it to be good. Damnit CLOONEY!!
Finally, Bill Murray decides to do something without Wes Anderson, and it’s shit. Great. Awesome. Just what I wanted to hear.
Consider that with what Murray probably got for this, he can do like eight Wes Anderson movies for free.
@Dan Seitz I think you might have just given Underball a hernia
I was kind of hoping Wes Anderson goes the way of PSH before that ever happens.
If Murray was going to make this and it’s a steaming pile of crap then he should have just done Ghostbusters 3.
@ Dan: Dear God, I hope not! Bill Murray is a National Treasure and he deserves better than Wes Anderson’s twee navel gazing tripe.
My money says Wes Anderson will be found in his boutique hotel room hanging from a paisley ascot, piles of used pixie sticks haphazardly scattered about. The suicide note/haiku will be written in glitter and glue on a torn page of Highlights magazine.
Well thanks, now I guess I have to watch The Nut Job or possibly The Lego Movie.
The big question at hand: will Jean Dujardin’s character talk about Dooglas Fairbonks?
God, I hope so.
Great. I really wanted to see this.
“Schmaudlin.” Vince likes the smell of his own farts.
The sad thing is that this movie scored no better or worse on FilmDrunk than “Best Night Ever” by Seltzer-Friedberg.
I don’t know if that says more about “The Monuments Men” or “Best Night Ever.”
According to the reviews on here, Monuments Men is in the same league as fellow D+ students That Awkward Moment and the Ja Rule classic I’m in Love with a Church Girl, a shade better than Spike Lee’s Oldboy (graded a D) but a shade worse than Out of the Furnace and Pacific Rim (both graded a C-). Meanwhile, The Counselor, despite being one of the most boring movies I’ve ever seen, and featuring record amounts of needless expository dialogue and a shameless lack of regard for its own plot (which Vince references as being issues present in Monuments Men) somehow received a B-, and The Great Chicken Wing Hunt — a documentary about buffalo wings for Christ’s sake — received a B+.
My point is, Vince grades movies by tossing their posters down a flight of stairs and seeing how far down they landed. Concentrate on the substance of the review itself, but ignore the grade altogether because the grades here don’t make any goddamn sense. And also because Vince criminally fucked up in grading Pacific Rim so poorly, for which he can NEVER BE FORGIVEN.
@miamidiesel If my memory serves me proper I think Pacific Rim might be the only movie Vince ever reviewed on here that got the grade objectively right but the substance of the review subjectively wrong.
I want Vince to give the next movie he doesn’t like an A+ just so I can watch your heads explode.
@BackToTheSutures: I really just brought up Pacific Rim at the end of my comment because Vince’s review was such a lightning rod for criticism last summer and inspired a bunch of outrage from people that hadn’t yet seen the movie but were sure that his review was wrong (to be clear, I did like Pacific Rim a great deal, but I don’t expect that Vince and I would agree on every movie, which would be a strange outcome; reasonable people can and should differ in their reactions to movies). But I stand by my assessment that there’s no rhyme or reason to the grades on the reviews here and the grades are not the right indicator of what to expect of a movie; instead, take the time and focus on the substance of the review itself.
My mistake: “Best Night Ever” got a D-, so you can take solace in the fact that “The Monuments Men” is marginally better than “Best Night Ever.”
Actually, the Deposed – Best Night Ever got a D -, this got a D+, but I was about to write quite nearly what you did.
The scale is a bit flawed, but as Buttockus certainly would agree – sometimes your outcome depends on what the judge had for breakfast.*
*translation – vince did not get laid last night. (your mom was busy).
I guess I was wrong when I thought my comment made a metric butt tonne of sense, but I’m wrong about all kinds of things.
@BackToTheSutures: making a metric butt tonne of sense corresponds to only a C- grade. DISCUSS.
@miamidiesel Agh, dude, this is like making me explain a bad joke, but fine. I thought the low grade Pacific Rim got was objectively fair. That’s to say it was, by what I guess could pass for the closest you can get to objective standards for any movie, a bad movie. I agreed with the low grade; it was, pretty objectively, a bad movie. That being said, the substantive elements of the review in which Vince applied his criticism to the points in the film with which he found fault were the same parts of the film I found gleefully gratifying in a lizard-brain kind of way. My point was that in a large majority of cases I end up agreeing with Vince’s reviews and see the letter grade at the end as being an exercise in (probably intentionally silly) caprice, but in this instance I thought the letter grade was pretty spot-on where the review itself got it wrong. I was basically agreeing with your comment waaaay back up there at the top of this thread.
@BackToTheSutures: haha dude I was not looking for an explanation on your comment… I was just trying to make a joke about the back-and-forth about Vince’s grading system by (jokingly) giving your comment about making a metric butt tonne of sense a C-. I do appreciate the thought and effort on the reply though.
objective grades lol
Filmdrunk’s rating system is much better than the New Yorker’s. 95% of the time films don’t measure up for those guys…and then there was Harold & Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo.
So basically Oceans 15.
I’ve been on a mission lately to watch (or re-watch) everything Murray has ever been in, so I’ll have to see this, and Clooney definitely makes me damp in places I didn’t know I had, but … I dunno.
aka, The Filmdrunk staff.
Fuck, I had blocked out the fact that I ever saw …goats, right up until the moment you said that. Awful.
Give him a break. Clooney is the Tarantino of Screwball Comedy. I’ll bet if you went to his private screening room, it would be full of Hepburn and Grant, Hope and Crosby and a little Lubitsch thrown in to give the joint some class.
“Wink Wink Nudge Nudge Wank Puke” is my least favorite Ang Lee movie, if I’m being honest …
That’s disappointing.
At least we still get the George Clooney Charm & Prank Roadshow(tm) right up ’til it opens.
Yeah. All the reviews for this have bummed me out, was really looking forward to this. Looks like *The Lego Movie* it is then.
Someone should tell the guy who makes the commercials that this isn’t a serious movie. Either that or you are gonna have some pissed off people expecting an Oscar contender and instead getting a bad Stripes copy.
Eh, I’m still gonna watch it on Netflix. Just apparently a lot sooner than I’d anticipated.
This is sad. The trailers billed an interesting premise with a great cast. A serious film that had occasional humor. Somehow they got Bill Murray out of the Murray Cave so I figured it must be worth a watch.
Schindler’s list for paintings
I’ve seen this movie, its not that bad. His mustache is however bad. listen this guy used to be on Facts of Life. What do you expect. he is handsom and talented. your acting like he produces actual real Art. Grow up Uproxx
Yeah Uproxx, don’t you know that handsom (sic) and talented people never prouduce actual real Art? Except James Franco.
“In one scene, the Nazis leave behind a cache of carefully preserved, meticulously packed art. “It’s a good thing they have more respect for art than they do people,” Clooney or someone says. Then in the next scene, the Nazis torch priceless Picassos with a flame thrower, apparently just to be dicks.”
The Nazis were preserving he art in order to display it at the Führer Museum. After the Germans surrendered, the plans changed and the orders went out to destroy the pieces they had already collected (the crux of the entire film).
But yeah, this movie was total shit. Don’t waste your time.
priceless to whom? the Nazis considered Picasso a degenerate.
I kinda liked it. But then again I was high and viewed it as if it were an educational Saturday morning cartoon on PBS.
So I’m an Art Historian and none too pleased a really great tale and potential analysis of the complex relationship the Nazis had with “degenerate art” has been squandered by Clooney and his use of the Desperate Housewives soundtrack. What a waste.
LALALALA NOT LISTENING ‘CAUSE I REALLY WANT TO LOVE THIS MOVIE
…sigh… Goddamnit.
I am assuming the Bill Murray in an ascot is what pushed this into D+ Territory.
bummer review, but i’ll definitely still see it just for the cast.
Sure, but now that you’ve read this review, you won’t be able to notice these things and so the movie is ruined. Everything is terrible!
“…while giving Clooney the actor at least three speeches about Why Art Is Worth Dying For, all set to tinkling, earnest piano music.”
George, make sure you pay attention to the Academy’s balls, too.
“story is so sloppily it told comes off ”
Fix this.
You’re so sloppy it told comes off, Vince!
Bill Murray and Bob Balaban reenact Dick in a Box by Timberlake and Samberg
Bob Balaban turned into Rick Moranis so gradually that we didn’t even notice.
Of the countless badass stories from WW2 that could be made into movies, they had to make recovering fucking art a movie. God, Hollywood sucks.
“It seems that this year has seen a rash of movies that assume the audience isn’t interested in the details of the plot.”
JJ Abrams drops a smoke bomb, darts out the window.
I felt like I was watching a WWII movie for kids…
why does this movie remind me of a Simpsons episode ?? ..go flying hellfish !!!
@Vince….the first paragraph of this review is a gem indeed worthy of putting up on your Mom’s refrigerator. I love it !! Please invent more words like Schmaudlin !!
Haven’t seen this yet but my wife will probably drag me to it for the same reason she did for Last Vegas and the two Red flicks..” but there’s so many big names in it” I’ll admit I thoroughly enjoyed the Red movies but I’m not as hopeful for this one.
Okay, so I actually DID go see this movie because there’s no way I am watching a fucking Kevin Hart movie ( grossly over-rated as a comic ) and I don’t think it was as bad as Vince says- definitely better than a D+
I would like to have seen more scenes with Murray and Goodman but on the flip side, Cate was really killing it !
My advice- don’t always go by what the critics say, It’s actually a pretty decent movie.